Featured
Wike Eulogises Legacies Of Late Oba Of Ogbaland
The Rivers State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the contributions and legacies of Oba of Ogbaland, Sir Chukwumela Nnam Obi 11, would remain indelible.
Wike stated this during the final rites of passage of Sir Chukwumela Nnam Obi 11 Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland, last Friday in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said the late monarch’s life demonstrated selfless service to community, humanity and to God, adding that his legacies would remain footprints for a great Rivers State that the people dream of.
According to the governor, the revered monarch whose reign lasted for 50 years was a grassroots developer and an arrow head for development and progress in Rivers State, and was always a peace builder.
Wike, who condoled the royal family and the people of Ogbaland said, Sir Chukwumela Nnam Obi 11, was always charismatic, charitable and endeared himself to all who came close to him, while noting that the state and the traditional institution would miss him greatly.
Featured
Challenge Defection Of Umahi, Ayade, Others In Court, Wike Tasks PDP
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi; and Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He further enjoined the PDP to also challenge the defection of former PDP members in National Assembly and House of Assembly in both states, to the APC.
Wike, who stated this in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, stressed that the time has come for the Judiciary to make a final pronouncement on the incessant defection of governors and lawmakers from one political party to another, in order to save the country from becoming a one party state.
“The time has come that the Judiciary must have to rise to the occasion to make a final pronouncement of this issue of defection, and that will go a long way to strengthen our democracy. Because if we do not take action, you will find a situation where you will have a one party state and that will not be good for our democracy.
“And so, I have encouraged the PDP, they must file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade; for defecting to the All Progressives Congress without any reason provided in the Constitution or any other enabling law.
“What PDP is looking for is not just that they want to reclaim the seats, but that a pronouncement must be made by the Judiciary on this incessant defection without no reasons at all, in order to enhance and strength our democracy.”
Wike said it was unacceptable for governors and federal and state lawmakers, who have been elected on the platform of a particular party, to defect to another when there is no division in the party that brought them to power.
“Let it be on record that the party (PDP) has been able to challenge it, and let us await the outcome of the decision of the court, because the court has a role to strengthen our democracy. And part of the role the court must play is to make a final pronouncement on this issue of defection from one party to the other.”
Wike described the Court of Appeal reconfirmation of Jarigbe Agom as the Senator-elect of Cross River North Senatorial District as victory for democracy and the PDP.
The governor, who congratulated Agom for his perseverance, also commended the Judiciary for standing up to the antics of desperate politicians and some lawyers, who would want to ridicule the Judiciary.
“People must understand there is an end to litigation. This is a matter, from my knowledge, was a pre-election matter, and went up to the tribunal. And I do know that the Court of Appeal tribunal sitting in Calabar, sometime in July, gave judgment declaring Agom as the senator-elect, and therefore, directed INEC to issue a certificate of return to him, and that was carried out by the INEC.
“Surprisingly to us, the candidate of APC and the purported candidate of the PDP, Dr. Stephen Odey, had to apply again to the Court of Appeal to review the judgment that the Court of Appeal had already given at the appeal tribunal.”
The governor advised lawyers to desist from filing matters in court on behalf of their clients that were intended to ridicule the Judiciary.
According to him, it is obligatory on every lawyer in the country to protect the integrity of the court.
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, has vowed to challenge in court the defections of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, to the ruling All Progressives Congress.
The opposition party said it would equally challenge the defection of lawmakers elected on its platform, who defected to other parties.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in response to the call made by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the party to sue the two governors.
Ologbondiyan said, “For us in the PDP, every case of defection, whether by governors or legislators, will be tested in court.
“The mandate belongs to the party, not the individual; we will go to court and ensure that the people’s mandate is not stolen.”
Efforts to get the reactions of Ayade and Umahi were unsuccessful.
When contacted, Ayade’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, said he would talk to his principal and respond.
He had, however, not done so as of the time of filing this report.
Attempts to get Umahi’s reaction equally failed.
Featured
Gov, BOT Saved PDP From Implosion, Wike Affirms
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the resolution of the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has allayed his initial fear of possible implosion in the party.
He noted that the convivial manner in which PDP governors and Board of Trustee members resolved the crisis has given Nigerians hope that the party was prepared to take over the reins of power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.
Wike made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Africa Independent Television’s Programme, ‘Focus Nigeria’, in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
The governor explained that it was not uncommon for a political party to experience internal squabble in view of the forthcoming poll and varying interests, but commended PDP governors for coming together to speak with one voice to end the differences.
“I used to be afraid of possibility of an implosion, and that could have been the end of the party. But what I saw on Monday gave me a lot of confidence for the first time. I have never seen that happens, the way the governors came together and spoke in a convivial manner with no dissenting view. I was impressed.”
Wike, who dismissed insinuations that he has personal disagreement with the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, stated that his primary concern had been to salvage the PDP from an impending doom occasioned by an inert leadership.
“Everybody believed that whatever the national chairman was doing was dictated by Wike and must have the backing of Wike. I believe when you support somebody, support him to succeed. But when things are also going wrong, if you don’t speak out, people will believe you are part of it. Therefore, I owe it as a duty to say things are not going right.”
