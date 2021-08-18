Politics
PDP Wants Immediate Amendment To New Petroleum Industry Act
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately forward to the National Assembly an amendment bill to the new Petroleum Industry Act.
The party gave the advice in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja in reaction to the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law by Buhari.
Ologbondiyan advised the president to send amendment bill to the national assembly to reflect the true wishes and aspirations of every segment of the Nigerian society.
He expressed surprise that Buhari ignored the huge outcry by majority of disenchanted Nigerians and signed the bill as passed by the National Assembly into law.
He noted that the signing of the bill in spite of widespread public rejection amounted to ”endorsement of imposition, lack of respect for the people and the tenets of democracy as a system of government’’.
Ologbondiyan added that signing the bill into law was not in the interest of oil producing communities, particularly in the face of the challenges they faced as a result of oil exploration.
“Mr President could have returned the bill to the National Assembly with a request that it is made to address the demands of the oil producing communities.
“Our party fears that the new law cannot guarantee the desired stability and development in the oil and gas sector as well as respite in the Niger Delta region.
“The PDP calls on President Buhari to salvage the situation by immediately forwarding an amendment bill to the National Assembly to reflect the true wishes and aspirations of every segment of our nation,” he said.
Ologbondiyan, however, called for calm across the country, particularly the South-South geo-political zone.
He also urged lawmakers elected on PDP platform to be at alert even as preparation must be in full swing for an urgent amendment to the law.
Politics
Rivers Council Polls: Williams Wins Again At Tribunal
The Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, has again, defeated another of his challenger, Mr. Dokubo Great Future, Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the April 17 Chairmanship elections in Degema LGA, at the Rivers State Local Government Election Petitions Tribunal.
This followed the tribunal’s affirmation of his victory at the polls, wherein he, as Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner, having garnered the highest number of lawful votes cast.
According to results released by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on Sunday, April 18, 2021, the PDP candidate secured 21,159, votes and was returned elected by the Electoral Umpire.
However, candidate of the AAC had approached the tribunal, praying it to amongst other things, withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Candidate of the PDP and issue same to the AAC candidate; declare that the PDP candidate was not eligible to contest the said election for not being a registered voter in Ward One, Unit One of Bakana in Degema LGA, declare that Michael John Williams was an impostor.
Dismissing the petition for lack of merit, frivolity and abuse of judicial processes, Monday, the Tribunal held that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubts.
It ruled that Michael John Williams was eminently qualified to contest the elections and duly satisfied the provisions of the Electoral Guidelines and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The 3-man Tribunal, headed by Lawrence Ishikaku Esq, further held that the evidences relied upon by the Petitioner were inadmissible in court, adding that he failed to establish how private and public documents were obtained and tendered as exhibits to prove his case.
Earlier, the Election Petitions Tribunal, headed by Rita Oguguo, Esq, had on August 10, 2021, in the suit filed by candidate of the Labour Party, upheld the election of Michael John Williams as duly elected Chairman of Degema Local Government Area.
Politics
INEC Suspends Voters’ Registration In Plateau
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has suspended the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise in five local governments of Plateau.
A statement by Mrs Caroline Okpe, INEC Administrative Secretary, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), on Monday in Jos said the suspension was due to the curfew imposed by the state government.
“The suspension will affect the registration centres in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos East, Jos North and Riyom local councils until further notice.
“INEC wishes to assure fresh voters, who had problems with their PVCs, that they would be promptly attended to as soon as the situation improves,’’ Okpe said.
The Tide source notes that there had been security breaches in some parts of Jos metropolis, leading to the killings of innocent travellers on Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government.
The victims were said to be returning from the annual Islamic New Year Zikr in Bauchi State when they were attacked by persons said by the police to be “hoodlums”.
President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as governors all over the country, have condemned the killings and called on security agents to find the perpetrators
Okpe said that INEC had to suspend the exercise because it could not carry out such duty due to the unfortunate security breach, which compelled Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew on Jos North.
Politics
PDP Mourns Mantu, Postpones NWC Meeting
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over the death of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Mantu.
The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Mr Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday in Abuja, described late Mantu, as a “pillar in the PDP,” who could not be forgotten.
Mantu was reported to have died on Tuesday morning in an Abuja hospital at the age of 74.
Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was devastated and inconsolable by the death of one of its leading elders and a member of its Board of Trustees (BoT).
He said that Mantu’s death was a huge tragedy which had befallen not only the PDP but Nigeria at large.
“Sen. Mantu was a highly resourceful leader, an excellent lawmaker, exemplary democrat and dazzling political mobiliser; a very humble and detribalised statesman, who spent his life in innumerable sacrifices towards the unity, stability and economic development of our dear fatherland,’’ he said.
Ologbondiyan noted that late Mantu brought his love for the nation, as well as his skills to bear in the Senate, where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Information, and Deputy Senate President.
He also noted that the late deputy senate president, played key roles in stabilising the Senate for greater legislative productivity.
“His political dexterity as the Chairman of Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee from 2001 to 2003 and from 2003 to 2007, laid the strong foundation for successful reviews of the constitution to reflect the aspirations of Nigerians.
“Mantu was a pillar in the PDP and our party will never forget his sacrifices to ensure the success and growth of the PDP at all levels.
“Above all, Senator Mantu was a good man, a God-fearing soul, who spared nothing in ensuring the wellbeing of others above personal pursuits.
“Mantu’s death is indeed a big blow to our party, but we draw solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and made impart in his calling as a patriot,’’ Ologbodiyan said.
The national publicity secretary said that as the PDP grieves, the meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC) earlier slated for Tuesday had been rescheduled for Wednesday in honour of late Mantu.
“Our party commiserates with the Mantu family, the PDP fold in Plateau state, the people of Plateau Central as well as the entire state.
“The PDP also prays for God to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed and to the bereaved, the fortitude to bear this huge loss,’’ Ologbodiyan added.
