Catholic Body Unveils New Morgue In PH

In recent times, Omega-3 fish oil supplements have become popular among natural health enthusiasts.

Of course, Omega-3 fish oil contains both docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that are important in preventing and managing heart disease.

Findings show that Omega-3 fatty acids may help to lower blood pressure, ,reduce triglycerides, slow the development of plaque in the arteries, reduce the chance of abnormal heart rhythm, reduce the likelihood of heart attack and stroke and lessen the chance of sudden cardiac death in people with heart disease.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that everyone eats fish (particularly fatty, coldwater fish) at least twice a week. Salmon, mackerel, herring, sardines, lake trout, and tuna are especially high in Omega-3 fatty acids. While foods are your best bet for getting omega-3s in your diet, fish oil supplements are also available for those who do not like fish. The heart-healthy benefits of regular doses of fish oil supplements are unclear, so talk to your doctor to see if they’re right for you.

If you have heart disease or high triglyceride levels, you may need even more Omega-3 fatty acids. Ask your doctor if you should take higher doses of fish oil supplements to get the omega-3s you need. Below are other benefits of taking fish oil:

Fish oil may fight chronic inflammation

Oils extracted from fatty fish like sardines, anchovies, and mackerel provide two types of omega-3 fatty acids—eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—that are known to help lower inflammation, and generally improve inflammatory conditions in the body. Because chronic, low-grade inflammation is associated with premature aging and a number of diseases, fish-derived omega-3s may offer a broad spectrum of health protection.

It’s thought to be heart protective

Fish oil has been shown to help increase “good” HDL cholesterol, lower triglycerides (or blood fats), reduce blood pressure, prevent plaques from forming in arteries, and stave off hardening of the arteries. For all these reasons, experts believe fish oil may support the health of your heart. Indeed, a September 2019 meta-analysis published in the journal JAHA concluded that marine-derived omega-3s lower the risk of heart attack and heart disease deaths.

Fish oil might help boost bone density

In the typical American diet, it is common to consume far more omega-6 fatty acids—which are found in plant oils, like corn and sunflower oils—than omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA and EPA. That imbalance has been implicated as a culprit of low bone density in both men and women. But the good news is that older adults with higher omega-3 intakes have been shown to maintain greater bone density, making fish oil a potential mediator of age-related bone loss.

And support eye health

While study results are mixed, some research shows that fish oil may help lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration. This condition, which becomes more prevalent with age, results in the loss or distortion of the central field of vision.

Fish oil could lower child asthma risk

Research suggests that consuming fish oil during pregnancy may help reduce the risk of asthma in children. And one small study found that consuming fish oil during pregnancy reduced infant allergies. It’s important to note, however, that if you’re expecting, you shouldn’t take fish oil on your own. Be sure to talk to your doctor about if it’s appropriate, and if so, the proper dosage and form.

It may even keep your brain sharp

In one study, fish oil improved cognitive performance in healthy adults between the ages of 51 and 72 in just five weeks, compared with the effects of a placebo. Research has also connected higher blood levels of Omega-3s with a lower risk of depression and anxiety. What’s more, when used as an adjunct to standard antidepressant therapies, fish oil supplementation is beneficial in the treatment of depression compared to a placebo.

And help you stay physically fit

Some research has linked omega-3s to fat loss. And supplemental fish oil has also been shown to slow the normal decline in muscle mass and function in men and women between 60 and 85. The good fats if fish oil also help to stimulate muscle protein growth, and improve muscle mass, even in sedentary older adults, and bolster resistance training-induced increases in muscle strength. Other research has demonstrated that fish oil may also have an indirect effect on weight management, by stimulating areas in the brain that control food intake.

But don’t go overboard on fish oil

Given this long list of potential fish oil benefits, you may be ready to start gulping the stuff. But you can get too much of a good thing.

Fish oil has a blood thinning effect, so too much can increase bleeding risk, especially if it’s combined with other blood thinners, like aspirin, or supplemental vitamin E, garlic, ginger, ginseng, ginkgo, and turmeric. Fish oil can also interact with some prescription medications, so be sure to discuss it with your doctor before you start taking a pill.

You may not even need a supplement if you eat fatty fish (like salmon, mackerel, or sardines) a few times a week. Ask your doctor or a registered dietitian if taking fish oil is appropriate for you.

How much omega-3 fish oil is safe?

The AHA says taking up to 3 grams of fish oil daily in supplement form is considered safe. Don’t take more than that unless you discuss it with your doctor first.

Are there side effects with omega-3 fish oil?

Side effects from omega-3 fish oil may include:A fishy taste in your mouth, fishy breath, stomach upset, loose stools and nausea.

Also, taking more than 3 grams of fish oil daily may increase the risk of bleeding.

If you want to take higher doses of omega-3 fish oil supplements, talk to your doctor first. Your doctor can guide you in supplementing your diet with omega-3 fish oil. Also, your doctor can monitor all aspects of your health if you take higher doses of fish oil. For people with very high triglyceride levels, prescription omega-3 preparations are also available.

Tea Drinking Improves Health

An analysis published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology says that drinking tea may be associated with a healthier and longer life.Drinking tea up to three times a week or more may increase lifespan by a considerable amount.

Tea is a much-loved beverage and is consumed widely across the world. An analysis reveals that drinking tea may be linked to a longer life. The report recommended people to have three or more cups of tea a week.

Hate it or love it – you can’t ignore it. Many Nigerians like to drink cocoa beverages, and usually in big cups to fill their stomach. Normally, 2-3 cups are a mandatory part of each day. This much-loved drink was introduced to us by our colonial masters, but we have never let go of it, and it has now been adopted by us into the Indian palate as our own. Tea is a decoction that is effortlessly equal parts relaxing, soothing and fulfilling! Its health benefits and limitations have been a matter of debate for several years now, with claims supposing either side. However, a recent analysis published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology says that drinking tea may be associated with a healthier and longer life.

The study included over one lakh participants of the China-PAR project with no history of heart attack, stroke or cancer. Participants were classified into two categories- habitual tea drinkers (three times or more a week), and non-habitual tea drinkers (less than three times a week). The analyses came to the conclusion that the 50-year-old participants of the study who were habitual tea-drinkers would develop coronary heart disease and stroke 1.41 years later than their non-tea drinking counterparts. Moreover, the incidence of heart disease and stroke was 20% lower in people who habitually consumed tea. There was also a 15% decreased risk of all-cause death among habitual tea drinkers.

The first author of the study, Xinyang Wang of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, also confirmed, “Habitual tea consumption is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-cause death. The favorable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long-term habitual tea drinkers.”

“The protective effects of tea were most pronounced among the consistent habitual tea drinking group. Mechanism studies have suggested that the main bioactive compounds in tea, namely polyphenols, are not stored in the body long-term. Thus, frequent tea intake over an extended period may be necessary for the cardio protective effect,” added the senior author of the study, Dongfeng Gu.

A detailed analysis revealed that green tea-drinkers may live a longer life than black tea or other varieties of tea. This is due to the fact that green tea is a rich source of polyphenols whereas in black tea these polyphenols get oxidized due to the process of fermentation and thus may lose their anti-oxidizing effects. Moreover, black tea is generally served with milk which may counteract the favorable effects of tea on the cardiovascular function.

By: Kevin Nengia