NSCDC To Prosecute Careless Boat Operators

The management of Lekki Deep Sea Port has assured the shipping community that it will commence operations in 2022.

Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Cai Pingzhen, stated this in a statement in Lagos, recently.

“The construction of Lekki Deep Sea Port is making great progress and it is now at an estimated 58.15 percent.

“It is on track for completion in 2022, and operations will also commence in 2022,” Pingzhen said.

He said the promoters of Lekki Port – China Harbour Engineering Company & Tolaram Group, remain committed to meeting their obligations to build and operate a world-class deep sea port, and are proud of the progress of its EPC Construction – China Harbour LFTZ Enterprise (CHELE), as it continues with its task of constructing the port despite the disruptions posed by the global pandemic and attendant lockdown in Nigeria.

“This was re-emphasised recently by the management of the company during an inspection visit by the Federal Ministry of Transportation alongside other stakeholders such as Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

“In the same vein, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also visited the project in May 2021 to assess the level of work.

“He expressed his satisfaction with the pace and progress of work and announced that the state government would as a matter of urgency award the upgrade and dualisation of road network in the axis in readiness for the take-off of the Port,” Pingzhen said.

He said the port project was delayed for this long because “several approvals, permits and licenses had to be obtained from several state, federal and international agencies including approval from the Federal Executive Council”.

The statement added that the project has over 38 different approvals and permits from various regulatory bodies.

Pingzhen said that the port project was fully funded with the infusion of $221,047,248 equity funding from China Harbour Engineering Company (CHE) and the $629 million loan by the China Development Bank.