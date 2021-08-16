Environment
RSG Bans Night Distribution Of Water
The Rivers State Government, has banned the distribution of water between the hours of 7pm to 6am.
The ban, according to the government’s is to rid quacks in the state water sector.
Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development , Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, who said this at the just concluded stakeholders engagement on water quality standard in Port Harcourt said the move is to protect lives of residents and investments of those who are genuinely in the business of water production.
Gogo-Jaja who warned against the influx of quacks into the sector also called on water producers in the state to use the prescribed standard micron for the bottling and packaging of water for consumption and condemed the use of substandard micron for the bottling and packaging of water.
According to the commissioner, exposure of water to sunrays could elicit chemical reactions that can be dangerous to human organs like liver and kidney when consumed.
“The prescribed micron is 38 and above. We discovered that some people use less than that while others who don’t have no business addresses and produce and sell contaminated and unhealthy water to members of the public”, he said.
Gogo-Jaja equally stressed the need for water producers to always cover their water or products while distributing them and directed that all water distributors should brand their distributing vans with their names, telephone numbers and addresses for easy identification of their products, and called on members of the public to look out for companies which distribute their water uncovered and those with unbranded vehicles with a view to reporting them to the authorities.
In their various responses, President of Water Producers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN), Mr Egberi Odiri Mackson and his Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria counterpart, Pastor Agape Onuh thanked the commissioner for the programme and assured of their support.
By: John Bibor
Environment
Environmentalist Advocates Strong Punitive Measures Against Open Defecation
An environmentalist, Mr. Gafar Odubote, says it will be difficult to eradicate open defecation until strong punishments are meted out on offenders.
Speaking with The Tide source in Lagos, Odubote, Network Coordinator, Africa Region Let’s Do It World (LDIW), also called for increased awareness on the dangers of open defecation to health.
He said introduction of stiffer penalties by different levels of government against offenders would serve as deterrent to others.
“When people are being punished and fined for indiscriminate open defecation, it is then we will notice a shift in attitude as regards the practice,
According to the environmentalist, Nigeria ranked high amongst nations with open defecation practices simply because of the lack of adequate awareness on its dangers to health.
He noted that those who had the awareness were obstinate when cautioned.
Odubote noted also that Nigeria had an estimated 46 million people defecating openly.
“With a country like ours, with a vast population, we need to appropriately sensitise citizens on the dangers of open defecation to human health and the environment.
“We need strong laws and effective system to curb unsanitary defecation and make Nigeria open defecation-free by 2025, as projected by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, in its road map of 2019.
“We have a lot to do to discourage open defecation practices in Nigeria. We need to put adequate laws and punishments in place to stop open defecation in the country.
“We are aware of activities in place by various governments and NGOs to stop open defecation.
“ Open defecation is one of the origins of waste pollution in the environment. It ranges from air, land, and most especially water pollution,’’ he said.
Odubote emphasised the need to install strong disciplinary measures against defaulters to be able to checkmate the menace.
“Open defecation also has negative effects on the aesthetics of our environment. It erodes the beauty of the environment and increases stench in the atmosphere.
“Open defecation practice is an attitudinal problem because some Nigerians will know readily that something is bad and injurious to their health and that of others, yet they will still do it,’’ he said.
Environment
FG Partners German Agency On Waste Battery Management
The Federal Government says it is collaborating with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur International Zunsammenbeit (GIZ) to develop National Policy and guidelines on Waste Battery Management to ensure safe and healthy environment in the country.
The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar disclosed this at a workshop on the Draft National Policy on Waste Battery Management recently in Abuja.
The workshop was jointly organised by the ministry and the German Agency for International Cooperation or (GIZ) under the auspices of Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP)
He said that the ministry would work assiduously to ensure speedy approval of the document by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
Abubakar said that Nigeria was a party to the Basel Convention on the Control of Trans-boundary Movements of Hazardous Waste and their Disposal.
He added that the convention controls the management hazardous wastes and other wastes which include used of batteries in the manner that would safeguard human health and environment.
“I am glad that the development of this policy is coming at a time of heightened global concerns on the dangers of improper handling of waste batteries.
“The government is deeply committed to its obligations under the Basel convention on the issues of managing hazardous and other wastes.
“In this regard, government has put in place a permitting scheme which allows hazardous waste that Nigeria does not have the local capacity to handle to be exported to country that have the technical capacity to manage them in an environmentally sound manner.
“The scheme covers a whole range of hazardous wastes including waste batteries, electronic wastes, used oil, spent catalysts, asbestos waste and used tyres among others,’’ he said.
Abubakar said that approval had been given for review of the guidelines on the environmentally sound management of Used Lead Acid Batteries (ULABs).
He said that the approval was offered between July 26 and July 30, at the joint online segment of conferences of the party to Basel, in Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention.
The minister explained that batteries contained heavy metals such as mercury, lead, cadmium, silver, and lithium among others which could cause anemia, kidney and brain damage leading to behavioral changes as well as death.
He commended the effort of GIZ-NESP for the collaboration and the European Union as well as German government for funding all the activities on the policy document.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige said that batteries polluted the environment, soil, water, and plants, if not properly handled.
Ngige, who was represented by Mrs Lauretta Adogu, Director, Occupational Safety and Health in the ministry, said that recycling of waste batteries was part of the measures to solve environmental challenge.
Environment
NESREA Seals Seven Firms For Environmental Regulations Violation In Rivers
The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), has sealed seven companies operating in Rivers State for non-compliance with operational guidelines of the agency.
South Souuth Zonal Director of the agency, Mr Ayuba Jacob, made this known shortly after a routine exercise by a combined enforcement team of the Port Harcourt Zonal headquarters.
Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, the Zonal Director said that the exercise was part of a nationwide strategy aimed at achieving a clean and safe environment in Nigeria.
“Today, no fewer than seven facilities have been sealed by our officers, the affected facilities have violated our extant environmental regulations and neglected our numerous warnings.
“This exercise will serve as a deterrent to others who had yet to comply to the agency’s operational guidelines.
“The affected facilities were specifically food and beverage, chemical, metal and other facilities whose operations have been polluting the environment. They shall remain shot down pending conclusion on their environmental audits,” he said.
The Director, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to contribute to a safe environment by reporting facilities that endulge in activities which are detrimental to the environment.
“This exercise is an ongoing process and the Agency will, without further warning, go ahead to sanction any facility that falls below regulatory standards,” he said.
Worried over non-compliance by defulting companies, the NESREA boss said that several sensitization and warnings have been directed to operating companies prior to the enforcement exercise.
“The level of impunity exhibited by these erring facilities must not be allowed to continue.
“Despite series of notification via ‘Concern Letters and Abatement Notices’ to these industries and facilities, they had yet to carry out their operations and activities in line with set standard.
