Business
Stakeholders Demand Release Of Forensic Audit Report On NDDC
Following the recent statement made by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, that the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been released, stakeholders in the region have demanded that the report be made public.
The stakeholders said that the report, which was long awaited, should be made public for people to know what had transpired in the affairs of the commission.
Reacting to the minister’s statement, one of the founding fathers of the commission, Chief Jasper Jumbo, said the report should not be hidden because many things had happened in the NDDC.
Jumbo, who is the head of Jumbo Major House in Grand Bonny, alleged that successive administrators of NDDC had made the commission their cash cow.
“Contracts are being awarded without execution, and the money siphoned from the NDDC coffers, whereas genuine contractors who executed projects are being owned”, he said.
Meanwhile, a civil advocacy group, the Social Action, has also called on the Federal Government to release the forensic audit report of the NDDC without
The group, in a statement, said that the outcome of the forensic audit carried out on the operations of the NDDC should be released to the public.
According to the statement, “the Minister for Niger Delta Affair, Mr Godswill Akpabio, said a week ago that the team of auditors charged with the audit had submitted the report to his office.
“It would be recalled that in October 2020, the media was filled with several reports of unprecedented and monumental corruption manifesting in extensive contract frauds, procurement law infractions, non-budgetary and extra-budgetary spending, audit violations, cronyism, fiscal recklessness and flagrant disregard to procedural rules as well as other financial malpractices levelled against the management of NDDC.
“The commission has failed to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta. Rather than promoting the region’s development agenda in line with its mandate, the NDDC has become a cesspool of corruption for which many of its past and present leaders have not only been complicit, but have been indicted (in both past and present probes and investigations).”
”These heavily weighted allegations are all in the open before citizens of Nigeria. We, therefore, see no reason why the outcome of the report should be locked in secrecy”, the group insisted.
The group also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly implement the recommendations of the audit report as well as prosecute anyone found wanting with immediate effect.
It added that the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs should also be mandated to make the forensic audit report available to the public as soon as possible.
This, according to the group, would help build trust in the government and restore citizens’ confidence in the governance process.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Privatisation, Only Option To Grow Nigeria’s Economy – Reps
The House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, says the Privatisation of the Federal Government-owned entities, companies and properties is the only best options to drive the nation’s economy and boost revenue generation.
The House insisted that the private sector is better placed to do better things that the Federal Government finds difficult to do well.
Vice Chairman, House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Hon Victor KoladeAkinjo, disclosed this in Port Harcourt during the committee’s tour of facilities at the Rivers Port Complex as part of its constitutional oversight function.
Hon Akinjo said the Port Complex tour was in furtherance to its legislative responsibility to oversee entities owned by the Federal Government and make recommendations where necessary.
The federal lawmaker who represents Ilaje South, Ondo State said “the Committee is here to check how the entities are doing, how the operators are doing and how the regulators are also doing”
The nine-man committee who visited facilities at the Ports and Terminal Operators Limited ( PTOL) and BUA Ports and Terminals Limited said they were satisfied with the level of transformation in the Complex.
“We have seen the functionality and efficacy in the meetings with the stakeholders and operators, we have noticed the improvement in the terminals, from when it was taken over to the present day”, he said.
The chairman assured the regulators and operators that the committee would address some of the bottlenecks noticed in the sector.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Business
CAC Introduces New Business Registration Forms, Next Week
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has said that the two new forms of business registration provided by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) would be made available for Nigerians at the end of this month.
Registration General of the commission, Garba Abubakar, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum in Port Harcourt, last Thursday, said the new forms; the Limited Partnership (LP) and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) were becoming increasingly acceptable globally.
He said the CAC was making arrangements to deploy a customer relationship management (CRM) software to interact with customers and resolve their challenges 24 hours a day.
According to him, the filing of statements of affairs and biannual statements are now conducted seamlessly on the CAC’s registration portal.
Abubakar maintained that all the forms of post-incorporation filings were now available on the portal, apart from two of them.
The CAC boss emphasised that the commission can no longer entertain filing of share transfer as it was alien to the law.
He added that information on a person with significant control (PSC) was available free of charge on the CAC website in line with global anti-money laundering requirements.
Highlighting on some customers’ concerns on the CAC’s denial of certain names for registration, Abubakar said that some of such rejected names had security implications while others were deceptive or abstract.
He, however, advised customers to always approach the commission with fully qualified names that equally agree with the objectives of the association or organisation applying for registration.
While acknowledging the challenges of some customers interacting with the company registration portal (CRP), Abubakar enjoined users to always read guidelines for registration on its website and leverage on the multimedia provided to aid user ability.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Nigerian Breweries Unveils Plastic Recycling Project
Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has launched a plastic recycling project tagged “NB Recycles” among employees as well as its host communities.
This initiative is part of its sustainability agenda of ‘Brew a Better World’ (BaBW).
As part of the project, various collection points will be set up in all nine brewery locations of Nigerian Breweries across the country (as well as the respective host communities) to encourage staff and members of the public to embrace the habit of recycling by returning all plastic bottles, aluminium cans, paper, cartons, nylon, and glass in exchange for monetary rewards.
In Lagos, the company has set up a collection point at its headquarters for staff, and also donated four recycling bins to the Ijora community in Lagos to promote community-led plastic recycling and combat plastic pollution in the area.
The NB Recycles project is being executed in partnership with Wecyclers, a foremost waste recycler in Nigeria who will manage the collection, sorting, and recycling of all the plastic wastes brought in by employees and community members.
Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, said the project restates the company’s commitment towards environmental sustainability, especially in the areas of plastic recovery and recycling.
“The world has a plastic problem, and this problem is even worse for developing countries like Nigeria. Although less than 5% of our products are sold in plastic, we still feel a strong sense of responsibility to ramp up efforts towards plastic recycling in Nigeria,” Essaadi said.
In her remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, described the project as one of several ways through which the company is driving awareness on plastic pollution and recycling among employees and host communities.
She thanked residents of the Ijora community, NESREA, Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, LAWMA for their constant support and encouragement on environment-related issues, affirming that the company is wholeheartedly committed to making the initiative a truly unqualified success.
Representative of the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Prince Kunle Aromire, also expressed his profound appreciation to the management of the company for their concern and commitment towards improving the welfare of the environment and the people of Ijora and Iganmu communities of Lagos.
