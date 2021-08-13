Delta Community Rejects Health Centre

The Head of National Office of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, has disclosed that it has reprinted all the certificates destroyed by EndSARS protesters in Cross River State.

The Tide reports that WAEC secretariat was one of the federal agencies whose offices were completely destroyed by EndSARS protesters in October.

Others affected by the protest include the FIRS office at IBB Way opposite Margaret Ekpo International Airport, INEC office in Calabar South and University of Calabar Hotel.

Areghan, who made the disclosure while re-opening its Calabar office, said WAEC did not lose data as everything is stored in the cloud and nothing was lost by way of data.

He said: “WAEC is one organisation that we don’t lose any data, everything is stored in the cloud. Even if you burn down the whole place, nothing is lost by way of data, we have all the records.

“I must tell you that even the certificates that were burnt we have reprinted all of them because we have the database, we just recalled them from the database and reprinted them”, he said.

He said the re-opening of the Calabar office had ended the traumatic experience the staff, principals and students went through, explaining that they had to travel to Uyo to transact official business and they are grateful that this has ended.

“They had to spend money and time and so if this did not happen they would still have to travel to conduct official business and so we are grateful this has ended,” he said.

Also speaking, the head of Uyo zonal office, Adebolu Adesonya, said the organisation had successfully completed its restoration, re-integration and re-dedication agenda in Cross River State.

On his part, the Branch Controller WAEC Calabar, Oladele Ezekiel, commended the management of WAEC for its profound interest and genuine concerns, adding that the management has saved them from stress, shame and mockery.

Speaking on behalf of WAEC retirees, Chief Oku Coco Bassey regretted that the state showed a bad example of how not to relate to a public institution.

He thanked the management of WAEC for reopening the Calabar office as that will always remain part and parcel of the organisation .

Recall that Governor Ben Ayade had promised to help secure another office complex for the organization but never fulfilled his promise.

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar