HOSCOM, PANDEF, INC, PDP Protest PIB Act
Niger Delta groups, including the Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCOM) and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), yesterday, kicked against the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
They described the presidential assent as “insensitive,” “abominable”, “unfortunate”, “unbelievable”, “repugnant” and a clear case of the arrogance/contempt with which issues affecting the Niger Delta are treated by the Buhari administration.
The other groups that kicked against the new oil industry law are the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), Ikwerre People Congress (IPC) Worldwide, Itsekiri Liberation Group (ILG), Forum for Ethnic Nationalities of Niger Delta (FENND) and the Coalition of Rivers Oil and Gas Host Communities (CROGHCOM).
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on the same page with the Niger Delta groups.
It described the Act as repugnant and anti-people.
The National Assembly passed the PIB in July, 2021 with some contentious provisions, such as three per cent provision for the development of oil-bearing communities and 30 per cent of NNPC profit for Frontier Oil Exploration Fund.
Despite the protests, Buhari, who had earlier promised to assent to the bill once it is sent to him, made good his promise, yesterday.
Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who announced the presidential assent via a statement, added that the ceremonial part of the new legislation would hold tomorrow.
Part of the statement reads, “Working from home in five days of quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19 after returning from London on Friday, August 13, the president assented to the Bill on Monday, August 16, in his determination to fulfil his Constitutional duty.
“The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled.”
Rumuola, GRA Flyovers’ll Be Completed, Sept, Wike Confirms
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says two major flyovers under construction at Rumuola and Government Residential Area (GRA) junctions in Port Harcourt, would be completed by the end of September.
Wike, during an unscheduled inspection of the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Rumuola, GRA flyovers and dualisation of Ezimgbu Road in Port Harcourt, last Monday, said no amount of money spent on projects that would impact positively on the well being of the people of the state would be regretted.
The governor, who spoke to journalists after the inspection, said the contractor handling the projects, Julius Berger Plc has given assurance that Rumuola, GRA flyovers and the dualisation of the Ezimgbu Road and Tombia Extension Road would be completed by the end of September.
“These four projects will be handed over to us latest by the end of September. And I have always said giving our people the best is uppermost in our mind. And no amount of money spent to give our people the best in life will be regretted.”
Wike, who bemoaned the proliferation of illegal motor parks in Port Harcourt and its environs, said these parks not only constitute nuisance to residents of the city and motorists, but are also inimical to the Rivers State Government urban renewal programme.
He warned that the Rivers State Government would no longer tolerate these ‘unauthorised’ motor parks that are responsible for traffic gridlocks and congestion on the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt.
“I don’t know why in this country we believe in lawlessness. Somebody wakes up in the morning without even preparing where he wants his office to be. He just takes over a public space and converts it to a motor park. And so everywhere is motor park, and that must not be allowed.”
The governor said the state government cannot be spending huge sums of money to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status and allow some unscrupulous persons to deface the city.
He, therefore, ordered Julius Berger to barricade the entrances of two motor parks around the Rumuola flyover.
PDP Needs New, Robust NWC To Win 2023 Polls -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the present National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cannot lead the party to victory in the 2023 general election, hence the quest for its replacement.
The governor has maintained that the internal rumbling that was recently witnessed in the party was following the failure of the NWC to carry out its responsibility as an opposition political party effectively.
Speaking on a national television in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike stated that the PDP remains the only credible alternative party that Nigerians are expecting to take over power in 2023, given the woeful performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
“If you go to the public and ask Nigerians if PDP is ready to take over power in 2023, if you take referendum, you will know that Nigerians are even waiting for PDP. But the fear of Nigerians is whether PDP is ready to take over power. So, people are concerned about it. Obviously, it is ripe for PDP to take over, but you must be prepared to take over.
“And we said with what we have now, it will be difficult to take over power in 2023 if there are no amendment. Leadership was the problem. The point is this, the current NWC, as it is today, cannot lead the party to victory. Nobody has said they have not done well, one way or the other, but we are talking about the challenges ahead.
“That is why we are pushing for the party to have other people to lead the party and to give it a different strength altogether. If you know APC, you know that you need a robust, determined leadership of the party (PDP) to make sure you match them word by word, action by action.”
Wike said anyone who loves the PDP and means well for the party will adhere to the resolutions reached after the intervention of the governors, Board of Trustees and elders to douse brewing crisis in the party.
The governor dismissed insinuation that he is nurturing a presidential ambition, hence his opposition to the current NWC.
He stated that his primary pre-occupation is to see how the PDP could be better positioned to win the 2023 general election.
On the issue of the amended Electoral Act, the governor said Nigerians are expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to veto the bill over the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by APC members in the National Assembly.
The governor accused Buhari of supporting the position of APC members in the National Assembly even after he had attested publicly on how he benefitted from the introduction of card reader device by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.
He stressed that the electronic transmission of results is at the centre of conducting credible and transparent election, and it behoves the President to bequeath to Nigerians a credible electoral process as he had promised.
