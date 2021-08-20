Nation
Buhari Approves Committee On PIA Implementation
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a steering committee to oversee the process of implementation of the newly signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
The steering committee is headed by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.
The president, who announced this while marking the passage of the PIA which he signed into law on August 16, said Nigeria lost an estimated $50billion worth of investments in 10 years, created by the uncertainty of non-passage of the PIB, lack of progress and stagnation in the petroleum industry.
According to the President, the committee was tasked with the completion of the implementation of this act within 12months.
He, therefore, directed all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to fully cooperate in ensuring the successful and timely implementation of the PIA.
“The implementation process to be headed by the Hon Minister of State, Petroleum Resources is hereby tasked with the completion of the implementation of this act within 12months. I am therefore directing all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to fully cooperate in ensuring the successful and timely implementation of this law.
“To consolidate the commitment of this administration to delivering the value proposition of this law, I have approved an implementation framework commencing immediately to ensure the industry envisaged in the new law begins to take shape.
“The implementation process to be headed by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources is hereby tasked with the completion of the implementation of this act within 12months.
“I am, therefore, directing all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to fully cooperate in ensuring the successful and timely implementation of this law,’’ he said.
The president maintained that the signing into law had become necessary in view of the fact that Nigeria runs a petroleum industry that is governed largely by laws enacted over 50 years ago such as the principal legislation; the Petroleum Act of 1969 and other obsolete legislations.
According to him, in the past 10 years, Nigeria has lost an estimated $50billion worth of investments due to uncertainty created by the non-passage of the PIB.
“We are all aware that past administrations have identified the need to further align the industry for global competitiveness, but there was lack of political will to actualize this needed transformation.
“This lack of progress has stagnated the growth of the industry and the prosperity of our economy.
“In the past 10 years, Nigeria has lost an estimated $50billion worth of investments due to uncertainty created by the non-passage of the PIB.
“This administration believes that the timely passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill will help our country attract investments across the oil and gas value chain.’’
The president commended the two Chambers of the National Assembly for ensuring the passage of the PIB.
He noted that his signing of the Petroleum Industry ill on August 16, 2021 to “Petroleum Industry Act 2021”, marked the beginning of the journey towards a competitive and resilient petroleum industry that would attract investments to support the nation economic recovery and growth plan.
According to the president, the PIA creates a regulatory environment that will ensure efficiency and accountability across the oil and gas value chain and reposition NNPC to a commercially driven National Petroleum Company that is accountable to the federation.
“The Act also provides for a direct benefit framework that will enable sustainable development of host communities. I appeal to the host communities to look carefully at the contents of the Bill which in the implementation will bring real and lasting benefits to them.”
“Furthermore, the act provides for deliberate end to gas flaring which would facilitate the attainment of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions of the Paris Agreement through a funding mechanism to support gas flare out project in host communities.
“Similarly, it acknowledges global energy transition and made necessary provisions for NNPC to invest in renewable energy,’’ he added.
The president commended the two Chambers of the National Assembly for ensuring the passage of the PIB.
“Let me now commend the leadership of the 9th Assembly for their continued pursuit of our national aspiration and demonstration of mutual harmony with the Executive in the pursuit of a patriotic outcome in the passage of the PIB.
“I also commend the entire team in the executive that worked tirelessly to ensure the delivery of this strategic legislation for our country,’’ he said.
Buhari also thanked Nigerians and other industry stakeholders for their contributions and support in achieving this historic landmark.
Other members of the implementation committee include: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Group Managing Director, NNPC; Executive Chairman, FIRS; representative of the Ministry of Justice; and representative of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Natural Resources, OlufemiLijadu, will serve as External Legal Adviser; while the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, will serve as Head of the Coordinating Secretariat and the Implementation Working Group.
The primary responsibility of the steering committee shall be to guide the effective and timely implementation of the PIA in the course of transition to the petroleum industry envisaged in the reform programme.
It is also to ensure that the new institutions created have the full capability to deliver on their mandate under the new legislation.
The committee has 12months duration for the assignment, and periodic updates will be given to Mr President.
Nation
Train Repentant Terrorists, MURIC Tells FG
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has joined Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State in appealing to both the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to do everything possible in assisting the state government in resettling and reintegrating Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters who are surrendering.
The Islamic group wants the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to treat the returning Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters like brothers newly found, adding that they should be trained in invocations that can enable them cater for themselves and their families in future.
MURIC’s appeal was contained in a statement by its Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, yesterday.
The statement reads, “Nigeria’s North-East war zone has witnessed a dramatic change with Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters laying down their arms in their thousands. Consequently, the zone has been inundated with an unusually large number of ex-insurgents and former ISWAP fighters.
