News
FG Halts Migration Of Consultant Doctors To New Salary Structure
The National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has temporarily suspended the migration of members of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MEDCAN) from the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS).
The decision to suspend the migration of the consultant doctors followed the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the NSIWC, Ekpo Nta.
The NSIWC had, last Friday, through a letter, asked office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to halt further action on an earlier circular directing the movement of the doctors to CONUASS following the intervention of Ngige.
A copy of the letter which was signed by the chairman of NSIWC, Nta and obtained by our reporter reads, “The commission is in receipt of a request by the Minister of Labour and Employment who is currently conciliating the threat to withdraw services by MDCAN and the interim order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in suit No. NICN/ABJ/145/2021 – Dr. Christopher Lucky Akpa and others Vs. National Salaries Income and Wages Commission and others, for a stay of action in respect of our letter of April 22, 2021, for those already enrolled, pending the outcome of both conciliatory meeting and the matter in court.”
MEDCAN is a group of senior doctors who are medical consultants that teach and guide resident doctors in their professional operation towards becoming specialists and consultants in their area of specialisation.
The association had on July 26, 2021, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to correct the unwarranted removal of consultants from CONMESS to CONUASS salary scale by their employing universities who had earlier placed them on CONMESS upon appointment about 10 years ago.
It was further gathered that the doctors approached the National Industrial Court, and secured an injunction against the NSIWC and the Accountant – General of the Federation.
Both government agencies refused to implement the ruling of the court, labour sources said.
However, it was gathered that Ngige, who is also a doctor, waded into the matter on August 6, 2021 knowing full well that these consultants are the only ones now offering services in the various hospitals and medical centres, following the indefinite strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD).
Ngige also wrote to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning not to effect the content of the NSIWC letter pending the conciliation and conclusion of the matter in court.
According to another source, MEDCAN has also been duly informed by both the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment about the new directive suspending the migration of their members to CONUASS.
The association was expected, yesterday, to decide whether to withdraw services, today, as stated in their ultimatum to the Federal Government.
News
Airlines Push Back On Ticket Fares Cut
Stakeholders in the aviation industry have said the charges paid by airlines in Nigeria and the cost of operation make it difficult for them to reduce their ticket fares.
A member of Aviation Round Table, Olumide Ohunayo, said the cost of tickets was still rising due to the naira-dollar exchange rate.
He said, “Most of the expenses of the airline are denominated in dollars; they have to buy spares, train their crew and spend money on certification. When you put all these together, it is a big cost to them.
“Also, the aviation fuel price keeps getting worse. We do not refine, we transport. As you leave Lagos, the cost of the aviation fuel keeps rising.”
He added that the insecurity in the country had prevented airlines from expanding, as they had to spend so much providing security for some of their personnel, including expatriates, and other important guests.
Ohunayo said, “Almost all charges and payments to agencies have increased by ratio. All of these would return to the passengers. The tax collected by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has also doubled.”
The Managing Partner, Aglow Aviation Support Services Limited, Tayo Ojuri, said, “At the moment, we might not anticipate low ticket fare because airlines have to put some factors into consideration such as the crew, maintenance insurance, as well as the cost of operations, including the aviation fuel.
“Airlines put these into considerations before determining their ticket fare. The lease is major; your lease is dollarised. Whatever money you make on your lease, you have to convert it to dollars. However, dollar does not exist at a preferential rate at the moment.
“Also the crew, operational staff down to the pilot, in-flight crew have to go for their training every six months which is also dollarised.
“We do not have simulators for ATRs yet in Nigeria; maintenance also has to be put into consideration, likewise the insurance cost.”
According to him, other charges include landing and parking charges.
An aviation security expert, Group Captain John Ojikutu (rtd), said airlines must carefully examine the cost of operation, and set reasonable fares for their tickets in order to make profits.
“You cannot fly to Abuja now that you are importing fuel, buying aircraft from foreign countries, importing spare parts in dollars, yet sell tickets cheap and expect to make profit.”
The Chief Operating Officer, Ibom Airlines, George Uriesi, said the price of aviation fuel have a major impact on ticket fares.
