Sports
SWAN Chairman Lauds FCT Minister For Rewarding Athletes
Bunmi Haruna, Chairman of FCT chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), says Muhammed Bello, the Minister of FCT Administration, deserves commendation for hosting and rewarding the territory’s athletes.
Bello had last Thursday hosted at the FCT Awards Night the athletes who won laurels at the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF).
Bello, represented at the occasion by Adesola Olusade, the FCT Permanent Secretary, announced a N400,000 reward for gold medalists, N250,000 for silver medalists and 150,000 for bronze medalists.
“The Minister’s gesture is commendable and a welcome development. It will go a long way in motivating Team FCT to win more medals at future games,” Haruna told NAN on Sunday in Abuja.
He then assured the FCT Administration of the support of SWAN in sports development and coverage of events in the territory.
Haruna also commended the FCT Permanent Secretary for his unwavering support for the Minister in accomplishing set targets.
“We must not also forget to commend the Director of Sports, Luka Istifanus, and his team in the FCT Sports Department for the amount of hard work they put into preparing Team FCT for the festival.
“We as the watchdogs of sports in this territory are impressed, even though there is still room for improvement in Sports in the FCT.
“We also believe the athletes and officials are doing their best and I say kudos.”
Sports
2021 AFCON: Rohr Can Lead Super Eagles To Glory If…-Akpoborie
Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has the array of players to lead the team to glory land in Cameroon.
Nigeria, three-time champions of the AFCON, are joined in Group D by Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.
The team will open their tournament campaign against seven-time champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, on January 11, before taking on 1970 champions, Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane on January 15. They will thereafter round off their group stage games against Guinea-Bissau’s Djurtus on January 19.
Speaking with newsmen, the former Wolfsburg striker stated that the Super Eagles will qualify from the group stages regardless of who they face.
He noted that the real task comes during the knockout stages where Nigeria are likely to face some of the big teams in African football.
Akpoborie, however, urged the German tactician to sharpen his ability to read games quickly in a bid to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2019 AFCON.
“I must confess that the Super Eagles won’t find it difficult to qualify from Group D that consists of Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau because we have the players to get the job done.
“It will be wrong for the coach and players to think only Egypt will pose a big threat to Nigeria without paying attention to Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.
“But then, my major concern has to do with Rohr’s ability to read games when the team faces stronger teams in the knockout stages of the competition. At this stage, any single error may result to total elimination from the showpiece.
“With the calibre of players in Rohr’s disposal, I see no reason why Nigeria can’t win the 2021 AFCON title.”
Sports
Nigeria Claims Mixed Relay Gold At World U-20 Championships
Nigeria has won 4x400m mixed relay gold at World Athletics U-20 Championships.
“It was very tough because of the weather. This is just the beginning of great things in my career. My coach and I really worked hard on this, I’m so excited, it would only get better. Coming here to make so much impact makes me feel so happy. It means more hard work, but the future is so bright,” Uko said.
The women’s 200m was packed, with Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medallist Christine Mboma and her Namibian teammate Beatrice Masilingi the clear favourites.
Favour Ofili, however, gave both women a fair contest, claiming the bronze medal with a national U-20 record of 22.23secs, behind Mboma’s championships record of 21.84secs for the gold medal and Masilingi’s PB of 22.18secs.
In other events of the day, Best Erhire was unlucky, missing out on the podium after finishing fourth in high jump (2.14m), while compatriot David Aya finished eighth with a jump of 2.10m.
Another Nigerian, Ekporere Oghenemine, finished last in the men’s 110m hurdles final.
Ezekiel Nathaniel qualified for the final of the men’s 400m hurdles as one of the fastest losers, after finishing third in Heat 1. The men’s 4x100m and 4x400m also qualified for the final.
It’s Nigeria’s best ever performance at the championships, with the 4×100m (men and women) and 4×400m (women) relay teams also in contention for medals on Sunday (yesterday), the final day of the event.
Sports
Volleyball: 38 Players In Camp For Kigali Tourney
The Nigeria Volleyball Federation, says at least 20 male and 18 female players have arrived camp ahead of the upcoming continental competition in Kigali, Rwanda.
The African Confederation Volleyball confirmed Rwanda as host nation for both men and women 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation’s Championships set for Kigali from September 5 to 20.
The camp for the senior volleyball players opened on Thursday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
Speaking with newsmen, Media Assistant to the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Dare Kuti, confirmed that a total of 38 players were in camp with others expected to hit camp yesterday.
“The championship is starting on September 5 and the team will depart the country for Kigali on September 4.
“At the moment, we have 20 male players in camp out of the 34 invited, with 18 female players in camp as well.
“Only 12 players from each team will travel for the championships and we expect to have all players in camp on Sunday (today).
“Any player who fails to show up in camp on Sunday, should forget about the tournament because the time is short and by Monday (today)we will be having only two weeks to the competitions.”
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Group Wants Youth As APC National Chairman
- Politics3 days ago
APC Forms’ Hijack: Group Fingers Dogara
- Politics3 days ago
APGA Tackles Uzodinma On Owerri Sanitary Condition
- Politics3 days ago
LG Boss Wants Appointees To Be Good Ambassadors Of PDP
- Politics3 days ago
PGF Reassures On Democratic Process
- Politics3 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Youths Against Illicit Drugs
- Politics3 days ago
AGF Submits 2019 Audit Report To NASS
- Sports3 days ago
Akwa United’s Striker Expresses Joy Over League Win