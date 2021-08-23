Business
Eight Banks Lose N1.9bn To Fraud In One Year
Bank deposit money banks in Nigeria lost a total of N1.9billion as a result of fraudulent incidents last year, data collated from their annual reports have shown.
They are Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank, Wema Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Polaris Bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.
Polaris and Zenith incurred the biggest losses as a result of fraud within the review period, as they lost N938.4m and N360m respectively.
According to its annual report, Polaris recorded a total of 134 cases of fraud in 2020 which comprise seven fraud categories, namely Automated Teller Machine fraud (43 cases), Internet bank fraud (three cases), mobile fraud (46), impersonation fraud (three cases), cheque theft (one case), outright theft (25 cases) and general fraud incidents (113).
The report also revealed that ATM, Internet bank, mobile and impersonation fraud cases cost the bank N830.1m, N37.7m, N16.2m and N989,700 respectively.
It said cheque theft led to a loss of N1m, while outright theft and general fraud incidents resulted N21.8m and N30.4m losses respectively.
Zenith’s fraud losses grew by N92m from N268m recorded in 2019 to N360m in 2020.
The number of fraud cases recorded by GTB grew from 15,461 in 2019 to 17,310 last year, while the cost of the fraud cases rose to N174.4m from N107.4m recorded in 2019.
Access Bank lost a total of N138.1m in 2020, which is N197.1m lower than what it incurred in the previous year. However, the bank’s fraud incidents rose from 5,836 cases in 2019 to 11,784 last year.
Sterling, Wema and Fidelity recorded fraud losses of N132.23m, N105.4m and N22.2m, respectively.
Further analysis of the reports revealed that Sterling Bank’s total fraud loss grew from N109.5m in 2019 to N132.23, while losses incurred by Fidelity Bank fell by N315.3m in the period under review.
Wema recorded 1,201 fraud cases, which led to a loss of N105.4m, consisting of Internet fraud (N93.9m) and operational and other types of fraud (N11.4m).
Union Bank lost N1.5m to fraud in 2020, which was N400,000 lower than what it recorded in the previous year.
The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc had in February 2021 released the second edition of its ‘Fraud in the Nigerian financial services’ report, which revealed that in the first nine months of 2020, financial institutions lost N5bn to fraudulent activities.
NIBSS said in Nigeria’s banking sector, N203.4m was lost in 984 fraud attempts, while 3,163 attempts that could have resulted to a N380.2m loss were repelled.
According to the report, there is a need for financial institutions to offer increased artificial protection for customers’ investment.
Business
Privatisation, Only Option To Grow Nigeria’s Economy – Reps
The House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, says the Privatisation of the Federal Government-owned entities, companies and properties is the only best options to drive the nation’s economy and boost revenue generation.
The House insisted that the private sector is better placed to do better things that the Federal Government finds difficult to do well.
Vice Chairman, House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Hon Victor KoladeAkinjo, disclosed this in Port Harcourt during the committee’s tour of facilities at the Rivers Port Complex as part of its constitutional oversight function.
Hon Akinjo said the Port Complex tour was in furtherance to its legislative responsibility to oversee entities owned by the Federal Government and make recommendations where necessary.
The federal lawmaker who represents Ilaje South, Ondo State said “the Committee is here to check how the entities are doing, how the operators are doing and how the regulators are also doing”
The nine-man committee who visited facilities at the Ports and Terminal Operators Limited ( PTOL) and BUA Ports and Terminals Limited said they were satisfied with the level of transformation in the Complex.
“We have seen the functionality and efficacy in the meetings with the stakeholders and operators, we have noticed the improvement in the terminals, from when it was taken over to the present day”, he said.
The chairman assured the regulators and operators that the committee would address some of the bottlenecks noticed in the sector.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Business
Stakeholders Demand Release Of Forensic Audit Report On NDDC
Following the recent statement made by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, that the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been released, stakeholders in the region have demanded that the report be made public.
The stakeholders said that the report, which was long awaited, should be made public for people to know what had transpired in the affairs of the commission.
Reacting to the minister’s statement, one of the founding fathers of the commission, Chief Jasper Jumbo, said the report should not be hidden because many things had happened in the NDDC.
Jumbo, who is the head of Jumbo Major House in Grand Bonny, alleged that successive administrators of NDDC had made the commission their cash cow.
“Contracts are being awarded without execution, and the money siphoned from the NDDC coffers, whereas genuine contractors who executed projects are being owned”, he said.
Meanwhile, a civil advocacy group, the Social Action, has also called on the Federal Government to release the forensic audit report of the NDDC without
The group, in a statement, said that the outcome of the forensic audit carried out on the operations of the NDDC should be released to the public.
According to the statement, “the Minister for Niger Delta Affair, Mr Godswill Akpabio, said a week ago that the team of auditors charged with the audit had submitted the report to his office.
“It would be recalled that in October 2020, the media was filled with several reports of unprecedented and monumental corruption manifesting in extensive contract frauds, procurement law infractions, non-budgetary and extra-budgetary spending, audit violations, cronyism, fiscal recklessness and flagrant disregard to procedural rules as well as other financial malpractices levelled against the management of NDDC.
“The commission has failed to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta. Rather than promoting the region’s development agenda in line with its mandate, the NDDC has become a cesspool of corruption for which many of its past and present leaders have not only been complicit, but have been indicted (in both past and present probes and investigations).”
”These heavily weighted allegations are all in the open before citizens of Nigeria. We, therefore, see no reason why the outcome of the report should be locked in secrecy”, the group insisted.
The group also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly implement the recommendations of the audit report as well as prosecute anyone found wanting with immediate effect.
It added that the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs should also be mandated to make the forensic audit report available to the public as soon as possible.
This, according to the group, would help build trust in the government and restore citizens’ confidence in the governance process.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
CAC Introduces New Business Registration Forms, Next Week
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has said that the two new forms of business registration provided by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) would be made available for Nigerians at the end of this month.
Registration General of the commission, Garba Abubakar, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum in Port Harcourt, last Thursday, said the new forms; the Limited Partnership (LP) and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) were becoming increasingly acceptable globally.
He said the CAC was making arrangements to deploy a customer relationship management (CRM) software to interact with customers and resolve their challenges 24 hours a day.
According to him, the filing of statements of affairs and biannual statements are now conducted seamlessly on the CAC’s registration portal.
Abubakar maintained that all the forms of post-incorporation filings were now available on the portal, apart from two of them.
The CAC boss emphasised that the commission can no longer entertain filing of share transfer as it was alien to the law.
He added that information on a person with significant control (PSC) was available free of charge on the CAC website in line with global anti-money laundering requirements.
Highlighting on some customers’ concerns on the CAC’s denial of certain names for registration, Abubakar said that some of such rejected names had security implications while others were deceptive or abstract.
He, however, advised customers to always approach the commission with fully qualified names that equally agree with the objectives of the association or organisation applying for registration.
While acknowledging the challenges of some customers interacting with the company registration portal (CRP), Abubakar enjoined users to always read guidelines for registration on its website and leverage on the multimedia provided to aid user ability.
By: Corlins Walter
