Featured
Wike Signs Into Law Bills On VAT Collection, Open Grazing Prohibition, Others
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has signed into law bills on Value Added Tax (VAT) collection, Open Grazing Prohibition in Rivers State.
He maintained that the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had sufficiently addressed the illegality perpetrated by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) on behalf of the Federal Government in the collection of VAT in states.
The governor stated this at the Government House, Port Harcourt, shortly after signing into law yesterday, the Valued Added Tax Law No. 4 of 2021; the Open Rearing and Grazing Prohibition Law No 5 of 2021; the Child’s Rights Amendment Law No 2 of 2021; the Residents’ Registration Agency Law No 6 of 2021; and the Naming and Renaming of Infrastructure Law No 3 of 2021.
The signed bills were recently passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly.
Wike pointed out that when agencies of the Federal Government were allowed to illegally demand and collect taxes meant for states to collect, they strangulated the states financially and turn them to beggars.
“But we (Rivers State) are standing on the part of history as representatives of the states to have taken the bull by the horn to challenge the illegality of the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS).
“Of course, we are all aware that the states have already been strangulated. Most states depend on allocation from Federation Account. States have been turned to beggars. Hardly will any day pass that you won’t see one state or the other going to Abuja to beg for one fund or the other.”
The governor said no campaign of calumny or blackmail on the part of FIRS will make what was illegal to become legal, and dismissed FIRS’ propaganda that 30 states would suffer, if some states were allowed to collect VAT.
Wike pointed out that the concerns should be on establishing whose duty it was to collect VAT, and the constitutionality of such position before talking about who was going to suffer or not.
“In this (Rivers) state, we awarded contract to companies, and within the last month, we paid over N30billion to the contractors, and 7.5% will now be deducted from that, and to be given to FIRS.
“Now, look at 7.5% of N30billion of contracts we awarded to companies in Rivers State, you will be talking about almost N3billion only from that source. Now, at the end of the month, Rivers State Government has never received more than N2billion from VAT. So, I have contributed more through the award of contracts, and you are giving me less. What’s the justification for it?”
Speaking further, Wike said there were plans already for FIRS to introduce Road Tax, adding that this was likely to take away more duties from the states, and further emasculating them financially.
“Which are the roads? Are they the roads the state government is paying for or the roads Federal Government has constructed? So, at the end of the day, they have taken over the functions of the state government, and the state is left with nothing.”
The governor remarked that the states have been so emasculated that they could barely survive without monthly revenue received from Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).
Wike stressed that the over-bearing attitude of the Federal Government, impinges on attaining financial autonomy for the Legislature and the Judiciary, since the states were not allowed to collect due revenues as specified by the country’s Constitution.
According to Wike, with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) passed and signed into law, there shall be unbundling of NNPC, which means that NNPC remittance to the Federation Account will be less, requiring every state to look inwards on how to survive.
Wike, while thanking the state lawmakers for their courage to have given the bill speedy passage, assured that every area that the law allows the state to collect revenue would be maximised for the survival of the state.
Speaking on the Open Rearing and Grazing Prohibition Law No. 5 of 2021, Wike said it was inimical to development and peace, for any state to condone opening grazing of cattle.
Wike said that cattle rearing was agricultural business and the law, which has specified ranching, was so intended in order to stem clashes between herdsmen who go to destroy farmlands, crops, and having problems with farmers that lead to fighting and killing of themselves.
“It is no longer a story. All of us know what our people have suffered in terms of this open grazing. Today, all Nigerians have come to accept the reality that open grazing is no longer fashionable. Even our brothers in the North have agreed that it is no longer fashionable.”
On the Child’s Rights Amendment Law No 2 of 2021, Wike noted that with such law in place now, family courts can become operational in the state.
Wike said the Naming and Renaming of Infrastructure Law No 3 of 2021 would promote the naming of public facilities after prominent Rivers people.
The governor also said that with the Residents’ Registration Agency Law No 6 of 2021, every resident in the state would be registered so that the state government can know their status, what they do, and where they reside for purposes of security planning.
On his part, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, described the collection of VAT by FIRS as the worst form of retrogressive tax in any regime.
He commended the governor and the state government for challenging the constitutionality of FIRS’s collection of VAT in states.
According to him, the signing of the VAT law would ensure that Rivers’ people were not plunged into extreme poverty.
