Eight Banks Lose N1.9bn To Fraud In One Year

Following the recent statement made by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, that the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been released, stakeholders in the region have demanded that the report be made public.

The stakeholders said that the report, which was long awaited, should be made public for people to know what had transpired in the affairs of the commission.

Reacting to the minister’s statement, one of the founding fathers of the commission, Chief Jasper Jumbo, said the report should not be hidden because many things had happened in the NDDC.

Jumbo, who is the head of Jumbo Major House in Grand Bonny, alleged that successive administrators of NDDC had made the commission their cash cow.

“Contracts are being awarded without execution, and the money siphoned from the NDDC coffers, whereas genuine contractors who executed projects are being owned”, he said.

Meanwhile, a civil advocacy group, the Social Action, has also called on the Federal Government to release the forensic audit report of the NDDC without

The group, in a statement, said that the outcome of the forensic audit carried out on the operations of the NDDC should be released to the public.

According to the statement, “the Minister for Niger Delta Affair, Mr Godswill Akpabio, said a week ago that the team of auditors charged with the audit had submitted the report to his office.

“It would be recalled that in October 2020, the media was filled with several reports of unprecedented and monumental corruption manifesting in extensive contract frauds, procurement law infractions, non-budgetary and extra-budgetary spending, audit violations, cronyism, fiscal recklessness and flagrant disregard to procedural rules as well as other financial malpractices levelled against the management of NDDC.

“The commission has failed to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta. Rather than promoting the region’s development agenda in line with its mandate, the NDDC has become a cesspool of corruption for which many of its past and present leaders have not only been complicit, but have been indicted (in both past and present probes and investigations).”

”These heavily weighted allegations are all in the open before citizens of Nigeria. We, therefore, see no reason why the outcome of the report should be locked in secrecy”, the group insisted.

The group also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly implement the recommendations of the audit report as well as prosecute anyone found wanting with immediate effect.

It added that the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs should also be mandated to make the forensic audit report available to the public as soon as possible.

This, according to the group, would help build trust in the government and restore citizens’ confidence in the governance process.

