AELN Tasks Agencies, Teachers, Students On School’s Cleanliness
The Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria (AELN), has called on relevant agencies in the education sector in Rivers State as well as teachers and students of Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt to join hands with the state government in keeping the premises of the school clean.
The association, which made the call through its National President, Dr Samuel Chisa Dike, during an advocacy and awareness campaign on the environment, organised by the group in the school last Friday in Port Harcourt, said there was need for the relevant agencies including teachers and students to keep the school’s environment clean, as government alone cannot do everything.
According to him, there is need for all hands to be on deck to keep the school’s environment clean. Dike said as part of their sensitisation campaign, the environmental lawyers visited the school in order to catch them young and to inculcate in the students the need to protect and preserve nature, saying that he was satisfied that the students had shown their readiness to work with the association as environmental advocates.
According to him, the exercise was also aimed at creating the necessary awareness and environmental consciousness among the students.
He emphasised that the issues of the environment cut across ages and sexes, as they are for both the young and old; males and females.
Dike, who took time to lecture the students on what constitutes the environment side by side some of the environmental challenges facing the society and how best to tackle them, at the end of it all, asked them thought-provoking questions, which they answered.
Incidentally, the students, who answered the questions correctly, were rewarded with customised exercise books to assist them in their studies.
The highpoint of the event was the inauguration of some of the students as environmental advocates by the association with the Sanitary Prefect, Miss Blessing Okon and Miss Greatest Godknows emerging as coordinators for the school.
Mrs Chizoba Ugboma, the Head of the Department of Health Education in the school, who stood in for the Principal of the school, expressed delight over the event, and thanked the organisers for the gesture while admonishing them to keep up the good works.
She advised the students to take the opportunity offered them by the association seriously, so as to be great ambassadors of the environment both in the school and beyond, describing them as smart and bright kids.
On their part, the student coordinators expressed joy for their selection, and assured that they would help in keeping the school’s environment clean and also creating the necessary awareness on the environment.
Miss Believe Chima Wekere, an SS 2 student of the school, said she was happy to participate in the programme, which she described as wonderful.
By: Donatus Ebi
UBEC Lauds Gov’s Achievements On Basic Education
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has commended Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, for recordung modest achievements in basic education in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.
The state Coordinator of the commission, Alhaji Mansur Sadau made the commendation on the sidelines of a three- day Inspection Tour, led by the Publisher of APC News online Media, Dr Thomas Ray-Ohikere, in Argungu area yesterday.
He said: “As far as basic education is concerned, the state governor has done a lot to take the sector to greater heights.
“To us, the state has no problem of basic education, and we only need to improve on our gains and we have achieved 90 percent of the needed basic education requirements,” he said.
Sadau however called on the state government to provide additional classrooms, ICT facilities and other instructional facilities, to sustain the gains of the educational sector in the state.
Earlier, the Director of Planning, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Musa Altine-Aljannare, said the government had paid its counterpart fund.
He stated that, it was part of its efforts to provide compulsory, free, and universal basic education for all Kebbi children of primary and junior secondary schools’ ages.
The Director added: “The children are between the ages of six to 16 years,including the disabled, as enshrined in the UBE Act of 2004.”
Altine-Aljannare said the administration had provided infrastructural support to education sector, through the construction of additional classsrooms in the 21 local government areas of the state.
“The government also bought and distributed textbooks in support of primary schools’ development in the state,in addition to infrastructural support to education sector.
“ This was done through the construction of many classrooms in the 21 local government areas of the state,” he said.
The director said the board was very impressed at the progress of basic education under the leadership of Gov. Bagudu.
Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Ray-Ohikere, said they were in the state for an inspection and publicity of Federal Government/UBEC and SUBEB achievements in basic education across the APC-controlled states.
“Our mandate is to identify and authenticate claims by the universal basic education, as well as authenticate claims by the states on their basic education proceeds.
“As part of the agenda of our tour, we have been to Kano, Kaduna,Jigawa and Katsina State, and we are now in Kebbi, state.
“Lastly, we will cover Zamfara State to end the North- West zone,” he said.
Ray-Ohikera commended the state government for doing well and incorporating systematic approach to the holistic development in basic education.
NGO Inducts 280 Fellows For Equitable Universal Education
Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has inducted over 280 cohorts of fellow teachers who will help to ensure that every Nigerian child has the opportunity to receive quality education.
The induction was done by the NGO as part of the 2021 closing ceremony of its training institutes and the unveiling of its fifth cohort of fellows in Lagos on Saturday.
The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Miss Folawe Omikunle, said that 44,068 graduates registered, 7,927 graduates completed their registrations and 303 accepted the offer based on the fellowship applications received for 2021.
“This five-week training programme was done both in virtual form and physically and the cohort fellows are to resume for the next academic session in September in Ogun.
“We trained them intensively both physically and online and we will place them to teach in underserved schools or schools that lack teachers.
“They are to teach for a two-year period. They are not being recruited as permanent teachers but to provide solutions to challenges occurring in the classrooms or even in the community,” she said.
Omikunle added that the NGO members approached their work in a very unique way whereby they were able to recruit outstanding fresh graduates,young professionals and educators through a highly process of selection.
“We are working toward developing a critical mass of leaders for the education ecosystem.
“Our plan is to get to a level where we will have equitable universal education across Nigeria,” she said.
Omikunle also stated that they were well structured, adding that the new fellows had the support of the existing alumni and fellows who were already in different schools and communities.
“We also have coaches who will be mentoring the new fellows by visiting them in their classrooms, and observing their teaching methods and give us their feedbacks.
Foundation Offers Scholarships To 500 Indigent Students In Edo
An NGO, Mathew Okpebholor Foundation, on Saturday offered scholarships to 500 indigent Edo State students in higher institutions across the country.
Presenting the awards at Uromi, headquarters of Esan North East Local Government of the State the Founder, Dr Mathew Okepebholor, said the gesture was to encourage intelligent students from the state who were mostly indigent.
He explained that the foundation had earmarked N25 million for payment to students studying in various public higher institutions in the country, adding that each of them would receive N50,000.
“The beneficiaries are indigents from Edo with community origin and the funds are given to those who really need them.
“The next edition of the scholarship award will be increased to N100,000 per students,” he said.
Some of the beneficiaries thanked the foundation for the gesture and urged other spirited individuals and groups to do same with the view to imparting the desired knowledge on students.
Miss Amazemen Oturu, a beneficiary, thanked the foundation for reaching out to them.
“I had earlier borrowed money with the hope that when I do menial job I will refund the money
“But with this scholarship now, I can easily refund the money and face my studies” she said.
Another beneciary, Miss Blessing Omage, a final year student of University of Benin, said the money would be channelled to her project work.
