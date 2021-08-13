Featured
Don’t Politicise Allocation Of Amenities To States -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the allocation of basic and social amenities by the Federal Government in states should be devoid of politics.
He stated this on the occasion of the official inauguration of one fighting truck, one water tanker and basic life support ambulance of the Federal Fire Service at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike said that the deployment of the firefighting trucks and ambulance by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola will further help in protection of lives and property in the state.
The Rivers State governor, who lauded the minister for rising above petty politics to identify with the state, maintained that state and federal governments ought to complement each other for the growth and development of the country.
He observed that the distribution of basic infrastructural projects and social amenities to states by the Federal Government on the basis of political affiliation has become the bane of the country’s underdevelopment.
According to him, denying states that are not politically aligned to Federal Government basic and social amenities will only retard the progress of the country.
Wike remarked that most of the recent incidents of fire outbreaks in the state and elsewhere in the country are mainly due to negligence.
He lamented that Nigerians are increasingly becoming nonchalant about the safety and called for attitudinal change.
The governor announced the donation of two utility vehicles and N5million monthly subvention to the Federal Fire Service in the state in order to enhance their operational capability.
He, however, warned that the Rivers State Government will stop giving subvention to the Federal Fire Service, if they fail to deploy their personnel to assist in putting out fire outbreak in the state.
Wike urged personnel of the Federal Fire Service to utilize the firefighting truck and ambulance for the benefit of the residents of Rivers State.
“If I find out any day there is fire outbreak and I hear you say there are no consumables, we will stop giving you stipends to take care of these vehicles.”
Earlier, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola urged states to consider the issue of fire prevention and safety as matter of serious concern.
“States should see fire prevention, safety as matter of very serious concern to everybody. Fire is no respecter of religion, political party or age of anybody. Anybody can be victim of fire.”
The minister, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Bola Ilori, explained that the deployment of the firefighting truck, tanker and ambulance to Rivers State was in recognition of the strategic importance of the state to the country.
Aregbesola applauded Wike for his infrastructural development stride, particularly the construction of new flyovers that have now changed the landscape of Port Harcourt.
The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman, said the deployment of the firefighting equipment by the minister was essentially aimed at further strengthening safety and protection of the people and property in Rivers State from unforeseen fire havoc.
“The deployment of these multi-million Naira assets to Rivers State is to compliment the efforts of the State Fire Service. Firefighting as we all know is the responsibility of all and the need for a robust collaboration between the federal and state governments in this regard need not be over emphasised.”
Featured
Twitter Intensifies Efforts To Restore Operations
Social media giant, Twitter has reacted to the decision by the Federal Government to lift the ban on the use of its platform in Nigeria.
According to it, it was working to restore operations in the country.
Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the microblogging site as saying: “We recently met with the Nigerian government to discuss why Twitter has been blocked and ways to resolve the matter.
“Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria. We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon.”
The development followed the announcement by the Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed that the government would lift the ban on Twitter in a matter of days.
Mohammed briefed State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting, last Wednesday.
He revealed that the status of the conversation with the social media giant had gotten to an amicable stage.
He explained that agreements had been reached in all areas, except three that have been unresolved.
One of the pending issues centres on the condition that Twitter establishes a legal presence registered as a Nigerian company with an office address and an employee to serve as a country representative in Nigeria.
Although Twitter did not turn down the condition in totality, it insists that the earliest time it can establish a company will be by 2022.
Featured
FG Dismisses Lockdown Rumours Over Covid-19 Delta Variant
The Federal Government has said Nigeria is not at a level where another national lockdown will be considered, despite the presence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the country.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated this, yesterday while speaking during the weekly ministerial press briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Ehanire noted that apart from the vaccines sourced free of charge, the federal government has paid for about 30million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
He confirmed the 176,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have already been received while the rest will come in batches.
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, noted that the cases of Covid-19 recently sequenced in Nigeria are Delta variants.
He said the variant has become the most dominant variant in the country.
Also speaking, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said 2.3 percent of eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated.
As at yesterday morning, 179,908 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria.
166,213 have been discharged, while 2,195 deaths have been recorded.
