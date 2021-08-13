Entertainment
Ebonylife, Will Packer, Universal Pictures Team Up For The Fall Of The Billionaire Gucci Master
Nigeria’s EbonyLife Studios and Will Packer Productions have partnered to develop an untitled project based on the Bloomberg article, “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master”, by Evan Ratliff.
The rights were won after a highly contested derby by several producers and is now set up at Universal Pictures.
Writer discussions are ongoing and progressing quickly. The globetrotting action thriller project is said to be a hybrid of ‘Catch Me If You Can’ and ‘Usual Suspects’. Mo Abudu will produce for EbonyLife Studios and Will Packer and James Lopez will produce through their Will Packer Productions.
Commenting on this feat, CEO of EbonyLife Studios, Mo Abudu said: “EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions – they are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences. We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi, and WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal.”
Will Packer, founder of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media also said: “Ten months ago, Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective.
Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga.”
Check Out Early Favourites Of BB Naija Season 6 Housemates
The much-awaited Big Brother Naija Season 6 has begun with the usual pomp and pageantry. After two weeks of uncertainty and anxiety, the pretenders and the real contenders are beginning to emerge as dictated by activities on social media.
Although it is never over until it is all over, social media has been set alight, with fans already queuing behind their choice of the N90 million ultimate prize winner. And the pendulum has been swinging the way of five housemates, who may very well go the whole distance. The early favourites are Liquorose, Whitemoney, Boma, Maria and Jackie B.
Liquorose: Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has become the first housemate from the Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show “Shine Ya Eye” edition to have over one million followers on Instagram. On Tuesday the handlers of the housemate celebrated 1.1 million followers, raising anxiety and enthusiasm as to the Edo State-born girl’s prospects in the Big Brother House.
Of course, the possibility of any housemate winning the show largely depends on their social media presence, particularly, Instagram and Liquorose appears to be the quickest off the mark in this regard.
Liquorose is also an actress, and a member of the dance group known as Girls Got Bold (GGB). She has worked with musicians such as 2face, Harrysong, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timaya, Kizz Daniel, etc. Her group is also the official dancers of the US-based duo known as Roze.
Whitemoney: Hazel Oyeye Onou, also known as Whitemoney stormed into the Big Brother House as a typical Igbo man, brandishing the culture and style of his people, much to the acclaim of many who lauded his grittiness. He soon found favour among his fellow housemates because of his culinary prowess and has since won the hearts of many as the ‘realest Nigerian’ in the house.
Whitemoney is up for eviction this Sunday but it is inconceivable that the ‘chef” would be allowed to walk based on his popularity outside the house. He has the second-highest followers on Instagram as at the time of filing this report at 315 thousand followers.
Boma: As at the time of filing this report, Boma Akpore’s Instagram followers stand at 276,000, giving him a huge community of fans rooting for him. He has described himself as a spontaneous guy and verily has demonstrated just that in dealing with fellow housemates. Being the second Head of House exempted him from the very first eviction list but his popularity may do more for him in the coming weeks.
Maria: Maria is a wild card that wasn’t meant to be in the house. But the failure of others to identify her and Pere as the two wild cards in the House has given them a lifeline. This may be the greatest undoing of the housemates as Maria the British-Igbo girl born Maria Chike Agueze may come back to haunt them all. Her popularity has since soared as a result of her beauty and effervescent nature. Her Instagram followership as at press time stands at 245,000.
Jackie B: Jackie B has made it openly clear that she does not trust anybody in the Big Brother Naija House, but when it is necessary for her to form a clique in the house, she would do so. According to Jackie B, she is fun to be with sometimes, even though her friends tag her as a stubborn person. The BB Naija’s housemate, Jackie B clarified that she would be honest and direct with everybody while staying in the Big Brother Naija House. Her Instagram Followers are 124,000 in number.
How Bad Economy, Unemployment Push Young Professionals To Entertainment
Analysts have described the unemployment, harsh economic realities and the surging inflation currently bedevilling Nigeria as the major reasons many Nigerian youths have resorted to seeking quick fame and fortune in the entertainment industry.
Research indicates that over 40 percent of Nigerian youths in the job market have dumped their professions to seek wealth on social media and most recently, in reality, television shows.
One could argue that the trend of young professionals choosing entertainment over professional careers is a reflection of Nigeria’s growth in that sector, unfortunately, many do not agree with this opinion.
They insist, Nigerian youths run to entertainment because of unemployment, poverty and economic challenges.
In Nigeria, fresh law graduates earn as low as N30, 000 in wage, while many young doctors are unemployed at least until they leave the country to greener pastures.
