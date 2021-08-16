Work On Bodo-Opobo-Bonny Road Excites FG

The Federal Government says the Bodo, Opobo and Bonny road project under construction is almost the biggest project being undertaken by the present administration across the country with about N200 billion committed to it.

It has also lauded the progress of work done so far on the job by the constructing firm, Julius Berger Limited

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, stated this when he made an inspection visit to the project site that terminated at the Ataba section of the road project in Andoni creek of the State to ascertain the level of work done so far on the road project comprising the construction of Rivers 37.9km single carriageway with major and mini bridges of length spanning about 300 meters.

Fashola said the federal government was committed to ensuring that the project was delivered and completed as approved, saying that funding was not a problem.

According to him, one out of the three major bridges and four mini bridges have been completed, adding that a massive engineering work is ongoing across the project site.

The minister averred that the federal government was investing almost 200 billion Naira in the project, adding that when the project is completed, it will improve on the fortunes of the people, state and the country at large.

He described the project as historic and memorable, noting that the project was conceived since 1980 before the present administration took the bold steps to commence work on it, adding that he was elated to ride on the road from the Bodo Creek to the Ataba Creek.

“It is a tremendous thing, so historic and memorable to see that the people of Bodo, Ataba and Bonny will be linked by road. I must commend President Muhammad Buhari for leading the SEC to approve this road project which is almost the highest project being executed by the federal government.

“Funding is not a problem, so we shall go back to see where we lost time and increase our man power and technology to make up the lost period. We are striving to ensure that the project is delivered as scheduled for 2022 deadline,” he stated.

Fashola used the opportunity to thank the NLNG for their role in the execution of the project through the tax policy payment of the federal government and all the host communities for their role in ensuring that the project succeed, even as he assured the Ataba community that their request of linking the road to their community will be done when the major road is completed..

Also speaking on behalf of the engineers handling the project, Engr E. U. Udoh, who gave a summary of the project said the road project had three major bridges at AFA Creek with 502 meters long at Opobo channel bridge, 1.198m long, Nanbeie creek Bridge 782m long,, one pipeline crossing bridge, 204metres long, while the 9 mini bridges have a total of 348m length.

He disclosed that the project had provided 659 direct jobs and 182 indirect jobs to both host communities and other youth from the country, adding that the completed stretch of the road has provided easy access for the residents to their farms, schools and health centers as well as reduced travel time to the Afa creek jetty and cost.

Also speaking, the Okanma of Ataba community, King Benson Egwenre, expressed happiness with the ongoing project, adding that the road project would impact on the economic and living conditions of the host communities.

The monarch while commending the federal government over the project, appealed for the extension of the project to Ataba community.

