Don Lists Gains Of Forestry
A university teacher, Prof. Tope Ajayi, has said that forestry has the potential of helping to create dependable economic fortunes for the Federal Government and the 36 states in their ongoing economic diversification efforts, if properly harnessed.
Ajayi made the assertion yesterday in Ado-Ekiti during an interview with newsmen.
The professor of Forestry and Wood Technology at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), said billions of naira is lost on yearly basis due to inactivity in the forestry corridor.
According to him, forestry business can create sustainable wealth, enough to cater for the needs of the various levels of government, as demonstrated in certain countries of the world
He said the veritable revenue sources, huge employment opportunities that abound in the forestry sector would change the fortunes of the country for good, if proper attention is deployed.
According to him, initiating effective policies on the economic growth of forestry business would also enhance the nation’s export trade.
He expressed regrets that some of the states had been playing politics with implementation of forest laws, thereby causing destruction to country’s potential in the subsector, and subjecting people to dangers of global warming, erosion and flooding.
He insisted that good investments in forest value chain could create wealth through provision of raw materials and finished products for industrial growth, saying these could also engender foreign earnings for the country.
“ There are a lot of gains in the forest value chain and it can add values to our economy, if fully harnessed.
“ In 1982, I produced a particle board using urea formaldehyde as binder and I was given a national recognition.
“The depletion of wood resources and accompanying saw dust gave me the impetus to conduct research on the possibility of using agricultural wastes to producing particle board for flooring, partitioning, furniture and other industrial and household use.
“I investigated the use of groundnut shell, rice husk, beans coat, maize stalk and other agricultural wastes using urea formaldehyde, recycled plastic, car battery case, cement and pozzolan as binder.
“Nigeria can indeed gain enormous economic benefits these research outputs are up-scaled and commercialised,” he said.
Ajayi disclosed that the reason why Ondo and Ekiti, in particular had not been able to tap their forest potential maximally was that they were fond of playing politics with the extant forest laws.
He said in some states, sawmill operators, timber contractors and others are going to the free forest areas and forest reserves to fell trees indiscriminately.
The don further added that by forestry laws, there are areas where you can only cut five trees, there are areas where you have to cut one tree and plant four in replacement as well as game reserves in our forest reserves, where one can not kill animals.
He lamented how governments have been receiving all these reports and allegedly looking away pretending as if nothing was happening.
He therefore suggested that only professionals, whose major responsibility and goal is to ensure the protection, proper management, and sustainable utilisation of forest resources for economic gains among others be saddled with management of forest reserves.
Flood Displaces 2,000 People In Adamawa – SEMA
The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), says no fewer than 2000 people have been affected by flood within a week across the state.
Dr. Mohamed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary of the agency told The Tide source on Wednesday in Yola that 227 houses and 300 farmlands were also destroyed by the flood.
According to him, 850 of the victims and 161 houses were in Duhu district of Madagali Local Government Area.
He said that the people were displaced by heavy rains on Tuesday, which caused serious damages to farmlands and houses.
Sulaiman recalled that between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, more than 150 farmlands and about 66 houses were also destroyed by flood in Lababiri village, Shelleng Local Government Area.
“In less than a week, the agency has recorded two heavy floods where about 227 houses, 300 farmlands and over 2,000 people were affected in the state,” the executive secretary said.
He assured that the agency and other sister organisations were working to offer assistance to the affected communities.
LAWMA To Upscale Operations For Cleaner Environment
The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), says it is upscaling its operations across the state to ensure a cleaner environment.
LAWMA disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Akinleye Kayode, Assistant Director, Public Affairs of the agency, last Tuesday in Lagos.
The statement said it was working in line with Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s drive toward actualising the second pillar of the ‘THEMES’ Agenda: Health and Environment.
According to LAWMA, the huge advantage that the trucks have brought into waste management in recent times was better imagined than described.
It said the capacity to collect, transport and dispose waste had greatly improved with the new trucks.
“The narrative is indeed changing and we will take full advantage of this by not resting on our oars until our primary objective of ensuring a sustainably clean environment is achieved.
“Another major component of the authority’s operational drive is the landfill rehabilitation.
“The major landfills scattered all over the state are currently undergoing rehabilitation which affected our operations and a noticeable feature is the presence of traffic around the areas.
“It is of note that the rehabilitation of these landfills, especially capping, road networks, upgrading and the likes actually started around March this year.
“Unfortunately, activities were greatly hampered due to the rains and the process was forced to stop by the end of April/May, due to the bad and unfriendly weather,” LAWMA said.
The authority said that work had resumed in earnest on the landfills, taking advantage of the August break.
The statement assured Lagosians that the exercise would be completed in the next 10 days, adding that the traffic snarl around those landfills, triggered by the rehabilitation works would disappear.
It said some of the old LAWMA collection trucks would be given to some of the Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators, whose trucks were destroyed during the unfortunate EndSARS protests to support their operations.
The authority said that a committee had been constituted in this regards in order to ensure transparency and due process.
Rising Level Of Orashi River Worries Rivers Communities
Some communities along the Orashi River in Rivers State are now jittery following the rising level of waters in the river.
Sources in the area informed The Tide that the situation is causing sleepless nights among indigenes of the communities some of whom have started making arrangements for their relocation from the area.
The source also told The Tide that farmers in all the communities have commenced the premature harvesting of their crops, while some have started building makeshift structures in the communities.
An indigene of Join Krama, Silver Oku told The Tide via a telephone interview that there is fear among the people of Enginni Kingdom.
Oku said the wreckages of previous floodings in the area including that of last year were yet to be cleared.
According to him, the situation may lead to hunger as farmers are engaged in premature harvesting of their crops and selling them at cheaper fee.
“The flood is pushing in from the direction of Taraba State and our people are in sad mood. Famers are harvesting their cassava and potatoes prematurely. Infact, there is hunger everywhere”.
Oku said the migration of people from Enginni Kingdom is now a common phenomenon, and predicted that this year’s flooding may be worse than last year’s because of the incessant rainfalls.
“Personally, I have gone to negotiate where to stay with my family”, he said.
He regretted the lack of external support to the Kingdom last year.
Also speaking, another indigene of the area, Agamini .W. Agamini said the people are in for difficult times as economic activities have grounded to a halt.
He said children including adults are facing starvation as there are no farming activities in the area.
Agamini also said more people are suffering from Malaria parasite this time around than before while blaming the incessant flooding in the area on the shallow nature of the Orashi River and appealed to both the Rivers State Government and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to consider the dredging of the river to save the people from incessant flooding. When contacted, the South-South Zonal Director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Godwin Tepikor confirmed the rising of water in the Orashi River and urged the people to relocate to higher grounds.
By: John Bibor
