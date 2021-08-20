Entertainment
Filmakers Lament Disparities Over Netflix’s Offers For Nollywood, Others
Nigerian filmmakers have lamented the huge disparities between the rates offered by United States-based streaming platform, Netflix, for Nigerian films and those of their Asian and European counterparts
Some of them stated that the compensation from Netflix was not reflective of market rates, as the average licensing fees for Nollywood came between $10,000 to $90,000, while Netflix planned to spend $500million on films and series produced in Asia and Europe.
Nollywood experts also expressed concern over the continued domination of the industry by Netflix.
Since its foray into Nigeria, the streaming giant has taken a firm grip on the country’s movie industry, with many movie producers now more interested in having their projects on the platform than cinemas.
But experts say the trend is inimical to Nollywood’s growth if left unchecked.
Commenting on this, Moses Babatope, managing director of FilmOne Entertainment, the country’s trendiest distribution operation said the situation is caused by lack of enough funds for Nigerian filmmakers.
“There have been some worries about the production quality of Nollywood films dropping, but rather than blame it on the ingress of streaming platforms, I will focus more on the level of investments made in production,” he said.
“How much production budget are these filmmakers working with? I don’t believe any passionate filmmaker will willingly drop standards if there is finance to work with.”
Aside the domination, there are also concerns over Netflix’s compensation rate for Nigerian movies and other African projects.
Netflix offers compensation that it claims is reflective of market rates.
This comes down to average licensing fees of between $10,000 to $90,000, with most deals landing near the middle range according to off-the-record conversations with producers.
But in comparison, Netflix plans to spend $500million on films and series produced in South Korea this year alone, the same amount the company announced it spent making and licensing content in the United Kingdom in 2019.
At the heart of this disparity lies a critical discussion about how African art is valued in mainstream spaces.
Speaking on this, Walter Taylaur, who has had two of his films licensed on the platform, argues, “Their explanation would make better sense if the films were being shown in Nigeria alone. But if you think the content is good enough to be shown in worldwide markets, maybe pay worldwide rates.”
Entertainment
NTDC Boss Savours Artistes’ Grammy Awards
Mr Folorunsho Coker, the Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has described the recent Grammy awards to Nigerian artistes as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country.
Coker, in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Wednesday, said that Nigerian artistes, through various musical forms, idioms and styles, had widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence.
“The apotheosis of recognition of Nigerian creative expression in the global space in more recent times was the Grammy honours accorded to two Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid in March.
“They are both in the categories of Best World Music album and the Best Music video.
“These awards appear as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country, whose various musical forms, idioms, and styles have widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence.
“They define standards and set the artistic pace for a growing world community – whether in the genius of their productions, messages, or unique add-ons, like dance accompaniments,’’ he said.
The Director-General said that prior to these monumental attainments by Burna Boy and Big Wiz, Nigerian music had been no new farer to global recognition or acknowledgment of its distinction, as evident in a long tradition of modern artistry.
“This is ranging, in no particular order, from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Haruna Ishola, Sonny Okosuns, William Onyeabor and Oliver de Coque.
“Others include, the Lijadu Sisters, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Orlando Julius Ekemode, and I.K. Dairo – which has been as remarkable in its diversity as in the virtuosity of the individual talents.
“Further to these have equally been the industry and innovativeness of King Sunny Ade, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebey, Ebenezer Obey, Prince Nico Mbarga, Majek Fashek, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Femi Kuti, among others.
“And closer to the present times, there have been 2Face, Nneka, Asa, D’Banj, PSquare, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade; and, of course, Phyno, Timaya, Davido, Harry Song, and Sound Sultan,’’ he said.
According to him, these musical artistes had all added an essentially Nigerian colour and spirit to the global sonic landscape.
He said Nigerian tourism was about the allure of the palpable forms of the country’s experience, its people, cultures, material and mental artifacts, drawn from far and near, to partake in its charm and attraction.
“What has apparently made this pull stronger have been the huge expressions of Nigerian creativity – from music to film, and others,” Coker said.
Entertainment
BBNaija Housemate, Kay Vee Withdraws From Show
BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” housemate, KayVee, whose real name is Gbolahan Ololade, has withdrawn from the show over health issues.
The Head of the House, Pere announced his withdrawal on Monday afternoon.
This came after his fellow housemates requested Biggie to take him for psychiatric evaluation following his weird behaviours in the house.
Ololade, who joined the show last week was therefore, asked to withdraw from the show to attend to his health challenges.
The Tide source reports that Ololade had been behaving abnormally since he joined the house.
He hardly associated with other housemates and lived a quiet and private life in the house as well as the manner he answered questions.
This had made other Season 6 housemates to called on Big Brother to conduct a private diary session on him to see if everything was alright with him.
He was recently captured looking extremely worried about something.
Ololade was found alone on his bed when the other housemates had gone to do their normal business.
Although no one could tell what was really wrong with him, but Whitemoney, JMK and others suggested that he could be battling with depression and needs urgent help.
Entertainment
BBNaija: Maria Wins Head Of House For Week 4
Maria, one of the housemates in Big Brother Naija, Season 6 has won the Head of House (HoH) challenge for Week 4.
Biggie declared that Maria had also become immune from the eviction nomination process.
Maria was, however, punished for inviting Liquorose and Peace into the HoH lounge, which was against the rule of the house.
For the intransigence, Biggie punished the trio of Liquorose, Peace and Maria.
Biggie told them that none them would occupy the luxury HoH Lounge should any of them won the HoH for Week 4.
Biggie said the winner would stay with their fellow housemates during the one week reign in the common room.
With this development, Maria will rule as HoH in the common room with fellow housemates instead in the lounge.
Maria later picked Boma as her deputy head of house. Boma would, however, stay in the lounge with a fellow housemate, Jackie B. Jackie was chosen by Boma.
The Tide source reports that Peace won the HoH for the first week, followed by Boma for the 2nd week, Pere for the 3rd week and Maria for the 4th week.
The television reality show started on July 24 with 20 housemates currently on the show.
