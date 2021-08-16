Wike Eulogises Legacies Of Late Oba Of Ogbaland

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi; and Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He further enjoined the PDP to also challenge the defection of former PDP members in National Assembly and House of Assembly in both states, to the APC.

Wike, who stated this in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, stressed that the time has come for the Judiciary to make a final pronouncement on the incessant defection of governors and lawmakers from one political party to another, in order to save the country from becoming a one party state.

“The time has come that the Judiciary must have to rise to the occasion to make a final pronouncement of this issue of defection, and that will go a long way to strengthen our democracy. Because if we do not take action, you will find a situation where you will have a one party state and that will not be good for our democracy.

“And so, I have encouraged the PDP, they must file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade; for defecting to the All Progressives Congress without any reason provided in the Constitution or any other enabling law.

“What PDP is looking for is not just that they want to reclaim the seats, but that a pronouncement must be made by the Judiciary on this incessant defection without no reasons at all, in order to enhance and strength our democracy.”

Wike said it was unacceptable for governors and federal and state lawmakers, who have been elected on the platform of a particular party, to defect to another when there is no division in the party that brought them to power.

“Let it be on record that the party (PDP) has been able to challenge it, and let us await the outcome of the decision of the court, because the court has a role to strengthen our democracy. And part of the role the court must play is to make a final pronouncement on this issue of defection from one party to the other.”

Wike described the Court of Appeal reconfirmation of Jarigbe Agom as the Senator-elect of Cross River North Senatorial District as victory for democracy and the PDP.

The governor, who congratulated Agom for his perseverance, also commended the Judiciary for standing up to the antics of desperate politicians and some lawyers, who would want to ridicule the Judiciary.

“People must understand there is an end to litigation. This is a matter, from my knowledge, was a pre-election matter, and went up to the tribunal. And I do know that the Court of Appeal tribunal sitting in Calabar, sometime in July, gave judgment declaring Agom as the senator-elect, and therefore, directed INEC to issue a certificate of return to him, and that was carried out by the INEC.

“Surprisingly to us, the candidate of APC and the purported candidate of the PDP, Dr. Stephen Odey, had to apply again to the Court of Appeal to review the judgment that the Court of Appeal had already given at the appeal tribunal.”

The governor advised lawyers to desist from filing matters in court on behalf of their clients that were intended to ridicule the Judiciary.

According to him, it is obligatory on every lawyer in the country to protect the integrity of the court.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, has vowed to challenge in court the defections of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The opposition party said it would equally challenge the defection of lawmakers elected on its platform, who defected to other parties.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in response to the call made by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the party to sue the two governors.

Ologbondiyan said, “For us in the PDP, every case of defection, whether by governors or legislators, will be tested in court.

“The mandate belongs to the party, not the individual; we will go to court and ensure that the people’s mandate is not stolen.”

Efforts to get the reactions of Ayade and Umahi were unsuccessful.

When contacted, Ayade’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, said he would talk to his principal and respond.

He had, however, not done so as of the time of filing this report.

Attempts to get Umahi’s reaction equally failed.