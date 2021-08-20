Insecurity, Major Hindrance To Productivity Of LG Workers -NULGE

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says his administration would do everything possible to enhance the productivity of members of the state House of Assembly so that they can deliver on what their constituents expect of them.

The governor gave the assurance shortly after inspecting the progress of work at the new Legislators’ Quarters under construction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Wike said the residential quarters for lawmakers was one of such motivations for them so that they can have conducive living place that would enhance their productivity.

“It is important for every arm of government to have an environment that will enable them to do their work. The Judiciary enjoys that, the Executive enjoys that, and so, the Legislature should also enjoy the same thing.

“We believe this will motivate them to do more for the people of the state, which they have been doing. The cooperation we have had with the Legislature is quite tremendous. We will do anything to make sure that they deliver what they are expected to do.”

Wike, who acknowledged the effect the continual rainfall could have on the speedy delivery of the work, commended the contractors for the quality of work already accomplished.

According to Wike, having paid the contractors 70 per cent already, the expectation was that the contractors would meet up with the time frame that they gave, which is December, 2021.

“I know that the rains have come seriously. But having come out from the foundation to this level, I don’t think that there is much problem. I’ve urged the contractors to make sure they keep to the date.

“We have paid 70% of this project, and will not expect any complaints from them. We are satisfied with the quality of work we are seeing for now. You know, in building like this, the finishing is the most important thing.”

Also speaking to journalists, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said they were quite happy as lawmakers to receive immense support from the Executive.

According to him, it was obvious to everybody that all the arms of government, under the leadership of the governor were working for the good of Rivers people.

“They’re working in synergy to ensure that Rivers State gets to where it is supposed to be, and that the future of the state and that of the people is quite protected under this government.”

The speaker said when the new Legislators’ Quarters was completed, it would enhance the productivity of the state lawmakers.

“Productivity is key, and for those who represent people, you know that our constituents and the state are looking up to the Legislature to ensure that the dividends of democracy are provided by the Executive arm of government”, he added.