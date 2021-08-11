Business
NNPC Redeploys Staff, Sacks COO
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has announced the promotion and redeployment of some staff to fill vacant positions, as well as the disengagement of a Chief Operating Officer (COO) .
Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru, announced in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday that Billy Okoye had been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures and Business Development, while Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum was promoted to the position of Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.
“Until their new appointments, Mr Okoye and Mrs Ahmadu-Katagum were Group General Managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division and Supply Chain Management Division in the Corporation, respectively,” the statement read in part.
It added that former Chief Operating Officer, Business and Ventures Development, AdeyemiAdetunji, is now the Group Executive Director, Downstream; while former Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mohammed Ahmed, had now assumed the position of Group Executive Director, Gas and Power.
NNPC stated that other Chief Operating Officer positions in the Corporation had now been re-designated as Group Executive Directors, in alignment with the rules of Company and Allied Matters Act.
This, it said, was preparatory to the new status of the corporation as a limited liability company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill.
“The repositioning also saw the disengagement of former Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power,” Yusuf Usman, the oil firm said.
It added, “The new appointments include that of Mr Garba-Deen Muhammad, who will take over from Dr Kennie Obateru, as the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation.”
The oil firm’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the corporation to live up to the expectations of Nigerians.
He said the development would also enable the corporation to achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.
Business
NiMetTo Monitor Marine Forecast With N1bn Equipment
The Nigerian Meteoro logical Agency (NiMet), has announced that it would be deploying N1 billion for the procurement of equipment to provide forecast for the country’s marine sector.
Director-General, NiMet, Mansur Matazu, told journalists in Abuja on Monday that although the agency was under the Federal Ministry of Aviation (FMA) it had been mandated to extend its functions to the marine sector.
He also stated that northern parts of Nigeria were currently more vulnerable to high intensity rainfall, as climate change had further worsened the situation.
He disclosed this while speaking at the African Swift Testbed-3 Workshop on Nowcasting and Users Co-production, adding that the N1 billion for marine forecast facilities was based on approvals of the FMA.
Fielding questions from journalists on the side-lines of the event, Matazu said, “Recently, we rolled out our policy thrust, one of which was to expand services to non-aviation sectors. One of such critical sector is the marine sector.
“Nigeria has more than 800km stretch of coastline, with a lot of busy seas around us and shipping activities. So as part of our establishment Act, we were mandated to provide marine forecast for ocean going vessels.”
He added, “We need to do a lot of installations, especially on high sensitive instruments to monitor the weather conditions around the coasts. This is a very capital intensive programme that involves the purchase and installation of tidal gauge and other marine equipment.
“This is just the first phase and we are going to expand by next year. Also, I must state here that this is based on the huge support we are getting from the Federal Ministry of Aviation.”
On flooding, Matazu noted that the period between July and September would witness a lot of flooding.
Business
Nigeria’s Revenue-To-GDP Ratio Lowest, Private Sector Choking – World Bank
Nigeria’s revenue-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio, which fell to between five and six per cent last year, is the lowest in the world, the World Bank said on Monday.
The Country Director for Nigeria, World Bank, Dr Shubham Chaudhuri, said this during a panel session at a virtual public sector seminar with the theme ‘Nigeria in challenging times: imperatives for a cohesive national development agenda’ organised by the Lagos Business School.
Chaudhuri, who stressed the need for private investment for the country to realise its potential, said the private sector in the country ‘is struggling to breathe’.
“In Nigeria, I think the basic economic agenda is about diversification away from oil because oil has really been like resource curse for Nigeria on multiple dimensions,” he said.
He noted the aspiration of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the end of the decade.
He said, “Nigeria is a country with tremendous potential. If you look at the synopsis for this panel, it suggests that Nigeria is at a critical juncture – almost at the moment of crisis.
“Despite all of that, Nigeria is still the largest economy in Africa. So, just think about the potential that Nigeria has because of its natural resources, but more than that, because of its dynamism and all of its population. Nigerians are more entrepreneurial by nature.
“No country has become prosperous and realised its potential, eliminated poverty without doing two simple things: investing in its people, and unleashing the power of the private sector in creating jobs by investing and growing business. And then, of course, the basic function of the state is to provide security and law and order.”
According to Chaudhuri, to invest in people entails basic services, basic education, primary healthcare and nutrition, among others.
He said, “On this, Nigeria at the moment ranks sixth from the bottom in terms of the human capital index that we produce every year.
“So, obviously, there is a huge agenda in terms of investing in human capital. Nigeria spends more on PMS (premium motor spirit) subsidy than it does on primary healthcare in a year, and we know who the PMS subsidy is benefitting.”
He indicated that despite the country’s huge potential to attract private capital, the non-oil part of the economy ‘is not growing that robustly and certainly not generating revenues that the government needs’.
Chaudhuri said, “So, we see as priorities investments in human capital. But for that, one needs revenues. And there again, Nigeria unfortunately has the distinction of having about the lowest revenue-to-GDP ratio in the world.
”The standard rule of thumb is that for government to provide the basic services and law and order, it needs between 15 to 20 per cent of GDP as being revenue, and this will be both at the federal and state levels combined.
“In Nigeria, it was eight per cent in 2019. In 2020, in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis and with the fall in oil prices, that went down to about between five and six per cent.
“So, domestic revenue mobilisation is huge. And then the third is enabling the space for private investment. You have to fix the power problem. Power is like the oxygen of an economy. In Nigeria, the private sector is struggling to breathe.”
Business
Mfum Bridge’ll Enhance Nigeria’s Participation In AfCFTA – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has described the newly constructed Mfum bridge as a “strategic infrastructure’’ that will enhance Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
Fashola disclosed this while carrying out an assessment of the work done on the Mfum and Ikom bridges, both in Cross River.
The Tide source reports that the 408-metre- long Mfum bridge, which connects Nigeria to Bamenda in the Republic of Cameroon, was constructed by Nigeria in collaboration with Cameroon.
According to the minister, the bridge will facilitate trade in agro produce, as well as merchandise manufactured in Aba, Abia.
“This is a very strategic infrastructure that will take Nigeria to the future for many more decades and facilitate relations with our brothers in Cameroon.
“Nigeria is a signatory to the AfCFTA, so having this infrastructure here is exciting because it will increase trade, businesses and employment for our people.
While also inspecting the new Ikom bridge, constructed by the Federal Government, Fashola said one of the major objectives of the present administration was to expand, renew and upgrade Nigeria’s infrastructure.
“The old bridge had a very low headroom which prevented cargo vessels and huge trucks from evacuating goods from the Calabar Port. The new bridge which is 92 per cent completed would solve that problem.
“These infrastructure, which is consistent with Buhari’s economic recovery and growth plan, will enhance trade in the nation.
“They will also open up the trade route from Calabar to Maiduguri through Ogoja and Katsina Ala,” he noted.
The construction of the Mfum Bridge, undertaken by CGCOC Group, commenced on April 26, 2017 and was completed on March 31, 2021.
The project, which costs about 39 million dollars, was paid for equally by the Nigerian and Cameroonian governments through a loan from the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).
The Ikom bridge is a SUKUK project.