“I am tempered to believe that Nigeria, the world over, is the only country professing federalism but with a unitary constitution, which is the very opposite of what federalism stands for.”
Speaking further, he said the law banning open grazing in Rivers State would serve as both cure to the symptom and the disease of herders’ and farmer bloody conflict.
He said lawmakers would continue to partner the Executive in providing requisite laws that would advance the state for the good of posterity.
The Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule, said lawmakers delineated and gave speedy passage to the bills because of their relevance to the socio-economic progress of the state.
Featured
Police Confirm 400-Level RSU Student’s Killing
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 400-level final year student of Rivers State University, who was shot dead at the campus, yesterday.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Nnamdi Omoni, said the killer of the final year student has also been arrested while the corpse of the victim has been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary in Port Harcourt.
Omoni said one locally made gun was recovered from the assailant, whose name was yet to be ascertained while investigation into the incident has commenced as directed by the state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka.
It would be recalled that the male student said to be in 400-level at Faculty of Management Science in Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt, was, yesterday, allegedly shot death by one ‘Peruzi’, a 300-level student at the Faculty of Management Sciences.
A source disclosed that the alleged assailant, ‘Peruzi’, was later apprehended by the school security and handed over to officers of the Nigerian police attached to Nkpolu Divisional Police Headquarters, Mile 3, Diobu, adding that the arrested student was suspected to be a member of Vikings cult group, while his victim was said to be a member of Ku Klux Klans (KKK) cult group.
The eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned, said the deceased was shot on his head, adding that the shooting resulted to pandemonium in the school as students and staff scampered for safety.
As at press time, security operatives were intensely patrolling inside RSU campus to forestall reprisals and total breakdown of law and order.
By: Amadi Akujobi
Featured
States Tackle FG Over PIA
The 36 state governments met, yesterday, at the Federation Account and Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting to review the Petroleum Industry Bill, which was signed into law, last Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari.
A top official of the Federal Ministry of Finance said the state governments had put the ministry on notice that they would state their grievances with the Petroleum Industry Act at the FAAC meeting.
Ahead of the FAAC meeting, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) advised the state governors to challenge the Act in court.
The FAAC consists of the Minister of Finance as chairman, all state commissioners of finance, state accountants-general, Accountant-General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, who is the secretary.
It meets monthly to share revenues among the federal, state and local governments.
Reports had indicated that before the President signed the PIB, state governors had on August 10 written to ask him to withhold his assent.
According to the reports, the governors argued that the Petroleum Industry Act would deny the states their fair share from the Federation Account because it favoured the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which would transform into a limited liability company.
Last Wednesday, a state official, stated, “The governors have directed their commissioners for finance to get a copy of the Act signed by the President. Obviously, the law will top the agenda of the FAAC meeting.
“State commissioners will raise the misgiving the states have about the law at the FAAC meeting and take a common position.”
When contacted, the Chairman, Forum of Commissioners of Finance, David Olofu, said members would meet and review the PIA.
Olofu, who is Benue State’s Commissioner for Finance, who spoke in Makurdi, confirmed that the FAAC meeting would hold, Thursday (yesterday).
He stated, “I am still trying to get to the crux of the Act so that I can review it; it is after I review it that I can make a statement. We are having the FAAC meeting today; we will get the law and review it and then get back to you.”
The Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Rapulu Nduka, noted that people in different parts of the country had been making comments on the provisions of the PIA, adding that some of them were feeling short-changed.
He stated, “Lawmaking is one of the responsibilities of the legislature and since there are legislators from all states of the federation, then there should be proper representation.
“The purpose of having legislators from all states is that they should be able to debate laws before they are passed in order to ensure that those laws are made in the interest of every region.
“If the governors believe that some parts of the Act are unconstitutional, then by all means, let them approach the courts. They should go to court to challenge the aspects, which they believe are unconstitutional.”
Also, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Babatunde Ogala, stated, “This is a law that has been in the works for a very long time. We are not oblivious to the reservations of different commentators and groups, especially in the South-South.
“I believe it is a step in the right direction since we now have three per cent, where we once had nothing. However, the Act can still be amended if it proves to be unsatisfactory.”
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, last Wednesday, called on state attorneys general to challenge the Federal Government on the PIA.
Ozekhome, faulted the decision of the President to sign the law, and called on state attorneys general to challenge the Federal Government at the Supreme Court.