Featured
RSG, Not FIRS, Entitled To Collect VAT, Related Taxes In Rivers -Court
The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has declared that it is the Rivers State Government, not the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), should collect Valued Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state.
The court, presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, also issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Attorney General of the Federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, PIT and VAT.
Pam made the assertion while delivering judgement in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, filed by the Attorney General for Rivers State (plaintiff), against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (first defendant) and the Attorney General of the Federation (second defendant).
The court, which granted all the 11 reliefs sought by the Rivers State Government, stated that there was no constitutional basis for the FIRS to demand for and collect VAT, Withholding Tax (WHT), Education Tax and Technology Levy in Rivers State or any other state of the federation, being that the constitutional powers and competence of the Federal Government was limited to taxation of incomes, profits and capital gains, which do not include VAT or any other species of sales, or levy other than those specifically mentioned in Items 58 and 59 of the Exclusive Legislative List of the Constitution.
The judge dismissed the preliminary objections filed by the defendants that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the suit and that the case should be transferred to Court of Appeal for interpretation.
Pam, who also dismissed objection raised by the defendants that the National Assembly ought to have been made a party in the suit, declared that the issues of taxes raised by the state government were issues of law that the court was constitutionally empowered to entertain.
He declared that after a diligent review of the issues raised by bothplaintiff and the defendants, the plaintiff had proven beyond doubt that it was entitled to all the 11 reliefs sought in the suit.
The court agreed with the Rivers State Government that it was the state and not FIRS that was constitutionally entitled to impose taxes enforceable or collectable in its territory of the nature of consumption or sales tax, VAT, education and other taxes or levies, other than the taxes and duties specifically reserved for the Federal Government by Items 58 and 59 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Also, the court declared that the defendants were not constitutionally entitled to charge or impose levies, charges or rates (under any guise or by whatever name called) on the residents of Rivers State, and indeed, any state of the federation.
Among the reliefs sought by the Rivers State Government, was a declaration that the constitutional power of the Federal Government to impose taxes and duties was only limited to the items listed in Items 58 and 59 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
The Rivers State Government had also urged the court to declare that, by virtue of the provisions of Items 7 and 8 of the Part II (Concurrent Legislative List) of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, the power of the Federal Government to delegate the collection of taxes can only be exercised by the state government or other authority of the state, and no other person.
The state government had further asked the court to declare that all statutory provisions made or purportedly made in the exercise of the legislative powers of the Federal Government, which contains provisions which are inconsistent with or in excess of the powers to impose tax and duties, as prescribed by Items 58 and 59 of the Part I of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution, or inconsistent with the power to delegate the duty of collection of taxes, as contained in Items 7 and 8 of Part II of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, were unconstitutional, null and void.
Lead counsel for the Rivers State Government, Donald Chika Denwigwe (SAN), who spoke to journalists after the court session, explained that the case was all about the interpretation of the Constitution as regards the authority of the government at the state and federal levels to collect certain revenues, particularly, VAT.
“So, during the determination of the matter, some issues of law were thrown up like, whether or not the case should be referred to the Court of Appeal for the determination of some issues.
“The court noted that the application is like asking the Federal High Court to transfer the entire case to the Court of Appeal. In which case, if the court so decides, there will be nothing left to refer back to the Federal High Court as required by the Constitution.”
According to Denwigwe, the court refused that prayer, and decided that the case was in its proper place before the Federal High Court, and was, therefore, competent to determine it.
Speaking on the implications of the judgement, Denwigwe said it was now, unlawful for such taxes as VAT in Rivers State to be collected by any agency of the Federal Government.
“In a summary, it is a determination that it is wrong for the Federal Government to be collecting taxes which are constitutionally reserved for the state governments to collect. The implication of the judgement is that the government (federal and state) as an authority under the constitution,should be advised by the judgement that it is the duty of all government authorities to comply with and obey the law so long as the court has interpreted it and said what that law is.
“So, in other words, the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the territory of Rivers State and Personal Income Tax should be reserved for the government of Rivers State.”
Counsel to FIRS, O.C. Eyibo said he will study the judgment and advise his client.
