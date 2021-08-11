Crime/Justice
Community Youths Seek Land Cleansing, Compensation Over Three Persons’ Death
Youths from Mgbuesulari-Okporo Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have called for land cleansing and compensation of victims who died last year during a stampede at Inks Mart premises, an online digital asset company located in Rumuodara.
The youths numbering over 100 shut down the premises of the firm yesterday at Tii Ama Plaza on East -West Road, as they insisted on land cleansing, over the death of three persons, who were trodden upon in a bid to get returns on their investments.
Leader of the youths, Stanley Amadi said a pregnant woman was one of the victims of the incident during the stampede last December.
He lamented that the company despite the incident caused by its failure to have crowd control opened for business without recourse to social responsibility and respect to the tradition of the host community, Mgbuesularu.
Amadi said, “We want the families of those that died to be compensated. That is why we shut down their premises.”
One of the relations to a victim, who gave her name as Chinyere Johnson from Abia State told newsmen that her elder sister, who was the breadwinner of the house died during the incident.
Johnson said life has been difficult for her after she lost her sister, as she urged government to intervene in the matter.
Meanwhile, traditional ruler of Okporo Okwurusi, Eze Oha Morgan Amadi said the action of Inks Mart is against their tradition.
“We were very angry about the incident. It shows we don’t have respect for lives. And so what we are doing is to ensure such a thing does not happen again,” Eze Amadi declared.
He went on to explain that the death of people at the company premises under such a circumstance was against the customs and tradition of the community. “You can’t open the business without cleansing the land and ensuring that the right things are done”, he said.
The traditional ruler insisted that the community is open for business and loves to host visitors and investors, but that such activity must be done in respect to human lives and dignity.
By: Kevin Nengia
Monarch’s Daughter Dazzles At Law Faculty -Called To The Bar In Style
Barrister Homachisom Leslie-Eke, the brilliant and adorable daughter of Eze Gbakagbaka, Nyerisi Mbam Oro-Evo, Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, King (Dr) Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, was among the New Wigs called to the Nigerian Bar on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 by the Supreme Court in far away Abuja.
Indeed, it is not just that Barrister Leslie-Eke came out in flying colours in the Law School examinations, what actually makes her stand out of the crowd is the sheer fact that she graduated with First Class Honours in the Faculty of Law at the prestigious Lancaster University, Ghana Campus.
Owing to this rare academic prowess, this Princess of Evo Kingdom has actually made the first class traditional ruler, her royal family and the entire people of Evo Kingdom in particular and Rivers State proud.
On this score, the highly elated monarch, who stormed Abuja and witnessed the Call to the Bar ceremonies of Barrister Homachisom, said by her modest achievements, the Princess has shown class and brilliance, and wished her well in her future endeavours.
It would be recalled that this intelligent daughter of Rivers State, while at the university, bagged the prestigious Dean’s Award and Provost’s Award.
She is equally an executive member of the prestigious Lanchaster University Law Society and the presenter of the paper, ‘Equality of Society: Jurisprudential Analysis of Ghanaian Society’.
To crown it all, Barrister Homachisom Leslie-Eke is the Executive Chairman, Right Future Foundation, a non-governmental organisation working for indigent youths and women.
By: Donatus Ebi
Group Rates Wike High On Security
Civil Society Coalition on Good Governance, Budget And Accountability, has rated high Governor Nyesom Wike’s support to security agencies in the state.
The coalition said this during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Etche Local Government Council, Dr Obinna Anyanwu as part of its legacy day celebration holding on the 26th of this month.
Executive Director of the organisation, Dr Emmanuel Nkweke said the situation has made Rivers State to be one of the safest states in the country.
Nkweke said the business friendly environment created by the Wike-led administration has made the state an investment haven.
He said the on-going tour of local governments by the group was to assess the level of development carried out by the present administration in the state.
He said the group will showcase the governor’s achievements on the 26th of this month to the whole world.
Nkweke called for full participation of Etche people in the celebration.
“We want to tell the whole world that Governor Wike has introduced a new concept of democracy by putting the people first in his agenda”.
Responding, Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Dr Obinna Anyanwu described Wike as a man sent by God to develop the state.
Anyanwu said Etche is not only secure but witnessing rapid improvement in infrastructural development.
The chairman listed the Governor’s projects in the area to include, the construction of the chokocho road, the Igbo Etche Rumuokwurushi road, Ulakwo Afara Nihi road, Akpoku Umuoye road amongst others.
He commended the coalition for the plan to celebrate the governor and assured of the support of Etche people.
He also called on them to carry the campaign to all nooks and crannies of the state.
By: John Bibor & Oribim Ubama
Stakeholders In Okrika Pass Vote Of Confidence On DPO
In a fast move to encourage hard work and dedication to duty,some stakeholders in Okrika in Rivers State have passed a vote of confidence on CSP Okoro Ikechukwu ,Divisional Police Officer of the area.
They said CSP Okoro deserved the honour based on his superlative performance in crime fighting and humanitarian gestures.
They said they unanimously passed a vote of confidence on him as a way of encouraging hard work, unequal professional conduct and zero tolerance for criminality.
They said his ability to involve relevant bodies in the protection of lives and property has endeared him to the people.
They said his arrival has equally brought succour and peace to the area as well as enhanced business activities.
One of the leaders who spoke said CSP Okoro has attracted to himself accolades following his milestones in service to humanity.
According to him, he had gone beyond his constitutional calling, and delved into provision of social amenities, a feat, they said deserved commendation.
Yahaya Turku, a business man described the effort of CSP Okoro in combating crime as a step in the right direction, and applauded the police authorities for his posting to the area.
Ahmed Kabiru ,also a business man said CSP Okoro is a an officer who hardly discriminates against people of other tribes.
Ahmed said he is a true Nigerian who believes in his job and unity of the entity called Nigeria.
Emeka Offor ,a business man said in Okrika local government, it is difficult to differentiate among the three major ethnic groups based on the way CSP Okoro has genuinely related with them.
Comfort Amaka said the posting of CSP Okoro has terminated tribalism in the area as everyone associates freely.
Belema Mieboka, an indigene described CSP Okoro as a blessing to his people.
Belema said the DPO’s name has become a household name due to his philanthropic nature as well as not compromising on his duty.