He said, “The entire Act is a mere ruse in monstrosity, artifice and design, carefully crafted, incubated and delivered to actually do irretrievable violence to the principles of federalism and the doctrine of separation of powers ably propounded in 1748 by Baron de Montesquieu, a great French philosopher.
“The Act seeks to frontally attack Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution, which provides that all revenues accruing to the federation shall be paid into a Federation Account from which sharing shall be made among the three tiers of government.
“This is unconstitutional and it must be struck down in accordance with Section 1(3) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. In a sane clime, the cash cow, the NNPC, ought to be unbundled to make it more productive, transparent and accountable to the Nigerian people.
“But most curiously, the Act has strengthened its hand of non-accountability and non-responsibility.
“How can the Federal Government alone have shares in the only viable cash cow of Nigeria to the total exclusion of the other three tiers of government, major stakeholders, oil-bearing communities and the long-suffering people of the Niger Delta?
“How can an Act of Parliament, rather than assuage and ameliorate the sufferings of a beleaguered people, further compound them by reaffirming the people’s perilous status as slavish hewers of wood, drawers of water, masseurs of ego and side-line onlookers in the exploitation and use of their God-given wealth through their natural resources?
“The 36 state attorneys general should immediately approach the Supreme Court and challenge the Federal Government’s impunity and the act of exclusive lawlessness and legislative rascality by invoking the original jurisdiction under Section 233 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.”
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, last Wednesday, gave an insight into what the National Assembly did to get the PIB.
Lawan disclosed the strategy adopted by the 9th National Assembly while answering questions from journalists shortly after a brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa.
The Senate President said, “Everyone knows that the Petroleum Industry Bill suffered a lot of hiccups in the National Assembly previously but when we came in 2019, both chambers identified the passage of the PIB as one very strong, fundamental, critical and strategic bill that we must pass within the life cycle of this 9th National Assembly.
“And by the Grace of God, we redefined the way to go about it because we would have learnt from the mistakes of the past on the issue. And what we emphasised and that worked for us to achieve what we did was to ensure that we work very closely with the executive arm of government right from the conception of the bill itself.”
Featured
Rumuola, GRA Flyovers’ll Be Completed, Sept, Wike Confirms
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says two major flyovers under construction at Rumuola and Government Residential Area (GRA) junctions in Port Harcourt, would be completed by the end of September.
Wike, during an unscheduled inspection of the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Rumuola, GRA flyovers and dualisation of Ezimgbu Road in Port Harcourt, last Monday, said no amount of money spent on projects that would impact positively on the well being of the people of the state would be regretted.
The governor, who spoke to journalists after the inspection, said the contractor handling the projects, Julius Berger Plc has given assurance that Rumuola, GRA flyovers and the dualisation of the Ezimgbu Road and Tombia Extension Road would be completed by the end of September.
“These four projects will be handed over to us latest by the end of September. And I have always said giving our people the best is uppermost in our mind. And no amount of money spent to give our people the best in life will be regretted.”
Wike, who bemoaned the proliferation of illegal motor parks in Port Harcourt and its environs, said these parks not only constitute nuisance to residents of the city and motorists, but are also inimical to the Rivers State Government urban renewal programme.
He warned that the Rivers State Government would no longer tolerate these ‘unauthorised’ motor parks that are responsible for traffic gridlocks and congestion on the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt.
“I don’t know why in this country we believe in lawlessness. Somebody wakes up in the morning without even preparing where he wants his office to be. He just takes over a public space and converts it to a motor park. And so everywhere is motor park, and that must not be allowed.”
The governor said the state government cannot be spending huge sums of money to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status and allow some unscrupulous persons to deface the city.
He, therefore, ordered Julius Berger to barricade the entrances of two motor parks around the Rumuola flyover.
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Abuja Stadium Gets New Look, Ready To Host Eagles
- Business5 days ago
Coalition Mulls Food Security, Targets 29 States
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Activist Applauds N45.9bn Court’s Ruling Aganist SPDC
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Oil Spills: Court Orders Shell To Pay Ogoni Communities N45.9bn
- Sports5 days ago
Nigeria,Others Seeded For AFCON Draw
- Sports5 days ago
CAF Women’s Champions League: Rivers Angels FC To Sign More Players – GM
- Business5 days ago
Nigeria Imports N3.32trn Goods From Asia In 2021 – NBS
- Sports5 days ago
Dare Sets Up Committee To Investigate Missed Tests