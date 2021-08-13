News
FG, IOM Synergise To Empower 450 Migrant Returnees From North
The Federal Government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), have partnered to provide socio-economic relief for 450 vulnerable migrant returnees impacted by Covid-19 in the Northern States.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, while launching the scheme yesterday, in Abuja explained that the project tackle emerging issues and challenges confronting the protection and livelihood of returnees and potential migrants in Nigeria.
Farouq added that the project will further address the plights of the elderly, the chronically ill, people living with disabilities, women and child-headed households, unemployed youths and refugees.
“In line with our mandate to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective coordination of national and international humanitarian interventions, the ministry embarked on resource mobilisation to adequately address the growing humanitarian needs.
“It is gratifying to note that the government of Switzerland graciously responded to support in providing immediate Socio-Economic Relief to vulnerable migrants impacted by Covid-19 in Northern Nigeria.
“The project is designed to complement actions funded under the UN Covid-19 Basket Fund by focusing on returned and potential migrants residing in northern Nigeria with beneficiaries drawn from Yobe, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Jigawa.
“This context specific project exemplifies our focus on the ’Leave No One Behind’ principle of the SDG’s in carrying out humanitarian interventions.
“It is equally geared towards strengthening sustainable reintegration of returnees while discouraging irregular migration.
“I wish to assure you that working with the implementing organisation, IOM, the project will be effectively and efficiently implemented,” she said.
The minister thanked the Government of Switzerland for supporting the initiative and other activities that enhance the livelihood of the persons of concern in Nigeria, and the IOM, for entrenching better migration management in Nigeria.
She said, “This indeed is an indication of your continued commitment towards our migration partnership. The Government of Nigeria further notes the significance of your on-going partnership with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.”
Earlier, the Switzerland Ambassador to Nigeria, Georg Steiner, said that Switzerland has committed some of its funding to support Nigerian government agencies in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences.
Steiner, represented by the Programme Officer, Migration, Ojoma Ali, said that the pandemic “is the biggest crisis facing humanity, hence the international solidarity and cooperation to tackle the challenges.
“The health and economic consequences of the pandemic add to the difficult situation people face in areas affected by insecurity, political instability and economic hardship.
“These factors impact the management of migration movements and put further strain on government capabilities to provide for the vulnerable.
“Switzerland stands by Nigeria in these difficult times and swiftly mobilized financial resources to support the UN Covid-19 Basket Fund in Nigeria in June 2020.
“In the past 10 years, we have successfully implemented more than 50 projects in various areas.
“This particular project is another proof of the well-functioning migration partnership and the importance Switzerland attaches to Nigeria,” he said.
Meanwhile, IOM Chief of Mission, Frantz Celestin, said the project would be monitored thoroughly to ensure that the returnees fit in to the society.
News
Airports Concession Won’t Cost Jobs, FG Claims
The Federal Government has allayed the fears of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) workers of any lay-offs as plans to concession four major international airports in the country get underway.
The Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika gave the assurance at a virtual meeting with aviation stakeholders in Lagos on the concession update of the airports.
Sirika said that the concession would instead allow for more hands to be engaged as most of the airports were under staffed.
The airports billed for concession are: the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.
Others are the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The minister informed the stakeholders that the country’s asset would not be sold off but given out on concession in order to modernise the airports.
He added that this would allow the airports to be operated in a way to create more jobs as well as generate more revenue for the country.
“We will not sell the assets that belong to over 200million Nigerians and the future generation of this country.
“We are not going to sell because those that were sold were lost. So, we in government believe that we should hold those assets for the Nigerian people in trust.
“We must make those assets better to provide the services that are needed. So, we said, rather than sell outrightly, we will concession.
“In other words, we would give it up to someone who would operate them and make them better.
“We will then get more money, the people will enjoy better services, the industry grows and after a certain time, the airports will come back to us,” he said.
The minister further explained that the airport terminal buildings to be given out on concession would generate their revenues from non-aeronautical resources.
He said that all other facilities at the airports and existing concessions, outside the airport terminals, would still be managed by FAAN.
He added that the concessionaire would sign service level agreements for runway, taxiway, security and air traffic Management with FAAN and NAMA to ensure that the airport operated efficiently.
The minister also said that the concessionaire would provide the investment required to upgrade the existing terminals.
He added that they would also take over the maintenance of new terminals over a period of time, based on the financial assessment of each transaction.
Sirika said that existing concessions within the terminals, however, would be inherited by the concessionaire and allowed to run their course before any review.
The minister said that tariffs would be regulated in accordance with the procedures set out in the concession agreement.
He explained that the Passenger Service and Security Charges would be paid directly to FAAN by IATA and shared by the concessionaires and FAAN.
He pointed out that the airport authority would be required to provide manpower, through AVSEC, for the security of both the airside and landside.
The concessionaire would similarly be expected to provide and maintain landside equipment which would allow FAAN continue to provide and maintain airside security equipment, the minister said.
Sirika noted that airports in the country were currently operating in a sub-optimal environment and needed improvements that would be provided through the participation of the private sector.
He said that private sector participation would have impact especially in infrastructure investments, runway maintenance, navigation aids as well as investment in terminal facilities.
He added that with the increasing population, a private operator of the four main airports would run them based on international standards and expand the facilities, in accordance with traffic demands at each of the airports.
