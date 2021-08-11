Nation
Council Seeks Passage Of Nigerian Hunters Bill 2020
The Nigerian Hunters Council, yesterday in Abuja urged the National Assembly (NASS) to ensure early passage of the Nigerian Hunters Bill 2020.
The Commander General of the council, Mr Joshua Osatimehin, made the appeal in an interview with The Tide source.
According to Osatimehin, passing the bill into law would give the outfit the necessary legal backing to combat crime.
He explained that the bill had proposed to recognise the Nigerian Hunters Council as a federal security outfit that would complement the efforts of security agencies in fighting insecurity in Nigeria.
“The bill which is sponsored by Sen. Olujimi Abiodun (Ekiti) and was presented to NASS in 2020, has passed first and second reading in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
“It is geared towards enhancing the council’s efforts in rendering security services in bushes and local communities across the country.
“With headquarters in Abuja, commands in the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and volunteers who are mostly youths, NHC operates like a paramilitary organisation,’’ Osatimehin said.
He said that the council had recorded robust synergy with other security agencies in the country in the area of training, particularly on border protection.
“There is a new approach to hunting activities; we are now hunting the bigger animals which are the bandits, kidnappers and other criminals who operate from the bushes,’’ he said.
The commander general noted that it was important to get the bill passed to ease the work of the hunters in providing security.
“When we go into the bushes we come in contact with these criminal elements, but we don’t have the mandate to arrest them.
“But if this bill can become a law, we don’t need to take authority from anybody to apprehend these criminals.
“If there is a legal framework backing our activities and logistics provided by the government, crime and criminality in the country will reduce,’’ he said.
A member of the hunter’s council, Anene Ogene, an Assistant Commander in charge of Forest Surveillance, said that their activities are strictly voluntary as they are not paid by the government or any organisation.
“We are Nigerians and we are youths, so we help to safeguard our bushes and the communities and this is important because this is where these criminals majorly operate from,’’ Ogene said.
The objective of the bill is to develop, empower and provide gainful employment for the youth, facilitate peace, volunteerism and surveillance, among others.
Nation
School Feeding: FG Enrolls 339,642 Pupils In Kebbi
Government has begun biometric data capture of 339,642 pupils in Kebbi State to scale up implementation of the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).
A Principal Administrative Officer, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Malam Aminu Attahiru-Zagga, stated this yesterday in Birnin Kebbi at the start of enumeration of pupils in the state.
Attahiru-Zagga said that the exercise was to ensure that every single child in the country had access to education by providing at least one meal a day to motivate parents to enroll their children.
“We are here to officially flag-off NHGSFP enumeration exercise and capture actual data of pupils biometrically, receiving feeding from the government and cooks which commenced on August 2, 2021 in the state.
“It is important to note that the implementation of NHGSFP began in 2016 by President Muhammad Buhari’s administration with the aim to increase enrolment rates of children from class one to three in public primary schools in the state,’’ he said.
Attahiru-Zagga added that the programme would improve the nutritional and health status of the children, stimulate local agricultural production and boost income of farmers by creating a viable and smallholder markets.
“The programme will also provide empowerment and increase living standard and the local economy.
“The enumeration exercise was aimed at verifying and updating the existing number of beneficiaries of NHGSFP for better effectiveness, transparency and accountability.
“Currently, we have nine million students enrolled and we are expected to increase the enrolment to 10 million pupils nationwide as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The exercise was specifically targeted to reach out to vulnerable Nigerians, widows, poor people and encourage parents to enroll their children in schools,’’ he said.
Attahiru-Zagga called on parents of un-enrolled children to enroll them so that they could benefit from the programme.
The Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, Mr Joseph Yaro-Machika, said the agency was saddled with responsibility of distributing registration forms to public schools.
Yaro-Machika said that personnel of the agency, with support of local councils’ officials were distributing the forms in some areas with security challenges.
He also said the personnel would handle the biometric registration alongside the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engaged for the exercise.
“We will not leave any school un-captured in all the 21 local government areas of the state.
“The corps members will handle the registration exercise of 13 local government areas, while personnel of the agency would conduct the exercise in the remaining eight local government areas that have security challenge issues,’’ he said.
Nation
Housewife Prays Court To Caution Husband Over Debt Payment
A 39-year-old house wife, Hannatu Umar, yesterday prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, to caution her husband, Abdullahi Umar, against borrowing, and frequently insulting her in the presence of their children.
The complainant, a resident of Rigasa area, also prayed the court to caution her husband against being irresponsible, and to provide food, good shelter and clothing for her and their children.
“He always embarrass me and the children by borrowing money and refusing to pay back, which results to people coming to our house to insult and harass him in the presence of our children.
“ I have been the one paying rent for the past three years; I really want him to change for the sake of our children.
But if he is not ready to change, then it will mean our marriage has to end, “she said.
On his part, the defendant said not all what she said was true, but he apologised, adding that he still loves his wife.
The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, said a woman who wants her husband to change from his bad behaviour would not lie, as she was fighting to save her marriage.
He urged the defendant to be of good character and be a responsible husband and father.
The judge adjourned the case until November 10 for the complainant to report whether her husband’s attitude has changed for the better.
Nation
Sack Ngige, Ehanire, Striking Doctors Tell Buhari
As the strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), entered the eighth day, the striking doctors have called for the sack or resignation of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Nigige, and the Minister of Health, Dr OsagieEhanire.
The President of the NARD, Dr OkhuaihesuyiUyilawa, who made the call, said those responsible for the strike should resign or be sacked since they cannot handle their responsibilities.
Uyilawa said the association cannot be bullied, adding that those who are the cause of the strike should resign or be sacked since they cannot handle their responsibilities.
The NARD president tackled Ngige for issuing threats of replacement against the resident doctors on national television when the demands they raised had not been met.
“The Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige;the Minister of Health, OsagieEhanire;and the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), TajudeenSanusi, should be sacked, if they cannot handle their responsibilities.
“If you want to toe the line of no work, no pay, I think you will go and look for 16,000 resident doctors to occupy our place.
“I also want to ask Nigerians to ask them and tell them that those who are the cause of the strike that they have not done their work should rather resign or be sacked from the position they hold;because if you cannot deliver, you have no responsibility being there.
“The ministry of health, the ministry of labour, the MDCN registrar, Sanusi, they are the ones to be held responsible for the strike we are on,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, resident doctors in Rivers State have resumed work after one week of participation in the strike.
The Chairman ARD in the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr George Ella, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, said the decision to resume work was taken after consultation with the state government.
“As a product of these engagements, we are happy to inform Rivers people that the legislative processes that will build up to an accelerated hearing and ultimate domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) 2017 has commenced in earnest through the office of the Chairman, House Committee on Health of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
“To reciprocate government gesture and goodwill and to ameliorate the suffering and pains of Rivers people, therefore, congress has resolved that our members should return to the clinics from 08:00AM on Monday, August 9, 2021”.
Ella, who confirmed that they have resumed work to cushion the effect of the strike on Rivers people as well as reciprocate what the governor of the state was doing, however, said they have not called off the strike.
