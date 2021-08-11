Stakeholders In Okrika Pass Vote Of Confidence On DPO 

Youths from Mgbuesulari-Okporo Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have called for land cleansing and compensation of victims who died last year during a stampede at Inks Mart premises, an online digital asset company located in Rumuodara.

The youths numbering over 100 shut down the premises of the firm yesterday at Tii Ama Plaza on East -West Road, as they insisted on land cleansing, over the death of three persons, who were trodden upon in a bid to get returns on their investments.

Leader of the youths, Stanley Amadi said a pregnant woman was one of the victims of the incident during the stampede last December.

He lamented that the company despite the incident caused by its failure to have crowd control opened for business without recourse to social responsibility and respect to the tradition of the host community, Mgbuesularu.

Amadi said, “We want the families of those that died to be compensated. That is why we shut down their premises.”

One of the relations to a victim, who gave her name as Chinyere Johnson from Abia State told newsmen that her elder sister, who was the breadwinner of the house died during the incident.

Johnson said life has been difficult for her after she lost her sister, as she urged government to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, traditional ruler of Okporo Okwurusi, Eze Oha Morgan Amadi said the action of Inks Mart is against their tradition.

“We were very angry about the incident. It shows we don’t have respect for lives. And so what we are doing is to ensure such a thing does not happen again,” Eze Amadi declared.

He went on to explain that the death of people at the company premises under such a circumstance was against the customs and tradition of the community. “You can’t open the business without cleansing the land and ensuring that the right things are done”, he said.

The traditional ruler insisted that the community is open for business and loves to host visitors and investors, but that such activity must be done in respect to human lives and dignity.

By: Kevin Nengia