News
Army Denies Colonel’s Death In Clash With Bandits
The Nigerian Army says it has been notified of an article making the rounds online, in which an allegation credited to Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba, the widow of late Col Ibrahim Sakaba alleged that the late senior officer was assassinated for refusing to loot funds meant for fighting the Boko Haram Insurgency.
The late senior officer’s widow was quoted to have made several uncomplimentary comments about the institution of the Nigerian Army, making reference to unfounded and baseless claims devoid of any fact.
A statement by its Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday, said while the Army is not interested in joining issues with anyone with respect to the enormous sacrifices made daily by our gallant troops, it is however expedient to address the weighty allegations credited to the widow.
“The NA acknowledges the emotional agony associated with losing loved ones and that cannot be quantified by any unit of measure.
“The demise of late Col Ibrahim Sakaba, like those of other officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in the war against terrorism in the North-East, is one that is painful to the NA.
“These men and women died serving our nation, fighting to restore peace and stability in the North-East. This is in tandem with the constitutional mandate of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
“Therefore, it will be totally a mischief and an assault on the psyche of our troops, who are relentlessly fighting, to begin to insinuate any plot against one of our own. And what is the plot here?
“That troops were led by their commander for an operational engagement is not a plot, as any one may want to insinuate. Rather, it was a clear military mission with clear objective.
“It is however disheartening that this gallant officer and some of his men paid the supreme price in the operation and we pray fervently for the repose of their souls. Col Sakaba was a respected senior officer who gave his all in the defence of the freedom we all enjoy today.
“His demise is a great loss to all of us. Insinuating anything contrary is a disservice to our nation and the sacrifices of our troops.
“Concerning the issue of entitlements, available records reveal the following incontrovertible facts: ‘That Master Samuel Ibrahim Sakaba, the son of Mrs Seun Sakaba is the Next of Kin (NOK) to the late Senior Officer and the only child.
“All entitlements meant to be paid by the NA have been paid to the NOK through Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba.
“As at the time his entitlements were processed, Samuel was less than 6years as such, he was not benefiting from NA school sponsorship. However now that he has reached the required age, he has been captured for payment of school sponsorship which will commence any moment from now.
“The NA will continue to sponsor the child’s education up to graduation from university, as long as he fulfills the requirements outlined in the rules guiding the scheme.
“The only entitlement owed Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba is the Group Life Assurance which is normally paid by the Insurance Company and which would soon be received along with that of other deceased personnel.
“The NA takes the welfare of her troops very seriously, as evident in the various welfare programmes put in place for troops and their families. The leadership has made the welfare of troops, one of the cardinal pillars of the COAS’ vision for the NA.
“This is visible in the various welfare programmes embarked upon in addition to those that are statutorily emplaced. There are also well established communication channels with families of deceased personnel.
“The NA under the leadership of the COAS, will continue to pursue the welfare of troops who are working round the clock to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.
“The NA will not be deterred, but remain focused in its pursuit of excellence and in ensuring that all Nigerians enjoy their God given right to live freely anywhere in Nigeria”.
News
Return Of Toll Fee On Federal Roads, Not Extortion, Double Taxation -FERMA
The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has told Nigerians not to see toll fee as extortion or double taxation meant to make lives difficult for people, but a means to maintain roads in the country and enhance safety of road users.
The disclosure was made at a one-day critical stakeholders workshop with the theme: ‘Road Maintenance: Our Collective Responsibility’, held at Ibadan Business School, Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.
The agency spoke against the backdrop of the decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, last Wednesday, to return toll gates to federal roads that are at least 35 kilometres. The announcement was made by Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola in Abuja, saying the project would be executed in collaboration with some ministries.
The workshop was attended by critical stakeholders, including the leadership of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Oyo State Park Management System, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
The agency, however, lamented that in spite of the huge resources committed by the Federal Government on maintenance of roads, a number of roads are still in deplorable state.
But many Nigerians have described the planned re-introduction of toll fees as insensitive, extortion, double-taxation, and wrongly timed in the face of the current realities of economic hardship on the part of the Federal Government.
A facilitator, Mr Akinjide Sadiq, who is a lawyer, who was engaged by FERMA to deliver a lecture on the occasion, reiterated the needs for strategic stakeholders in Nigeria to contribute their quota towards effective maintenance of road across the country.
He said, “A lot of people have seen tolling by the government as extortion, double taxation and other names. But the basic truth remains that for effective road maintenance, there has to be steady and regular source of funding which can be generated through tolling, properly managed and accounting for.”
Sadiq stated further, “In Nigeria, we are never short of roads. We have many roads; we have many of them from federal to states, and local governments as well as villages. The problem we have with our roads is maintenance. Government alone should not take the blame. We are all guilty. We must all take responsibility”.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Corps Commandant, FRSC, Oyo State, Joseph Ojerinde; NARTO president, Azeez Sabitu; PMS representative, Rotimi Oladeji; promised to work together to sensitise road users on habits capable of shortening lifespans of roads as well as the need to form the right attitude to ensure safety of lives and property on Nigerian roads.
Trending
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
‘Exxon’s Falling Production, Highly Bullish For Oil Prices’
- Sports4 days ago
Kpalukwu Commends Wike For Invaluable Support To Rivers United
- Maritime4 days ago
Maritime Accounts For 70% Of Nigeria’s Revenue – Minister
- Politics4 days ago
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
- Sports4 days ago
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
- Featured4 days ago
Nigerians In Diaspora Decry ExtortionOver Passport Reissuance
- Sports4 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
- Politics4 days ago
2023: South Must Work Hard For Presidency – Ex-Envoy