INEC Dissociates Self From Fake Employment Letters

The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State Hon. Michael John Williams, has promised to embark on a project to address the perennial flooding along the Tombia Jetty and parts of the community.

The Chairman made the pledge when he met with the Tombia Council of Chiefs in Tombia.

He stated that in the coming days, he will interface with critical stakeholders of the community including representatives of the Tombia Council of Chiefs, Community Development Committee (CDC), Women and Youth groups, etc, to discuss modalities for the project.

Hon. Williams assured the chiefs that power would soon be restored to Tombia and other communities of the LGA, as officials were working hard to repair the damaged pylon connecting the areas.

He stated that his administration will continue to prioritise the interest and welfare of the people of the LGA, whose mandate he holds in trust, in line with the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, whose legacy in people-oriented leadership is a model for all politicians to emulate.

Earlier, the Tombia Council of Chiefs commended the Chairman for his developmental strides across communities of the LGA in less than two months in office, appealing to the council boss to restore electricity to the community.

Meanwhile, it was a burial-turned carnival, as the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, led chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA to grace the burial ceremony of a stalwart of the party, Late Mrs Sokeipiri Galson Elekima, in her Tombia hometown.

The late Mrs. Elekima, a retired Registered Nurse(RN), Senior Midwife and Deputy Director, Primary Healthcare in the Rivers State Ministry of Health, was until her death, the Auditor of the PDP in Ward 7 and a grassroots politician in Tombia.

The Late retired health practitioner, who died at the age of 62 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, following a brief illness, was a socialite, belonging to several social, religious, professional and political organizations, where she contributed immensely to the service of God and humanity.

A Masters Degree holder in Hospital and Health Service Administration from the Imo State University (IMSU), her working career took her to different places in the old and new Rivers State including, Nembe, Buguma, Soku, Okomoko, Ahoada, Emohua, etc, before her successful retirement in 2013.

The chairman was accompanied to the burial by the Commissioner for Power, Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller, party chairman in the LGA, Hon. Peter Abbey; Director General of his Campaign Team, Barr. Mike D Ekineh; Councillors of the Legislative Assembly, top functionaries of the council, amongst other bigwigs of the party.