The governor accused some members of the National Working Committee (NWC), particularly, the National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu, of stirring crisis in the party because of his governorship ambition.
He warned that the PDP should be wary of agents of the APC, whose stock in trade was to cause division and destabilise the party.
According to him, some of these persons are some former governors and ministers.
The governor stated that he does not have problems with the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, and was not aware if Atiku wants to contest the presidency in 2023 because PDP has not yet zoned the presidency.
Commenting on the recent court judgement that it was Rivers State Government and not Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) that should collect Value Added Tax (VAT) and other related taxes in the state, the governor said the state approached the court to seek an end to perceived infraction of its rights and powers.
Wike, who accused the Federal Government of emasculating states by usurping their constitutional rights and powers, revealed that the FIRS had surreptitiously written to the National Assembly to amend the Constitution and make collection of VAT exclusive to the Federal Government.
“The Federal Inland Revenue Service wrote a letter to the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to make VAT to be in the Exclusive List. So, we intercepted that letter and brought it to court because they know that under the law, it is not within their powers to collect these taxes. And in order to solve the problem, they wrote a letter to the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to make them have the exclusive right. If they were right, they wouldn’t have done that.”
The governor revealed that he has already sent a bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly to empower the state government to collect VAT and other related taxes in the state.
He stated that Rivers State felt betrayed by former governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, for masterminding a plot to take over some Rivers State oil wells.
The governor described as unfortunate the attempt by the incumbent Imo State Government to compromise the National Boundary Commission to cede Rivers State oil wells to Imo State.
“We filed a suit at the Supreme Court in 2020 believing that Imo State Government will file their defence, but as I speak to you, they have not filed their defence. I have never seen a very corrupt commission like the boundary commission. Unknown to us, instead of the Imo State Government to file their defence, they went to the boundary commission, met with them to adjust the boundary, but we got the information.”
On the issue of the recently amended Electoral Act, the governor charged President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the bill passed by the National Assembly to prove that he was committed to credible elections in 2023.
He stated that by rejecting electronic transmission of election results, APC members in the National Assembly had planned coup against Nigerians.
Featured
Don’t Politicise Allocation Of Amenities To States -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the allocation of basic and social amenities by the Federal Government in states should be devoid of politics.
He stated this on the occasion of the official inauguration of one fighting truck, one water tanker and basic life support ambulance of the Federal Fire Service at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike said that the deployment of the firefighting trucks and ambulance by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola will further help in protection of lives and property in the state.
The Rivers State governor, who lauded the minister for rising above petty politics to identify with the state, maintained that state and federal governments ought to complement each other for the growth and development of the country.
He observed that the distribution of basic infrastructural projects and social amenities to states by the Federal Government on the basis of political affiliation has become the bane of the country’s underdevelopment.
According to him, denying states that are not politically aligned to Federal Government basic and social amenities will only retard the progress of the country.
Wike remarked that most of the recent incidents of fire outbreaks in the state and elsewhere in the country are mainly due to negligence.
He lamented that Nigerians are increasingly becoming nonchalant about the safety and called for attitudinal change.
The governor announced the donation of two utility vehicles and N5million monthly subvention to the Federal Fire Service in the state in order to enhance their operational capability.
He, however, warned that the Rivers State Government will stop giving subvention to the Federal Fire Service, if they fail to deploy their personnel to assist in putting out fire outbreak in the state.
Wike urged personnel of the Federal Fire Service to utilize the firefighting truck and ambulance for the benefit of the residents of Rivers State.
“If I find out any day there is fire outbreak and I hear you say there are no consumables, we will stop giving you stipends to take care of these vehicles.”
Earlier, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola urged states to consider the issue of fire prevention and safety as matter of serious concern.
“States should see fire prevention, safety as matter of very serious concern to everybody. Fire is no respecter of religion, political party or age of anybody. Anybody can be victim of fire.”
The minister, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Bola Ilori, explained that the deployment of the firefighting truck, tanker and ambulance to Rivers State was in recognition of the strategic importance of the state to the country.
Aregbesola applauded Wike for his infrastructural development stride, particularly the construction of new flyovers that have now changed the landscape of Port Harcourt.
The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman, said the deployment of the firefighting equipment by the minister was essentially aimed at further strengthening safety and protection of the people and property in Rivers State from unforeseen fire havoc.
“The deployment of these multi-million Naira assets to Rivers State is to compliment the efforts of the State Fire Service. Firefighting as we all know is the responsibility of all and the need for a robust collaboration between the federal and state governments in this regard need not be over emphasised.”
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Twitter Intensifies Efforts To Restore Operations
- News4 days ago
Return Of Toll Fee On Federal Roads, Not Extortion, Double Taxation -FERMA
- Features4 days ago
Odilism As Leadership Philosophy In Nigeria
- News4 days ago
Army Denies Colonel’s Death In Clash With Bandits
- Featured4 days ago
FG Dismisses Lockdown Rumours Over Covid-19 Delta Variant
- Editorial4 days ago
Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s Show Of Shame
- Niger Delta4 days ago
WAEC Reprints Certificates Destroyed By #EndSARS Protesters
- Nation4 days ago
Covid-19: Nigeria Records Highest Cases Tally In Six Months – NCDC