But the entertainment sector is said to be the second-highest employer in Nigeria after agriculture, assimilating over 60 per cent of Nigerian youths who studied performing arts or other disciplines.
A case in study is the Big Brother Naija show, which parades young professionals, doctors, lawyers, teachers and scientists, who acquired their degrees from various reputable institutions across the world.
While many claim the show is not the best example of morality for young Nigerians, others insist the over ninety days production, employs a vast majority of professionals in cinematography, thereby reducing the rate of unemployment by fractions.
Aside from the fame, fortune and popularity that will accompany participation in the ongoing BBNaija season six, tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’, the winner of the show is assured of a whopping grand prize of $180,000 in this year’s event.
Many hungry youths in Nigeria will kill for less.
Among the 26 contestants who made it into Big Brother’s House this season, is a lawyer, a medical doctor, a professional basketball player, a secondary school teacher, actors, musicians, fashion designers and undergraduates.
These young professionals chose to abandon careers in their fields of study for the reality show in search of a better life for themselves.
Sammie, an undergraduate, may have judged the reality show a better option to secure his future since there are no guarantees of a job opportunity after a rigorous school system in Nigeria.
Sammie’s peculiar situation is one reason analysts say bad leadership, resulting in very harsh economic situations and unimaginable rates of joblessness for graduates have pushed youths into reality TV shows.
Some of the housemates say they are in the show to promote themselves, become popular and secure their future, claiming their university degrees cannot afford them such opportunities.
However, the likes of Boma, Yerins came on the show to gain popularity despite being a foreign-trained doctor and a successful actor respectively.
Another case in question is one of the newly introduced housemates, Jumoke, also known as JMK.
She is a 23-year-old graduate, who recently bagged a law degree, passed her law school certification exams but forfeited a grand Call to Bar to be in the reality show.
JMK’s presence in the big brother house means she has abandoned her six years in university and an additional one year in Law School to secure her spot at the reality show.
The young lawyer unabashedly told her fellow housemates that, “being a lawyer can wait but that BBNaija reality show cannot.”
Barring one’s liberty to change career paths, many believe Nigeria’s socio-economic problems and desire for quick wealth are the driving forces behind these switches.
Christy Atuegwu, a female lawyer, who reacted to JMK’s decision said she was disappointed to hear that a young lady chose reality TV over her call to bar after six years of study.
“One wonders what message this comment you say she made sends to younger folks who are aspiring to be in the law profession”, Christy said.
“It says a lot about Nigeria and our priorities” She maintained.
She, however, claimed there was no use to blame JMK for her decisions, explaining that there is always room for change in one’s career path in life.
Another contestant, Yousef, a graduate of Electrical Engineering from UNIJOS, barely surviving as a class teacher in a high school and now abandons that noble call for the more assuring benefits of the BBNaija show.
Even more confusing is the case of Angel who does not see any reason to waste her time in school and has dropped out serially or Sammie, who is still an undergraduate and may never return to school especially if he emerges winner of the reality show.
On the other hand, 29-year-old Whitemoney and Princess who are graduates came into the show to become successful as they had hustled and done menial jobs in the past to survive. Both contestants struggled to make the show because of poverty.
Whitemoney a graduate, said before entering the house, he had done odd jobs such as plumbing, barbing, selling in the streets of Kaduna and riding Okada while Princess, who was sacked from her job during the pandemic became a taxi driver to feed but quickly abandoned as soon as the reality show beckoned.
An education expert, Innocent Chukwuma, said the Nigerian system forced the professionals into entertainment, a life path they would not have chosen if the country was any better.
“This proves that education may be going extinct in the country since there’s just little or nothing to show for it after spending years in the university.
“Imagine searching for non-existent jobs while people like Lekan, Mercy or Miracle can make millions of Naira in less than four months in the Big Brother house” he said.
Davido, Wizkid, Others Make Instagram Rich list 2021
The Instagram rich list of 2021 has been released, according to Instagram and other social influencing platforms. The list is released annually and it ranks celebrities, sports personalities, and Instagram influencers based on how much they are paid for each post they promote on the social networking site.
This year’s list saw Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo top the Instagram Rich List. Cristiano has 308 million followers on Instagram and earns a whopping USD 1,604,000 for each sponsored post. Cristiano Ronaldo is followed by Dwayne Johnson and Ariana Grande, who earn (USD 1,523,000), (USD 1,510,000), respectively. A few Africans made the list with Nigerian superstar, Davido debuted at No. 53, making the sum of $128,300 per post.
Yemi Alade, No 67, making the sum of $88,000 per post, Funke Akindele 70, $83,000, Tiwa Savage 74 $78,600, Wizkid 79 $77,000, Mercy Johnson 90 $65,300, Mercy Aigbe $61,500 etc.
