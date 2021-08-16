Politics
INEC Dissociates Self From Fake Employment Letters
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disassociated itself from activities of scammers, who opened fake employment websites and were issuing fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the Commission.
The commission issued the disclaimer in a statement by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Saturday, in Abuja.
“INEC wishes to, once again, draw the attention of members of the public to the activities of scammers.
“Those we have previously referred to as “fake employment merchants and racketeers” who open fake employment websites and issue fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the Commission.
“These scammers are once again circulating the Commission’s old recruitment advertisement on social media with the obvious intention to lure and dupe unsuspecting members of the public with attractive offers of employment.
“The Commission unequivocally dissociates itself from the antics of these scammers and fake employment merchants and reiterates the fact that its recruitment portal is no longer active and was shut down the moment the Commission suspended its recruitment exercise.”
Okoye recalled that on May 30, 2020 and Dec. 31 2020, the Commission issued a statement drawing the attention of the public to the circulation of purported letters of employment/appointment allegedly emanating from the scammers.
“We had informed members of the public that the recruitment exercise has been suspended.”
He added that the commission would continue to conduct its activities in the best tradition of openness and transparency.
“This policy of transparency informs the wide publicity given to its recruitment drive any time the Commission embarks on such.
“We advise the public to discountenance all rumours of recruitment by the Commission and treat letters of employment/recruitment purportedly emanating from the Commission as a scam.”
Politics
PDP Inaugurates Ozigbo Campaign Council
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday inaugurated the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Campaign Council to execute the campaign of its governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.
The council was inaugurated in Awka by Sen. Uche Ekwunife, who is appointed the Chairman of the campaign organisation.
Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, contested the senatorial ticket with Ozigbo in 2019.
She described Ozigbo as a product of providence, having no influence from a cabal or godfather.
She said that those who contested the party’s primary were serious about winning but that it was God himself who selected Ozigbo.
She urged members of the campaign council to be steadfast and committed to the project of winning the November 6 election.
“Every member of the campaign council should be dedicated to the project.
“All of us should be ready to demonstrate high level ingenuity and creativity in handling the PDP campaign.
“The conduct of members of the campaign committee must be geared towards attracting millions of Anambra electorate to vote for Ozigbo,” he said.
Politics
C’River North Senatorial Seat: Appeal Court Awards N2m Against APC
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Saturday awarded a punitive cost of N2million against the. All Progressives Congress, APC, and Joe Agi to be paid to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the December 2020 Cross River North senatorial bye-election, Agom Jarigbe.
The appellate court imposed the fine on the APC and its candidate, Agi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for engaging in gross abuse of the court in their appeal seeking reversal of earlier judgment that held Jarigbe as PDP candidate and winner of the by-election.
Court sacks Odey, affirms Jarigbe as Cross River North Senator
President of the Court, Justice Monica Domgbem-Mensen dismissed the application brought before the court by APC and its candidate for lacking in merit.
She held that the appeal of the two appellants was brought in bad faith because it has no power to review or amend judgments diligently delivered.
The Appeal Court held that such judgments can only be reviewed where they are fundamentally defective.
She subsequently dismissed the appeal and upheld the July, 30, 2021 judgment that recognized Jarigbe as the Senator for Cross River North Senatorial District.
Politics
Council To Address Flooding In Tombia As PDP Buries Official
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State Hon. Michael John Williams, has promised to embark on a project to address the perennial flooding along the Tombia Jetty and parts of the community.
The Chairman made the pledge when he met with the Tombia Council of Chiefs in Tombia.
He stated that in the coming days, he will interface with critical stakeholders of the community including representatives of the Tombia Council of Chiefs, Community Development Committee (CDC), Women and Youth groups, etc, to discuss modalities for the project.
Hon. Williams assured the chiefs that power would soon be restored to Tombia and other communities of the LGA, as officials were working hard to repair the damaged pylon connecting the areas.
He stated that his administration will continue to prioritise the interest and welfare of the people of the LGA, whose mandate he holds in trust, in line with the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, whose legacy in people-oriented leadership is a model for all politicians to emulate.
Earlier, the Tombia Council of Chiefs commended the Chairman for his developmental strides across communities of the LGA in less than two months in office, appealing to the council boss to restore electricity to the community.
Meanwhile, it was a burial-turned carnival, as the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, led chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA to grace the burial ceremony of a stalwart of the party, Late Mrs Sokeipiri Galson Elekima, in her Tombia hometown.
The late Mrs. Elekima, a retired Registered Nurse(RN), Senior Midwife and Deputy Director, Primary Healthcare in the Rivers State Ministry of Health, was until her death, the Auditor of the PDP in Ward 7 and a grassroots politician in Tombia.
The Late retired health practitioner, who died at the age of 62 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, following a brief illness, was a socialite, belonging to several social, religious, professional and political organizations, where she contributed immensely to the service of God and humanity.
A Masters Degree holder in Hospital and Health Service Administration from the Imo State University (IMSU), her working career took her to different places in the old and new Rivers State including, Nembe, Buguma, Soku, Okomoko, Ahoada, Emohua, etc, before her successful retirement in 2013.
The chairman was accompanied to the burial by the Commissioner for Power, Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller, party chairman in the LGA, Hon. Peter Abbey; Director General of his Campaign Team, Barr. Mike D Ekineh; Councillors of the Legislative Assembly, top functionaries of the council, amongst other bigwigs of the party.