“This has created a humanitarian responsibility for the state government. Consequently, the state Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday, appealed to both the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to assist the state in resettling the surrendering fighters.
“MURIC joins the hardworking Governor Zulum in appealing to both Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to do everything possible in assisting the state government in resettling and reintegrating.
“A governor who spends most of the day with troops at the war front and most of the night walking around the city, visiting hospitals and teaching in classrooms to ensure that all sectors are working needs to be supported.
“We lay emphasis on the fact that peace-making is cheaper than fighting wars while meaningful development and growth can only occur in a peaceful environment.
“The Federal Government should therefore go all out in ensuring that its de-radicalizing process is accompanied by stomach infrastructure and economic resettlement.
“Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters who are surrendering should be resettled and trained invocations that can enable them to cater for themselves and their families in future. Quick and meaningful resettlement will encourage the remaining insurgents and fighters to embrace peace.
“MURIC also appeals to the civilian population in Borno to manifest a spirit of accommodation and integration of remorseful insurgents and fighters. We warn against the stigmatization of any sort. Returning fighters should be treated like brothers newly found. What they need is our understanding, cooperation and kindness.
“As we round off, we remind both Federal Government and the Nigerian Army that it is more important to win the war than to win the battle. Battles are won in trenches, but the war can only be won in the minds of men. Only a swift, effective and meaningful resettlement of remorseful Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters can win the real war.”
Nation
Gunmen Abduct Ex-NMA Scribe’s Son, Demand N20m Ransom
Adedamola Alayaki, son of a former National Secretary of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr AdewunmiAlayaki, has been abducted.
Adedamola was abducted last Wednesday in Ogun State by some unknown gunmen, who have contacted the family for a N20million ransom before his release.
It was gathered that the son was kidnapped on his father’s farm at Isaga-Orile community, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.
The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to newsmen, yesterday morning.
According to Abimbola, Adedamola “is the Manager in one of his (father’s) farms.”
“They went to the farm and I think that was where some gunmen abducted the guy,” Oyeyemi confirmed.
The PPRO said that the police were on the trail of the abductors.
“We are on top of the situation. Our men are on the trail of the gunmen,” he said.
Nation
Group Petitions IGP Over Senior Civil Servants’Crisis
The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to intervene in the crisis rocking the association.
The association, in a petition issued by its National Convener, Comrade Andrew Emelieze, and made available to newsmen, titled, “Attempt to breach Public Peace, Disregard to Court Orders and the illegal activities of Mr Alade Bashir Lawal to brewing crisis in ASCSN, thus, the breach of Public Peace in Nigeria”, pleaded for a quick intervention to ensure the respect for the rule of law.
Emelieze explained that despite the intervention of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, by trying to mediate and broker peace, the Secretary-General of the union, Comrade Bashir Lawal, still went ahead to convene a meeting of ASCSN in disregard to an existing court order restraining the union from such activities.
He observed that the issues at stake included the indiscriminate sack/retrenchment of close to 20 union staff in the month of June alone and the withholding of the severance benefits of retrenched staff based on Lawal’s insistence that the sacked workers must sign an illegal document before they are paid off.
Emeliezelisted other issues as the purported refusal of Lawal to retire when he turned 60 years in line with industrial relations practice of equating the conditions of service of workers (public servants) with that of the staff of the union that represents the workers.
He added that such that members are demanding the refund of all salaries and allowances earned by Lawal to the union since he turned 60.
The petition explained, “The unconstitutional suspension of our duly elected President, Comrade Bola Audu and the subsequent expulsion of the President from the union without the approval of the Congress and the national delegates that voted the President to power.”
The petition said the Congress rejects the ignoble and unholy agreement of the August 17 meetings convoked in Ikeja Airport Hotel as null and void and a waste of union resources.
The petition added that consequently, their members shall “show resistance to the unacceptable impositions of Lawal in his attempt to destabilize our workers union. We count on your quick interventions to ensuring the respect for the rule of law.”
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Abuja Stadium Gets New Look, Ready To Host Eagles
- Business5 days ago
Coalition Mulls Food Security, Targets 29 States
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Activist Applauds N45.9bn Court’s Ruling Aganist SPDC
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Oil Spills: Court Orders Shell To Pay Ogoni Communities N45.9bn
- Sports5 days ago
Nigeria,Others Seeded For AFCON Draw
- Sports5 days ago
CAF Women’s Champions League: Rivers Angels FC To Sign More Players – GM
- Business5 days ago
Nigeria Imports N3.32trn Goods From Asia In 2021 – NBS
- Sports5 days ago
Dare Sets Up Committee To Investigate Missed Tests