“Mr. President gave Nigerians the assurance that, one of the legacies that he will leave is to make sure that we have credible, and transparent election. And one of the steps to show transparency is, let the election results be transmitted electronically.
“You remember when Mr. President was declared the winner of that election in 2015, he said that the introduction of the card reader was a good innovation. We thought he would have improved on that. But instead of improving on that, we are going backwards.”
The governor also wondered why the Senate committee chairman on INEC, who recommended the transmission of electoral results electronically, voted against it.
Wike commended the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law, but declared that allocation of a meagre 3 per cent for host communities in the Niger Delta was unacceptable.
“We believe that 3 per cent is not enough as regards the kind of pollution and environmental crisis we have had because of oil exploitation. I thought what Mr. President would have done was to tell members of National Assembly, yes, you have done what you are supposed, but again, you need to take into consideration the yearnings of the host communities.”
The governor bemoaned the exclusion of oil producing state governments in the implementation and administration of the 3% oil revenue recommended for host communities in the Petroleum Industry Act.
He expressed concern that the International Oil Companies (IOCs) will take advantage of this, to continually instigate crisis in oil producing communities in order not to pay the 3 per cent due the host communities.
Speaking on the ongoing constitutional amendment process, Wike said it was satisfying to know that such function was not an exclusive preserve of the National Assembly.
According to him, Nigerians are very confident in the process because they know that whatever the National Assembly has done, there would be the need to secure a two-third of votes from the 36 State Assemblies.
“But the confidence people have today is that the amendment of the constitution will get to the State. Take for example, the Federal Government may not be in support of state police but you have two-third of states that say they need state police, so, in that case, state police will pass. There are issues that you may not like, but these are done on clause by clause basis.”
Speaking the issue of Valued Added Tax, Wike clarified that the Rivers State Government went to court to seek constitutional interpretation of the enabling law on whether state or Federal Government should be the sole collector of VAT.
He stressed that the Rivers State Government was not perturbed by the decision of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to appeal the Federal High Court judgment, which declared that it was unconstitutional for the Federal Government to collect VAT.
Challenge Defection Of Umahi, Ayade, Others In Court, Wike Tasks PDP
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi; and Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He further enjoined the PDP to also challenge the defection of former PDP members in National Assembly and House of Assembly in both states, to the APC.
Wike, who stated this in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, stressed that the time has come for the Judiciary to make a final pronouncement on the incessant defection of governors and lawmakers from one political party to another, in order to save the country from becoming a one party state.
“The time has come that the Judiciary must have to rise to the occasion to make a final pronouncement of this issue of defection, and that will go a long way to strengthen our democracy. Because if we do not take action, you will find a situation where you will have a one party state and that will not be good for our democracy.
“And so, I have encouraged the PDP, they must file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade; for defecting to the All Progressives Congress without any reason provided in the Constitution or any other enabling law.
“What PDP is looking for is not just that they want to reclaim the seats, but that a pronouncement must be made by the Judiciary on this incessant defection without no reasons at all, in order to enhance and strength our democracy.”
Wike said it was unacceptable for governors and federal and state lawmakers, who have been elected on the platform of a particular party, to defect to another when there is no division in the party that brought them to power.
“Let it be on record that the party (PDP) has been able to challenge it, and let us await the outcome of the decision of the court, because the court has a role to strengthen our democracy. And part of the role the court must play is to make a final pronouncement on this issue of defection from one party to the other.”
Wike described the Court of Appeal reconfirmation of Jarigbe Agom as the Senator-elect of Cross River North Senatorial District as victory for democracy and the PDP.
The governor, who congratulated Agom for his perseverance, also commended the Judiciary for standing up to the antics of desperate politicians and some lawyers, who would want to ridicule the Judiciary.
“People must understand there is an end to litigation. This is a matter, from my knowledge, was a pre-election matter, and went up to the tribunal. And I do know that the Court of Appeal tribunal sitting in Calabar, sometime in July, gave judgment declaring Agom as the senator-elect, and therefore, directed INEC to issue a certificate of return to him, and that was carried out by the INEC.
“Surprisingly to us, the candidate of APC and the purported candidate of the PDP, Dr. Stephen Odey, had to apply again to the Court of Appeal to review the judgment that the Court of Appeal had already given at the appeal tribunal.”
The governor advised lawyers to desist from filing matters in court on behalf of their clients that were intended to ridicule the Judiciary.
According to him, it is obligatory on every lawyer in the country to protect the integrity of the court.
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, has vowed to challenge in court the defections of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, to the ruling All Progressives Congress.
The opposition party said it would equally challenge the defection of lawmakers elected on its platform, who defected to other parties.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in response to the call made by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the party to sue the two governors.
Ologbondiyan said, “For us in the PDP, every case of defection, whether by governors or legislators, will be tested in court.
“The mandate belongs to the party, not the individual; we will go to court and ensure that the people’s mandate is not stolen.”
Efforts to get the reactions of Ayade and Umahi were unsuccessful.
When contacted, Ayade’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, said he would talk to his principal and respond.
He had, however, not done so as of the time of filing this report.
Attempts to get Umahi’s reaction equally failed.
