Politics
Osun APC: Caretaker Chairman Accuses Aregbesola Of Masterminding State Secretariat Invasion
Prince Gbenga Famodun, Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State, has alleged that the Saturday invasion of the party secretariat was done under the “patronship” of the immediate-past Governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, who is now Minister of Interior.
Famodun, in a statement signed by his media aide, Kola Olabisi, condemned the invasion.
He stated that the invasion of the party’s office which was led by the Chairman of The Osun Progressive (TOP) group and former chairman of the party, Elder Lowo Adebiyi; the current State Secretary of the party, Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile; and a former Special Adviser under the administration of ex-Governor Aregbesola, Barrister Gbenga Akano; with some of his cabinet members was crude, unacceptable, wicked, unwarranted, self-serving, undemocratic and brutish.
Recall that there was pandemonium on Saturday morning when some members of the party besieged the party secretariat to submit petitions as the party’s Ward Congress Appeal Committee resumed sittings.
Nurudeen Ajetunmobi, aka Abalawa, a supporter of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, was attacked at the party secretariat after he refused to remove his Fez cap branded with “Oyetola 4+4” and sustained a head injury.
In the press release, Famodun stated that it was surprising that some elements, who were professing to be leaders and members of the APC in the state could be a party to bring the same party to disrepute, odium and an avenue to assault and attack fellow party members.
Politics
PDP Inaugurates Ozigbo Campaign Council
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday inaugurated the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Campaign Council to execute the campaign of its governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.
The council was inaugurated in Awka by Sen. Uche Ekwunife, who is appointed the Chairman of the campaign organisation.
Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, contested the senatorial ticket with Ozigbo in 2019.
She described Ozigbo as a product of providence, having no influence from a cabal or godfather.
She said that those who contested the party’s primary were serious about winning but that it was God himself who selected Ozigbo.
She urged members of the campaign council to be steadfast and committed to the project of winning the November 6 election.
“Every member of the campaign council should be dedicated to the project.
“All of us should be ready to demonstrate high level ingenuity and creativity in handling the PDP campaign.
“The conduct of members of the campaign committee must be geared towards attracting millions of Anambra electorate to vote for Ozigbo,” he said.
Politics
C’River North Senatorial Seat: Appeal Court Awards N2m Against APC
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Saturday awarded a punitive cost of N2million against the. All Progressives Congress, APC, and Joe Agi to be paid to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the December 2020 Cross River North senatorial bye-election, Agom Jarigbe.
The appellate court imposed the fine on the APC and its candidate, Agi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for engaging in gross abuse of the court in their appeal seeking reversal of earlier judgment that held Jarigbe as PDP candidate and winner of the by-election.
Court sacks Odey, affirms Jarigbe as Cross River North Senator
President of the Court, Justice Monica Domgbem-Mensen dismissed the application brought before the court by APC and its candidate for lacking in merit.
She held that the appeal of the two appellants was brought in bad faith because it has no power to review or amend judgments diligently delivered.
The Appeal Court held that such judgments can only be reviewed where they are fundamentally defective.
She subsequently dismissed the appeal and upheld the July, 30, 2021 judgment that recognized Jarigbe as the Senator for Cross River North Senatorial District.
Politics
Council To Address Flooding In Tombia As PDP Buries Official
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State Hon. Michael John Williams, has promised to embark on a project to address the perennial flooding along the Tombia Jetty and parts of the community.
The Chairman made the pledge when he met with the Tombia Council of Chiefs in Tombia.
He stated that in the coming days, he will interface with critical stakeholders of the community including representatives of the Tombia Council of Chiefs, Community Development Committee (CDC), Women and Youth groups, etc, to discuss modalities for the project.
Hon. Williams assured the chiefs that power would soon be restored to Tombia and other communities of the LGA, as officials were working hard to repair the damaged pylon connecting the areas.
He stated that his administration will continue to prioritise the interest and welfare of the people of the LGA, whose mandate he holds in trust, in line with the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, whose legacy in people-oriented leadership is a model for all politicians to emulate.
Earlier, the Tombia Council of Chiefs commended the Chairman for his developmental strides across communities of the LGA in less than two months in office, appealing to the council boss to restore electricity to the community.
Meanwhile, it was a burial-turned carnival, as the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, led chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA to grace the burial ceremony of a stalwart of the party, Late Mrs Sokeipiri Galson Elekima, in her Tombia hometown.
The late Mrs. Elekima, a retired Registered Nurse(RN), Senior Midwife and Deputy Director, Primary Healthcare in the Rivers State Ministry of Health, was until her death, the Auditor of the PDP in Ward 7 and a grassroots politician in Tombia.
The Late retired health practitioner, who died at the age of 62 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, following a brief illness, was a socialite, belonging to several social, religious, professional and political organizations, where she contributed immensely to the service of God and humanity.
A Masters Degree holder in Hospital and Health Service Administration from the Imo State University (IMSU), her working career took her to different places in the old and new Rivers State including, Nembe, Buguma, Soku, Okomoko, Ahoada, Emohua, etc, before her successful retirement in 2013.
The chairman was accompanied to the burial by the Commissioner for Power, Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller, party chairman in the LGA, Hon. Peter Abbey; Director General of his Campaign Team, Barr. Mike D Ekineh; Councillors of the Legislative Assembly, top functionaries of the council, amongst other bigwigs of the party.
