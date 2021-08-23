UNICEF Trains 50 Community Volunteers On Infant, Young Child Feeding

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has trained 50 Community Volunteers (CVs) on Community Infant and Young Child Feeding (C-IYCF) in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Assistant State Nutrition Officer, Mr Adams George, explained at the beginning of the three-day training in Ikara yesterday, that the effort was to strengthen IYCF practices at community level.

George said that the volunteers comprised 45 CVs and five Ward Development Community (WDCs) Chairmen to promote adequate IYCF practices at community levels as an effective strategy of preventing malnutrition.

He explained that after equipping the volunteers with relevant skills, the CVs would be expected to establish 45 support groups, one by each of the CVs in their various communities.

“The support groups will have a maximum of 12 members, as such, each CV is expected to establish a maximum of three support groups once the members exceed 12 for effective management.

“Through support groups, the CVs will educate and enlighten mothers and caregivers on optimal IYCF practices for a strong growth and healthy development of infants and young children,” George said.

Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna, Mrs Chinwe Ezeife, told The Tide source that the C-IYFC was a proven preventive measure against malnutrition using locally available food items.

Ezeife said that IYCF comprises early initiation of breastfeeding, exclusive breastfeeding for six months and appropriate complementary feeding after six months.

She said that UNICEF, in collaboration with the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Board was currently supporting the implementation of the C-IYCF programme in 17 local government areas of the state.

She added that mats would be distributed to the CVs after the training for use during support group’s meetings for convenience and comfort.

“This is in line with the tradition and cultural ways of convergence in communities to discuss issues, particularly IYCF practices and other social development and livelihood issues that affect them.

“This is a community-centred approach where members of the communities take the lead in sensitizing and mobilizing fellow community members on optimal IYCF practices,” she said.

One of the facilitators, Mrs Chinyere Ekwueme, said that the C-IYCF support group model was effective in reaching rural populations and improving IYCF practices.

Ekwueme said that the strategy would promote community ownership and sustainability of the programme in the fight against malnutrition.

Ward Development Committee Chairman, Sayasaya Ward, Malam Abdullahi Alhassan, thanked UNICEF and the Kaduna state government for mobilising them to promote IYCF practices in their communities.

Alhassan said that the training would equip them with the needed skills to sensitise their community members, particularly the men, mothers, and caregivers on adequate feeding of children.

”Many husbands in my community are abled youths. We will mobilise and sensitise them on the need to support their wives to optimally breastfeed their babies and provide adequate nutritious meals for the family,” he said.

One of the volunteers, Mrs Hauwa Sain, said that she volunteered for the self-help programme to promote adequate infant and young child feeding in her community using local food items.

According to her, the step will ensure healthy growth and development of children to their full potential and in the long run contribute to the development of their communities.