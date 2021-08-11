Ict/Telecom
Covid-19: NACETEM Moves To Salvage Informal Sector
The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), says it will develop concrete and implementable action plans to help informal sector players navigate the uncertainties of Coronavirus outbreak.
Prof. Okechukwu Ukwoma, Director-General of NACETEM, said this on Monday in Port Harcourt during a two-day National Technology Management Forum orgamised by NACETEM for Directors of Science and Technology.
The theme of the Forum was titled: “Strengthening and Sustaining the Informal Sector in the Era of Covid-19: What Role for Government?”
Ukwoma said that the forum would discuss the critical role of government during Covid-19 era.
He said Covid-19 had not only disrupted all facets of life, but had also completely changed the dynamics of how people worked.
“It, therefore, becomes important to interrogate how best the various sectors, formal and informal, of the economy should operate in an era which has been described as the new normal.
“It is time to walk the talk by bringing relevant stakeholders together to see how to strengthen and sustain the informal sector, the engine room of the economy the world over,” he said.
Ukwoma said the world was changing with new challenges ranging from climate change to outbreak of new diseases among others.
He said that as a result of this, cutting edge knowledge in science, technology and innovation needed to be constantly deployed, with relevant stakeholders coming together to mitigate the challenges.
The NACETEM D-G said various issues lined up for discussion included: Status and prospects of innovation in Nigeria’s informal sector and Strengthening the informal sector; Wealth and job creation nexus.
Others were Catalytic impact of ease of doing business; and Appraising the socio-economic implications of Covid-19 on the informal sector performance in Nigeria, among others.
“It needs to be noted that NACETEM has been actively involved in coming up with solutions to Covid-19 since its outbreak in Nigeria,” Ukwoma said.
Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, Vice Chancellor, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, said the forum would broaden the understanding of the ways government, development partners and others could contribute to sustaining the informal sector.
Ndimele was represented by Prof. Priye Amadi, Director of Information and Communication Technology.
He said the theme was carefully selected to appraise the socio-economic implications of Covid-19 in the performance and contributions of the informal sector to the development of Nigeria.
He also said it was meant to strengthen the informal sector, wealth and job creation as well as ensure ease of doing business operations in Nigeria among others.
Ict/Telecom
Pantami Tasks IT Professionals On Cyber Security
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has tasked Information Technology (IT) professionals to prioritise the safety and security of the country’s cyberspace.
Pantami made the call in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, in Abuja.
The statement said that the minister made the remark when he presented a paper titled: “Imperatives of Cyber Security for a Digital Economy” during the International Conference of Nigeria Computer Society in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.
The minister, who was the chairman of the occasion made a virtual presentation of his paper.
He said that the theme of the annual conference, which was; “Innovative Systems for a Digital Economy” was apt and in accord with the needs of a growing digital economy.
He emphasised that Digital Innovation and Digital Entrepreneurship were the building blocks of a successful indigenous digital economy.
The minister explained that such an economy could only thrive in a safe and secure cyberspace, adding that this was why the federal government instituted strategies and policies to ensure that cyber security was given priority.
He said that the Federal Government had put some initiatives in place to ensure the success of a Digital Economy and a safe cyberspace.
He gave some of the initiatives as the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), a regulatory instrument established to protect the privacy and confidentiality of citizens, and the National Cyber security Policy Strategy.
He also mentioned the setting up of the Computer Emergency Response and Readiness Team (CERRT).
According to him, priority and preference should be given to cyber security as the capacity and quality of solutions.
He said that indigenous solutions should also be deployed to address existing or new problems to meet up the minimum global requirements.
Pantami commended the Nigeria Computer Society for its consistency in organising the annual event and called for collaboration in the pursuit of safety and professionalism in the sector.
He also gave the assurances that the government was willing to enforce compliance.
Ict/Telecom
MTN Earmarks 20 Honda HRV Cars, Others For Customers
To commemorate its 20th Anniversary, and appreciate its subscribers, MTN Nigeria says 20 customers will be gifted brand new Honda HRVs. In addition, it said it is giving “free airtime and data to all our customers” – 68.9 million subscribers received 200MB of data, and their first call of the day was free for up to five minutes.
Its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Karl Toriola, said the 20-year journey has not been that of the company alone but with the support of its customers.
He said: “Ours has been a classic case of ‘together in progress,’ and we are thankful to all Nigerians for standing by us and helping us get to this milestone.
“Indeed, anything we’ve achieved over the past 20 years is due to the support and faith of our customers – the people who sustain our network, the government and regulators who have been guides and allies in driving sector growth, all the contractors and partners who have worked by our side, and the thousands of investors who hold our stock.
“Finally, I must especially appreciate the people who helped shape our journey MTN Nigeria’s Board of Directors and our staff, past and present; and reiterate our unwavering commitment to the advancement of this great nation, which we have humbly contributed to.”
Ict/Telecom
YahClick Partners GCES For 9mobile Satellite Connectivity
YahClick, the leading satellite broadband service from global operator Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems, have signed a strategic partnership with Global Communications Extension Services Limited (GCES) to provide satellite connectivity for 9mobile.
YahClick’s partnership with GCES will bring satellite connectivity to hundreds of cellular backhauling sites, delivering 9mobile with a reliable and robust means of rural connectivity across its entire Nigerian operations.
All three businesses complement each other to provide high-performing and cost-effective mobile network services to citizens in Nigeria.
YahClick’s satellite services now reach more than 60 per cent of the population in Africa, and the agreement with GCES extends the company’s reach to more regions within Nigeria.
The introduction of satellite services within rural and unserved areas will also positively impact the economy of the country as it strengthens Nigeria’s policy of financial inclusion championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Money vendors operating Point of Sale (POS) services and other merchants in these areas will benefit from the availability of broadband connectivity and increased financial transactions resulting in greater profitability therefore raising their standard of living.
This partnership has made it possible to overcome the barriers of remote connectivity thanks to satellite back hauling option which makes it feasible to offer cellular services in areas that are prohibitively expensive to reach using traditional terrestrial means.
In signing this agreement, YahClick and GCES will work to support 9mobile in providing its high-quality telecommunication services to individuals across Nigeria.
With the addition of YahClick’s reliable satellite connectivity solutions, this partnership will ensure that citizens throughout the country have access to secure, affordable connectivity options nationwide.
CEO YahClick Farhan Khan said: “Our partnership with GCES provides trustworthy, accessible and affordable broadband connectivity for one of Nigeria’s leading networks of choice — reiterating our commitment to advancing the country’s connectivity infrastructure.
“Our agreement unites three companies in working shoulder to shoulder to bridge the digital divide while enabling residents and businesses to realise their potential.
“As we expand further in Africa, this is another example of the power of collaboration with industry peers that share our vision of advancing humanity.”
Chief Technical Officer of GCES, Adamu Babadisa, added: “For years we have worked with all major telecommunication firms in Nigeria and overall Africa by providing professional quality services to the African telecommunication industry.
“This latest partnership will allow us at GCES to introduce 9mobile to the latest telecommunication applications, equipment, and IT infrastructure we provide to help sustain their mobile network operations.
“This partnership will not only eliminate the barriers to mobile internet adoption within remote regions in Nigeria but also improves the citizens’ access to affordable devices, data plans and opportunities which arise from staying connected.
“This is a step closer to uplifting the marginalised communities that live in unserved and underserved regions not to mention the socioeconomic benefits that come with sighting of such infrastructure in terms of job creation and economic prosperity of these communities.”
