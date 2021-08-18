Nation
Enugu, Group Bagage 400 Youths On Automobile Skills Training
The Enugu SMEs Centre, in partnership with AutoEase Limited, is engaging 400 youths in Auto-revamp Innovation Training Programme (AITP), to learn life-long skills in the automobile industry.
These skills include how to repair damaged vehicles and build new cars from older models, among others.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on SMEs Development and Director-General, Enugu SMEs Centre, Hon. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, who made this known in Enugu said the first batch of the beneficiaries, who participated in the eight-month-long AITP have graduated and received their certificates.
Hon. Chilo-Offiah disclosed that the 2nd and 3rd batches of the beneficiaries were undergoing training presently while application for participation in the 4th batch was ongoing.
The Special Adviser pointed out that the graduation ceremony of the 1st batch, which featured an opening remark by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AutoEase Limited, Mrs Oby Okeke and words of admonition and encouragement from himself, was a huge success.
He revealed that the event also featured practical demonstration of the three stages of Auto-ramping by the 1st batch graduands, explaining that “each team was given damaged car bonnets and asked to revamp them under forty-five (45) minutes and the best team received a cash prize from AutoEase Limited.
“Just like the newly certified auto-experts, learning auto-repair skills and how to build new cars from old models is a hefty profitable investment in your life, and will set you up to work in big automobile companies”.
Stressing Gov. Ugwuanyi’s sustained commitment to human capital development programmes for the empowerment of youths of Enugu State, Hon. Chilo-Offiah reiterated that the SMEs Centre remained steadfast in ensuring that the governor’s vision was actualised in its fullness.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Buhari, Mark Mourn Mantu
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, joining Plateau State Government and indigenes in mourning the passing of the renowned politician.
President Buhari, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, yesterday in Abuja commiserated with leaders and members of the National Aseembly, friends and political associates of the deceased.
The president noted that Mantu dedicated most of his life to service of his people.
According to him, Mantu’s legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large.
He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.
The late Mantu was born in Chanso village, Gindiri District, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Feb. 16, 1947.
He attended the Gindiri Demonstration Primary School from 1955 – 1961 and obtained the First School Leaving Certificate.
He worked with the Public Works Department (PWD) Jos, as a Stores Requisition Clerk from 1962 – 1963 before proceeding to the Gindiri Teachers College in 1964.
On leaving Gindiri in 1967, he joined the Nigerian Tobacco Company, Zaria in 1968 as a Quality Checker.
He moved to BEAM, a division of UAC Nigeria as a Kalamazoo Specialist Salesman in 1971.
Mantu holds a B.A. (Hons.) degree in Political Science from the Washington International University.
He was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degrees of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, University of Jos, Madonna University, Okija and University of Applied Sciences and Management Port Novo, Benin Republic.
Politics
Mantu joined politics in 1978 and was elected Deputy State Chairman of NPN in Plateau in 1980.
He was a founding member of the Liberal Convention.
Mantu’s contested for the National Chairmanship of the N.R.C. in 1990 but lost.
In 1993, Mr Mantu was the Director General of National Republican Convention Presidential Campaign Organisation.
In 1998, he was elected the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct UNCP and was later elected senator on the platform of the same party.
This election was truncated by General Abdusalam Abubakar’s regime. In 1999, Ma
On inauguration in 1999, Mantu was appointed Chairman Senate Committee on Information, the position he held till August 10, 2001, when he was elected Deputy President of the Senate.
He was appointed Chairman, Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee from 2001 to 2003 and 2003 to 2007 respectively.
Similarly, former President of the Senate, David Mark, has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu.
Mark, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Paul Mumeh, yesterday in Minna, said Mantu’s death was a devastating loss to the political class.
He noted that the former lawmaker died at a time when his wealth of experience, wisdom and services were most needed to navigate through the murky political terrain.
Mark described Mantu as a flamboyant leader, who brought panache, character and sagacity to the political space.
Nation
Enugu New CP Assumes Duty
The newly posted Commissioner of Police for the Enugu State Police Command, CP Abubakar Lawal , has formally taken over and assumed duty as the 25th Commissioner of Police since the creation of the State.
He took over from CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, who has been redeployed to Force CID Abuja, as the CP in-charge of Anti-Fraud.
CP Abubakar hails from Daura LGA of Kastina State and holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Degree in Sociology from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and has grown to the enviable rank of Commissioner of Police, serving in different State and Zonal Commands, Formations and at the Force Headquarters, Abuja; as well as holding several positions. some of which include: Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe State Command,
Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of different Police Divisions in Borno and Kano State Commands, among others.
And until his promotion and posting as the Enugu State Police Command, CP Abubakar was the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Operations, Oyo State Command.
Similarly, he has attended several leadership and professional courses, workshops and seminars.Intermediate Command Course as well as Tactical Leadership and Command Course, all of which he attended at the Police Staff College, Jos. He is also a graduate and Fellow of National Defence College, Abuja.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Mark, Reps Minority Caucus Hail Babangida At 80
Former President of the Senate, David Mark, yesterday described former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), as a rare Nigerian patriot and leader of all seasons.
In his tribute to Babangida on his 80th birthday, Mark said that his successful military career, leadership dexterity and political brinks-manship remained a huge lesson for study in future.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, Mark said: “no matter the twist of history, no one can controvert Babangida’s eventful sojourn on earth, particularly his insightful leadership and mentorship of the younger generation.
He said Babangida’s legacies of infrastructural development and widening of the public service space remained reference points in the annals of the nation’s development.
Mark listed the legacies to include the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), amongst others,
“His political will to move Nigeria’s capital from Lagos to Abuja, thus spreading development and offering a new headquarters and home for all Nigerians is a legacy generations of our country men and women would ever cherish,” he stated.
The former senate president, pointed out that IBB’s accomplishments were not without obstacles, but he remained undeterred, focused and result oriented.
Mark added that Babangida’s charismatic leadership, sense of justice and equity strengthened “our bond of brotherhood.”
According to him, 28 years after the military president left office, he had continued to dispense goodwill to all, without tribe, ethnic or religious boundaries.
“IBB is a statesman of inestimable value, an unrepentant African patriot and a worthy citizen of the world,” he added.
Mark prayed that God in His infinite mercies would grant the former military president good health, wisdom and peace in the years to come.
Similarly, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated the former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as he attains the age of 80.
Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
He said that the minority caucus was celebrating Babangida as a noble and dignified leader, an exceptionally detribalised statesman.
He said that his commitment toward the unity, stability, national cohesion and economic development of the nation had remained unwavering.
“Over the years, Gen. Babangida, whose legacies in office cut across all sectors of our national life, has particularly remained a quintessence of humility, tolerance and nationalism,’’ he said.
He said these attributes were in his national quest for mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, political stability and economic prosperity of all.
Elumelu said that the minority caucus was particularly grateful to God for keeping Babangida in good health and sound mind as he entered into the new phase in his life as an octogenarian.
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Twitter Intensifies Efforts To Restore Operations
- News5 days ago
Army Denies Colonel’s Death In Clash With Bandits
- News5 days ago
Return Of Toll Fee On Federal Roads, Not Extortion, Double Taxation -FERMA
- Featured5 days ago
FG Dismisses Lockdown Rumours Over Covid-19 Delta Variant
- Features5 days ago
Odilism As Leadership Philosophy In Nigeria
- Featured5 days ago
Don’t Politicise Allocation Of Amenities To States -Wike
- Nation5 days ago
Covid-19: Nigeria Records Highest Cases Tally In Six Months – NCDC
- News5 days ago
Airports Concession Won’t Cost Jobs, FG Claims