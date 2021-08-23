Politics
APC Is Using EFCC Against Our Leaders – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of using security agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to hound and harass PDP leaders in a renewed move to cow and weaken opposition formation ahead of the 2023 general elections.
In a statement on Saturday by Kola Ologbondiyan, the
National Publicity Secretary of the party, no amount of intimidation, harassment and use of anti-graft agencies can cow or make the PDP surrender or abdicate the mandate already given to it by Nigerians come 2023.
The PDP said the APC is aware that it has been rejected by Nigerians having failed woefully and that there is no way it can win elections under any condition.
He said, the APC seeks to use the state apparatus of power to decimate and muzzle opposition and dissenting voices, foist an anti-democratic situation on Nigerians.
“Part of this heinous plot by the APC is to use the EFCC to bully, harass and hound PDP leaders, who are rallying Nigerians for the task ahead, with a view to coercing them to abdicate the mandate of the people and join the APC.
“This explains why the EFCC and other security agencies have been harassing PDP leaders such as former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former PDP state governors, including the former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, his Kano State counterpart, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and other key PDP leaders, on trump up charges. Their counterparts in the APC with similar allegations as well as others who had defected to the APC are moving around freely,” the statement said.
Politics
NGF Denies Alleged Disbursement Of N243.8bn To States
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has denied alleged disbursement of N243.8 billion from the Paris Club refunds to states in the month of August.
The NGF Secretariat disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, on Friday in Abuja.
Bello-Barkindo described the allegation as a big lie and a figment of the imagination of its author.
He said that the announcement making the rounds that a disbursement of N243.8 billion to states in the month of August came to the attention of the forum as a surprise.
“The NGF wishes to state categorically that nothing can be farther from the truth as this disbursement did not happen and could not have happened as there are no further possibilities, that they can happen now, or in the future.
“The lie is further accentuated by the fact that the announcer has remained anonymous and to all intents and purposes, faceless.
“If it were true and the announcer sure of his facts, he would have owned the announcement in case anyone wanted to verify the information. But alas! “The faceless announcer of the fake disbursement, is apparently, completely oblivious of, or even clueless, about how the Paris Club refunds came about.
“This ignorance is either a sincere lack of knowledge of the process, or a deliberate effort to cause confusion in the land,” Bello-Barkindo said.
He added that the Paris Club was not a reserve institution from which the Federal Government could dip its hands and share monies to States.
He said it was a cumulative over-payment of debts by States, which had been refunded.
Bello-Barkindo called on the announcer of the rumour to desist from spreading malicious, mischievous and false information to the Nigerian public, especially where it involves money.
He said that such act could undermine the nation’s stability, especially at this inauspicious time when Nigeria’s finances are lean and security temperament fragile.
“There are myriads of ways to encourage the population to call their leadership to account but stoking the embers of discord by dishing out false information is doing the states, the governors and the citizens, as a whole, a disservice or even a calamity that no responsible citizen invites on his people.”
Politics
Author Wants Youths To Participate In Politics
An author, Mr Abuyere Elvis, says there is need for the older generation politicians to create enabling environment for the youth to explore their political potential and to effectively contribute their quota to national development.
Elvis said this while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the launch of his book titled:” Run With the Challenges of Life” in Abuja on Saturday.
The author noted that youth had a lot to offer to the country’ s development, but needed a push and encouragement from the older generation of political leaders.
According to him, the youth are not given the desired opportunity to fully participate in the country’s political leadership by older generation of politicians.
He described the situation as unfortunate, saying that “there is need for youths to work towards taking their destiny in their hands in the most civil manner by running with every challenge that came their way.
Elvis, however, advised the youth not to give up on their dreams no matter the circumstances, but to run with whatever challenges that came their way.
He said he was inspired to write the book for people to understand that challenges were part of life and that the ability to run with them, would make one a champion.
According to him, challenges have access to everyone, but doesn’t have control over everybody, saying that the challenges that come before him, do not have capacity to stop the vision that is driving him.
“Challenges of life have access to everybody, and nobody has capacity to stop it, the only way forward is for us to run with it on a daily basis.
