News
We’ll Borrow N4.89trn To Fund 2022 Budget, FG Affirms
The Federal Government plans to borrow about N4.89trillion from internal and external sources to finance the deficit in its proposed 2022 budget of N13.98trillion due to dwindling revenue.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, made this known in Abuja at an interactive session organised by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.
Ahmed noted that perception of the naira as being over valued over despite recent the adjustment by the Central Bank of Nigeria has compounded Nigeria’s risk aversion in the global capital market, which she said would further put pressure on the foreign exchange market, stressing that foreign portfolio investors have yet to return to the Nigerian market.
The minister stated that while the government plans to borrow to fund the N5.62trillion deficits in 2022, it will reduce capital expenditure by N259.315billion, as the reduction would become necessary due to economic volatility occasioned by unstable global oil market as well as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ahmed said for capital expenditure next year, ministries, departments and agencies would get N1.76trrillion as opposed to the N2.02trillion spent in 2021.
She also the exchange rate has been pegged at N410.15 to a dollar per dollar and oil benchmark at $57 per barrel.
Other key macro-economic assumptions in the MTEF/FSP include a crude oil benchmark crude oil production of 1.88million barrels per day, an inflation rate of 13 per cent, and a nominal GDP of 149.369trillion.
The minister noted that interestingly, non-oil GDP continues to grow at 169.69trillion, compared to oil GDP of 14.68trillion included in the nominal GDP.
Nominal consumption is 130,49.36billion.
She said, “The budget deficit and the financing items for the expenditure projected for 2022 is N5.62trillion, up from N5.60trillion in 2021. The deficit is going to be financed by new foreign and domestic borrowings, both domestic and foreign, in the sum of N4.89trillion, then privatisation proceeds of N90.73billion and draw downs from project titles of N635billion.
“This amount represents 3.05 per cent of the estimated GDP, which is slightly above the 3 per cent threshold that is spent recommended in the Fiscal Responsibility Act. The revenue that we expect is N6.54trillion, N2.62trillion to accrue to the Federation Account and VAT, respectively.”
The minister further said the net oil and gas revenue, which would be available for the Federation Account for distribution, would be N6.151trillion in 2022.
News
EPL: Hunt Down Man City, Others, Coach Charges Chelsea Players
Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel, has told his side to hunt down Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in the fight for the Premier League title after cruising past Crystal Palace 3-0 to open their campaign at the weekend.
The European champions added the UEFA Super Cup penultimate midweek, to their Champions League win last season in Tuchel’s first few months in charge.
Premier League success is the next challenge for the German and the Blues showed why they are considered second favourites to defending champions, City against Palace.
Without record signing Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea were still rarely troubled as first-half goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic gave them a commanding lead before Trevoh Chalobah rounded off a dream Premier League debut with his side’s third goal.
“I think we have to hunt the others from day one. This is what we want to do, this is our mentality and we are never shy to fight for the best outcome possible, but the reality is we are not the favourites right now,” said Tuchel, whose side finished fourth in the Premier League last season.
“I see ourselves as number four last year so we cannot be favourites. We just have to close the gap to number three, number two and number one so this is what we’re trying to do.”
Chelsea were forced to extra-time and penalties before seeing off Villarreal in the Super Cup in Belfast in midweek.
But there was little sign of fatigue despite a truncated pre-season for a number of Tuchel’s key players due to their participation in international competitions over the summer.
“We want to set our standards as high as possible and always strive to be at that level,” added Tuchel.
“We did very well today but it is only a start and we need to build on this. It was a huge team effort, both defensively and offensively, and I’m very happy with what we did today.
“We pushed some players over the limit physically, especially after playing 120 minutes in midweek, but it was a very good game from us from start to finish.”
News
Haaland Tipped To Be One Of Best Players Ever
Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Giovanni Reyna, has tipped his superstar teammate, Erling Haaland to become one of the all-time greats.
Haaland has started his Dortmund career in incredible form, having now scored 62 goals in 61 games with the club after his brace against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
The Norwegian also grabbed three assists in the 5-2 win, including one in the second half for Reyna.
“He keeps on getting better,” Reyna said of Haaland in quotes by Tidesports source. “It seems like every day he’s picking up something new and adding it to his game.
“It’s hard to say what the ceiling is for him. He can be unbelievable, he can be amazing. I mean, he already is. He can really be one of the best ever.”
On the current Dortmund squad, Reyna added: “The team chemistry is on a high right now. It’s the best since I’ve been at Dortmund.”
Dortmund have been clear that they are not willing to sell the 21-year-old this summer, though some of Europe’s biggest clubs have been eyeing a move.
Real Madrid is one of those clubs, and our source understands the the Blancos have not ruled out a late-summer bid if the opportunity arises.
Madrid is also keen on PSG star Kylian Mbappe, with the club more likely to move for one of the two players next summer.
Dortmund will faced an early-season test yesterday when they engaged Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup.
They will return to Bundesliga action this weekend when they visit Freiburg.
News
AFCON Draw: Nigeria, Egypt In Group Of Death
The draw for the group phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was conducted at the Yaoundé Conference Centre in host nation, Cameroon yesterday evening, with the most notable pool seeing Nigeria and Egypt drawn together.
The draw was conducted by CAF Competitions Director, Samson Adamu, and assisted by African football legends, Samuel Eto’o, Gaelle Enganamouit, Rabeh Madjer, Didier Drogba and Asamoah Gyan.
The Pharaohs and Super Eagles hold 10 AFCON titles between them (a record seven for the former, three for the latter) and will be joined by Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in a tricky Group D.
Hosts, Cameroon received a kind draw, as they are joined by Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde in Group A. The Indomitable Lions and the Stallions will meet in the tournament opener on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
AFCON 2019 runners-up, Senegal are joined by Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi in Group B; Group C sees heavyweights, Morocco and Ghana joined by Gabon and debutants, Comoros; and the other first-timers, Gambia, will face up to Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F.
Reigning champions, Algeria will have an epic showdown with Ivory Coast in Group E, which also features Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.
The 2021 AFCON will be the 33rd edition of the tournament, scheduled to run from 9 January to 6 February, 2022.
The six stadiums selected to host matches are the Paul Biya Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital, Yaoundé; the Japoma Stadium in Douala; the Limbe Stadium in Limbe; the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam; and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
The opening ceremony as well as the opening match of the tournament and the final are set to take place at the newly built 60,000 seater Paul Biya Stadium in Yaoundé.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Abuja Stadium Gets New Look, Ready To Host Eagles
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Activist Applauds N45.9bn Court’s Ruling Aganist SPDC
- Business3 days ago
Coalition Mulls Food Security, Targets 29 States
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Oil Spills: Court Orders Shell To Pay Ogoni Communities N45.9bn
- Sports3 days ago
CAF Women’s Champions League: Rivers Angels FC To Sign More Players – GM
- Sports3 days ago
Nigeria,Others Seeded For AFCON Draw
- Business3 days ago
Nigeria Imports N3.32trn Goods From Asia In 2021 – NBS
- Sports3 days ago
Dare Sets Up Committee To Investigate Missed Tests