He said, “We have to fly, so we have as much as possible tried to take as much fuel as we can out of Lagos which is the cheapest fuel. But you still have to refuel everywhere you go. Every two or three days, they announce a new price to us and on the average, we are paying double.
“When you are paying twice the amount of what you were paying before for fuel, then you have to try to be efficient in all your other expenses. You have to look for a way to add a little to the ticket price.”
News
Daily Petrol Consumption Drops To 56m Litres
Despite ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to ensure continuous increase in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol daily supply, Nigeria witnessed a slight declined in distribution of the product to 56million litres per day in the month of April.
The supply drop stood at 3 per cent when compared to 57.49million litres per day recorded in the previous month of March, 2021.
This also coming even as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), announced a trading surplus of N43.57billion in April, 2021, representing a 23.64 per cent increase over the N35.24billion surplus recorded in the previous month of March, 2021.
Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue for the period under review.
According to the corporation’s monthly Financial and Operation Report (MFOR) for the month of April, the rise in trading surplus was attributed to the activities of the corporation’s Upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), such as crude oil lifting from Oil Mining Lease (OML), 119 (Okono Okpoho) and OMLs 60, 61, 62, 63 (Nigerian Agip Oil Company), as well as an increase in gas sales.
The report further stated that, “The NNPC Group operating revenue in April, 2021, as compared to March, 2021, increased by 17.73 per cent or N80.67billion to stand at N535.61billion.
“In order to ensure uninterrupted supply and effective distribution of fuel across the country, a total of 1.67billion litres of petrol translating to 55.79mn litres/day were supplied in the month under review in the downstream sector. The corporation has continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of petrol to achieve smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation.
“Also, in the Gas sector, a total of 209.27billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month under review, translating to an average daily production of 6,975.72million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).
“For the period of April, 2020 to April, 2021, a total of 2,902.52bcf of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,369.76mmscfd during the period.”
“Similarly, expenditure for the month increased by 17.24 per cent or N72.34billion to stand at N492.05billion, while expenditure as a proportion of revenue stood at 0.92, same as last month.
“The positive outlook was further consolidated by the robust gains of two other subsidiaries namely: Duke Oil and the National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO),” the report added.
While commenting on the report, the NNPC Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya, noted that the sustained publication of the monthly report is in consonance with the letters and spirit of the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) management philosophy of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari.
News
USAID Supports Primary Health Care Facilities’ Revamp
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director, Dr. Anne E. Patterson, has joined the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajia Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, to inaugurate a new primary health care steering committee that would help the FCT Administration improve access and delivery of primary health care to its three million constituents.
The committee was established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between USAID and the FCT signed in December, 2020, to help guide a plan of health systems reform to improve primary care service delivery.
This complements an operations committee inaugurated in June, 2021, also established under the pact.
The committees provide planning leadership and milestone review as to whether performance targets are being met as agreed upon in the MoU.
Ultimately, the goal is improved quality and access to health services for the citizens of FCT.
“We recognize the important role strong and resilient health systems play in guaranteeing universal access to health services and improving health outcomes”, Patterson said at the inauguration.
“This new steering committee will play a vital role in guiding our primary health care partnership to success”, Patterson added.
The five-year MoU guides the FCTA in financing and managing resources, staffing, and administering immunization programmes, among other facets of a strong primary health care program.
It establishes a comprehensive work plan with adequate budget that will be shared with partners for review and feedback.
For example, a critical challenge common to many of Nigeria’s public health authorities responsible for primary health care is the recruitment and reassignment of adequate numbers of skilled health workers.
The committee would be co-chaired by Aliyu and Patterson, and would include senior FCT health officials and a representative from the Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria.
USAID would support implementation of the MoU through four key activities, including the Integrated Health Programme providing reproductive and maternal, child health and nutrition services, the Procurement and Supply Chain Mechanism to improve commodities logistics and supply chain management, social and behavioural change messaging through Breakthrough Action-Nigeria, and Health Workforce Management to build the capacity of health workers.