“If challenges of life are visible, we will go out and probably want to wage a war against it, but because they are invisible and meet us unprepared, we have to run with them.
“So, I want people to read this book and understand that they can run with challenges of life and become champions irrespective of what they are passing through,” he said.
He noted that the youth had so much dreams to achieve but had many setbacks.
He, therefore, advised that no matter the situation or circumstances they might be passing through in life, they should be courageous and remain focused.
According to him, a lot of dreams have been shattered and lots of youths had given up on their dreams because of the challenges they encountered.
He maintained that one could run with whatever vision God had given him no matter the circumstance around the vision.
Elvis added that at all times, one should be able to understand that he had the inbuilt ability to determine how far he wanted to go in life.
“Because when God gives a man a vision, he equips him internally on how to fulfil that vision.
“When you are able to discover your purpose in life and unveil the vision within you, you will be able to run with it,” he said.
Also speaking, one of conveners of the event, Mr Pelumi Olajendesi, said youths were essential currency, needed to move the country forward.
He added that youths had a lot to do to ensure that we had a greater society, saying that:”young people are more energetic, more innovative and they can contribute more to national development”.
Olajendesi noted that recent events had showed that most of the country’s older citizens in government run the system, using the ideas and energy of the younger ones.
He said that it was therefore, very essential that more young Nigerians were brought into the political space for national development.
He said there was also the need to address our general culture and political value system, to ensure the recruitment of sound young people to take over positions of leadership in the country.
He said though young people were making efforts to get into the political system and contribute their quota to national development, they needed support.
“Yes, opportunities are not given on a platter of gold, they are taken, but the truth is that we have a system that has actually excluded the young people.
“So it is not about opportunities, we are not going to encourage people to resort to violence, but we will keep making efforts and participating.
“And, the way to go about that is to give clarion call to young people to understand the political process and participate in it.
“And it starts with getting your Personal Voters’ Card (PVC), getting registered with political parties and participate in political activities.
“Because if you are not involved, no one will call you to come and participate in the political system,” he said.
Olajendesi, however, noted that though a lot of young people were interested and were participating in political activities in the country, they were not being given opportunities to serve or contribute their quota to national development.
Politics
Restructuring Is Highly Inevitable – Jega
A former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Attahiru Jega, has said for Nigeria to grow and prosper, it must restructure its current federal system, which he said was imbalanced and poorly managed.
Jega, who stated this in a paper he delivered at the 4th public lecture at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, argued that “restructuring is highly inevitable and the time to start is now.”
In the paper titled, ‘Restructuring the Nigerian Federation: Challenges and Prospects,’ the don said, “As a way out of the logjam, the country must come to terms with the challenges and prospects of restructuring. We need to come to terms with the fact that restructuring is necessary.”
While advocating restructuring, Jega warned that the approach and mechanism deployed in pursuing the agenda were very vital in achieving the desired goal.
“The fundamental question yearning for an answer is: how can the Nigerian federation be restructured to make it efficient and effective in satisfying the needs and aspirations of its citizens, to substantively manage diversity, to forge unity and sense of belonging for and by all, and to bring about democratic and socioeconomic development beneficial to all citizens?” he asked.
As a panacea, Jega advocated a three-phase restructuring agenda in accordance with what he termed as the “principle of incremental positive changes.”
He proposed that restructuring could be done in the short term, 2021-2023; medium term, 2023-2027; and long term, beyond 2027.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Group Wants Youth As APC National Chairman
- Politics3 days ago
APC Forms’ Hijack: Group Fingers Dogara
- Politics3 days ago
APGA Tackles Uzodinma On Owerri Sanitary Condition
- Politics3 days ago
LG Boss Wants Appointees To Be Good Ambassadors Of PDP
- Politics3 days ago
PGF Reassures On Democratic Process
- Politics3 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Youths Against Illicit Drugs
- Politics3 days ago
AGF Submits 2019 Audit Report To NASS
- Sports3 days ago
Akwa United’s Striker Expresses Joy Over League Win