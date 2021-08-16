EFCC Canvasses Public Ownership Of Anti-Corruption Crusade

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday in Lagos visited the family of the late legal icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, whose son, Mohammed, died recently.

The vice president president also visited the family of the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, late Rev. Wilson Badejo, personally delivering messages of condolence.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement.

At the Yaba residence of the Badejos, where he was received by Mrs Yinka Badejo, the vice president described the late Badejo, who died recently as “an exceptional man of God.”

He said that Badejo was a promoter of the gospel who worked for both the physical and spiritual transformation of societies.

“He was certainly a man of integrity, a man who served God with all his strength and a man who truly loved God and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“He was also someone who believed that the gospel is for social transformation, besides the spiritual.

“And he carried the message that the gospel is meant to transform societies and the people physically, as well as spiritually. He was one of a kind.”

Osinbajo also wrote a short tribute in the condolence register at the residence.

“We bless the name of the Lord for the life and times of one of His generals, our father in the Lord, Badejo.

“We thank him for the great work of the gospel that he did and we now celebrate such an excellent life of service.

“Blessed be the name of the lord.”

The vice president prayed God to console and strengthen the family.

Osinbajo also prayed God to preserve the legacy left by the late man of God, adding that he had left a great legacy indeed.

“ A tremendous legacy that we are proud of.”

Badejo was General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church between 1999 and 2009.

At the Ikeja residence of the Fawehinmis, Osinbajo met with the mother of Mohammed, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi, and prayed for God’s comfort for her and the entire family.

He described the late Mohammed as “one of us,” being a progressive and protector of the poor and less privileged.

“The late Mohammed continually identified himself with the progressives and did not diminish what concerned his father during his lifetime.

“He continually maintained very serious advocacy for the poor and the less privileged,” he said.

Osinbajo prayed God to console the entire family of the late Fawehinmi and “grant them the fortitude to bear the loss”.