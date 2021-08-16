Politics
Anambra 2021: Godfathers Offered N.5bn For LP Ticket, National Chairman Alleges
Some unscrupulous god fathers of Anambra politics were persistent in trying to buy-over the governorship ticket of the Labour Party, having offered N50 million at the first instance and later upped the ante to half a billion.
The revelation was made at the weekend at the groundbreaking flag-off campaign of the party by its National Chairman, Julius Abure at Awka While declaring to the world that the “Labour Party is not for sale,” Abure said, “After the governorship primary on June 11,2021 some political godfathers and merchants came to my office to offer us N50m for the ticket. But I angrily drove them out. Again, after the official opening of our campaign office some days later, they came again making even a higher offer of N500m for me to sell our ticket to them.”
Coming short of naming the culprits, Abure said that at this second visit they put up all business antics to convince him that they didn’t want Obiora Agbasimalo to become the next governor of Anambra State. That it was the reason for their offer. But, he warned them to keep off LP, as its ticket was not for sale at all.
The chairman bemoaned that the malaise that has befallen the nation’s political space could be seen manifesting too openly in almost all the other parties in Anambra State, especially the so-called big ones.
PDP Inaugurates Ozigbo Campaign Council
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday inaugurated the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Campaign Council to execute the campaign of its governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.
The council was inaugurated in Awka by Sen. Uche Ekwunife, who is appointed the Chairman of the campaign organisation.
Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, contested the senatorial ticket with Ozigbo in 2019.
She described Ozigbo as a product of providence, having no influence from a cabal or godfather.
She said that those who contested the party’s primary were serious about winning but that it was God himself who selected Ozigbo.
She urged members of the campaign council to be steadfast and committed to the project of winning the November 6 election.
“Every member of the campaign council should be dedicated to the project.
“All of us should be ready to demonstrate high level ingenuity and creativity in handling the PDP campaign.
“The conduct of members of the campaign committee must be geared towards attracting millions of Anambra electorate to vote for Ozigbo,” he said.
C’River North Senatorial Seat: Appeal Court Awards N2m Against APC
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Saturday awarded a punitive cost of N2million against the. All Progressives Congress, APC, and Joe Agi to be paid to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the December 2020 Cross River North senatorial bye-election, Agom Jarigbe.
The appellate court imposed the fine on the APC and its candidate, Agi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for engaging in gross abuse of the court in their appeal seeking reversal of earlier judgment that held Jarigbe as PDP candidate and winner of the by-election.
Court sacks Odey, affirms Jarigbe as Cross River North Senator
President of the Court, Justice Monica Domgbem-Mensen dismissed the application brought before the court by APC and its candidate for lacking in merit.
She held that the appeal of the two appellants was brought in bad faith because it has no power to review or amend judgments diligently delivered.
The Appeal Court held that such judgments can only be reviewed where they are fundamentally defective.
She subsequently dismissed the appeal and upheld the July, 30, 2021 judgment that recognized Jarigbe as the Senator for Cross River North Senatorial District.
Council To Address Flooding In Tombia As PDP Buries Official
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State Hon. Michael John Williams, has promised to embark on a project to address the perennial flooding along the Tombia Jetty and parts of the community.
The Chairman made the pledge when he met with the Tombia Council of Chiefs in Tombia.
He stated that in the coming days, he will interface with critical stakeholders of the community including representatives of the Tombia Council of Chiefs, Community Development Committee (CDC), Women and Youth groups, etc, to discuss modalities for the project.
Hon. Williams assured the chiefs that power would soon be restored to Tombia and other communities of the LGA, as officials were working hard to repair the damaged pylon connecting the areas.
He stated that his administration will continue to prioritise the interest and welfare of the people of the LGA, whose mandate he holds in trust, in line with the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, whose legacy in people-oriented leadership is a model for all politicians to emulate.
Earlier, the Tombia Council of Chiefs commended the Chairman for his developmental strides across communities of the LGA in less than two months in office, appealing to the council boss to restore electricity to the community.
Meanwhile, it was a burial-turned carnival, as the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, led chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA to grace the burial ceremony of a stalwart of the party, Late Mrs Sokeipiri Galson Elekima, in her Tombia hometown.
The late Mrs. Elekima, a retired Registered Nurse(RN), Senior Midwife and Deputy Director, Primary Healthcare in the Rivers State Ministry of Health, was until her death, the Auditor of the PDP in Ward 7 and a grassroots politician in Tombia.
The Late retired health practitioner, who died at the age of 62 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, following a brief illness, was a socialite, belonging to several social, religious, professional and political organizations, where she contributed immensely to the service of God and humanity.
A Masters Degree holder in Hospital and Health Service Administration from the Imo State University (IMSU), her working career took her to different places in the old and new Rivers State including, Nembe, Buguma, Soku, Okomoko, Ahoada, Emohua, etc, before her successful retirement in 2013.
The chairman was accompanied to the burial by the Commissioner for Power, Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller, party chairman in the LGA, Hon. Peter Abbey; Director General of his Campaign Team, Barr. Mike D Ekineh; Councillors of the Legislative Assembly, top functionaries of the council, amongst other bigwigs of the party.
