Co-Operatives Join Forces, Partner Bank To Empower SMEs – Target 37,000 Entrepreneurs
As the challenges of Covid-19 eat deep into the economy and businesses of entrepreneurs, three co-operatives societies, iEBS Matrixx, Amazing Grace and Victorious Flourish have joined forces to empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
This was made known during the launching of “Quartragon 8x”, a loan facility programme in Port Harcourt.
Speaking during the launching programme, the President/Chairman of iEBS Matrixx, Dr. Larry-Goodwill Ajiola who is the Quartragon 8x programme director, said the joint co-operative is partnering with Sterling bank to empower SMEs.
Dr. Ajiola who is also a United Nations (UN) Eminent peace ambassador said that the new programme targets to empower up to 37,000 entrepreneurs.
iEBS Matrixx Chairman said the programme is already registered with UN, adding that the co-operatives have organised the investment and repayment of the loan for her members.
He reiterated that the loan of N300,000 would help the members in their business, as well as alleviate poverty, saying, “growth and repayment plan is through crowd funding in the informal sector”.
In her contribution, the President of Amazing Grace Co-operative, Dr. (Mrs) Apollonia O. Eke said that, “an entrepreneur is the oxygen of the economy.
“The three co-operatives decided to come together, partner with Sterling bank to enable us empower as many Nigerians as we can”.
Dr. Eke noted that the problem of loan repayment was responsible for the difficulty experienced by SMEs in accessing bank loans, noting that the co-operatives have taken a proactive measure and plans in ensuring that the six months loan is repayed within two months.
The Director of co-operatives, Rivers State, Dr. Elizabeth Chidi-Wike said “co-operative remains one of the vehicles used to create wealt in the atmosphere where there are setbacks and poverty”.
The Director who was represented by Mr Charles Nwabuike, commended iEBS Matrixx co-operative for the new programme which he would go a long way in helping the members.
“Co-operatives coming together to work as a team to improve their social economic life is a step in the right direction”, he said.
The zonal head Sterling bank, Port Harcourt, Madam Ogechi Gab-Anukam reiterated the preparedness of the bank to continue the partnership for the success of SMEs.
The highlights of the programme include, hand over of loan cheques to members, ATM cards among others.
By: Lilian Peters
‘Women Own 41% Micro-Businesses In Nigeria’
Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), has said that women own 41 per cent micro-businesses in Nigeria with over 23 million female entrepreneurs.
This puts Nigeria among the highest entrepreneurs globally, still there is insufficient real economic empowerment and inclusion for women across the real economic sectors.
According to the Executive Director, dRPC, Judith-Ann Walker, represented by the Director Projects , Stanley Ukpai, the group is worried that despite several policies and plans from 1999 to date, these policies have not been able to address and incorporate the needs of women economic empowerment.
Walker, who spoke at a three-dayworkshop organised with Partnership For Advancing Women EconomicDevelopment (PAWED), and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), said the capacity building workshop was necessary in view of the significant contribution of women in the nation’s economy, but despite that, they still constitute a meagre percentage in real economic spaces in the country.
The event was also supported by EpiAfric, Yellow Brick Road, Albright Stonebridge Group, and the HIVE.
“Although Nigerian women account for 41% ownership of micro-businesses in Nigeria with over 23 million female entrepreneurs, making Nigeria among the highest entrepreneurs globally, there is insufficient real economic empowerment and inclusion for women across the real economic sectors,” she said.
She added that there is increasing global awareness that empowering women yields a high return on investment, this is because women are integral part of the nation’s work force and are present at all along any upstream economic chain either formally or informally.
She added that between 1999 and 2020, the Nigerian government developed several national development plans, and these include, the National Economic Directions, The National Economic and Development Strategy, Vision 202020, Seven Points Agenda, Transformation Agenda, Economic Recovery Growth Plan, and the Economic Sustainability plan. All these, she said, have not addressed women’s economic empowerment needs.
The training, she added, is therefore, organised and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to provide skills on techniques, and strategies needed to advocate for improved inclusion of women in real economic opportunities.
Educated People Are Better Entrepreneurs – MD
The Executive Managing Director of Showers Christian High School, Mrs Emilia E. Akpan has said that educated people in the society are the best entrepreneurs.
This was made known during the graduation ceremony of Showers 2020/2021 students at the Manufacturers Association conference hall recently in Port Harcourt.
The MD said that the “ skills , morals and every other thing included in their training would be needed seriously. Our message and training here is, do not aspire to work for anybody but for yourself.
Mrs Akpan said the students would grow to be in the manufacturing sector in addition to their careers having made the best results in the internal/external examinations.
“If you talk about manufacturing, we do not have skilled manpower. We are now going into the African Continental Free trade Area (AfCFTA) regime. We are always told that most of our goods are not accepted in other countries, but we (Nigeria) just opened our borders to allow influx.
“The skills we need to compete are lacking. So, it takes education to meet up”, she said, adding that the country needs to groom the younger generation to meet up what is lacking in the manufacturing sector.
She noted that the school has always produced best students even in Cambridge examination even with their skills, stating that “the more we have educated people in manufacturing industry, the better. If I say this, they quarrel with me.
“They call it tailoring services, I say no, it’s manufacturing entrepreneurship. It puts you in different mindset. A tailor makes one dress but in manufacturing, somebody designs, others make it in large quantities. You can understand where education meets entrepreneurship and manufacturing”.
She noted that the programme of “Catch Dem Young” with children from Evo and Egi kingdoms sponsored by Totalenergies has produced notable results that made the Kings of the two kingdoms proud.
She however reiterated the need for other companies to partner with the school to produce future manufacturers.
Receiving the graduating students, HRM , Sir Leslie Nyebuchi, Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, charged the students never to make friends that would pull them down but those who would be part of their success stories.
Eze Gbakagbaka blessed and commanded “the land to bless, sustain and favour the graduands”.
In her contribution, the wife of HRM, Prof. Anele Nwokoma, Dr. Grace Anele commended Showers proprietor who she said took her children and gave her “young, educated and skilled adults”.
Dr. Anele noted that education is the best that can be given to any child, stressing the need for parents to allow their children choose their career to enable them to excel.
By: Lilian Peters
MSME, Tool For Sustainable Economic Dev – Oyetola
Govnor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has described Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) as the potent drivers for a sustainable economic development for the state.
Oyetola said that the values of MSME, in repositioning the economy had made his administration to focus on its growth, through various financial supports.
The governor made the remarks during the Sensitisation Programme for the beneficiaries of the seventh edition of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) on Wednesday, in Osogbo.
Oyetola was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, at the event.
The governor noted that the development fund, which would be distributed for the growth of MSME, was part of the series of social intervention programmes, targeted towards economic recovery from the negative impacts of coronavirus.
“While our administration has executed and facilitated myriad of social intervention programmes focusing on the youths, women, farmers, and the socially vulnerable, among others, to serve as economic stimulus package after the negative impact of coronavirus.
“This is yet another one which comes with the intent to expand the capital base of our medium and small enterprises for the growth of our economic indices.
“The beneficiaries are hereby urged to use this privilege extended to them with the same purpose for which the funds were given to them, so as to bring the desired result in the state’s economy,” he said.
In his remarks, the Acting General Manager of Osun State Micro Credit Agency, Mr Adesanya Olopade, said the funds were relief loans for business owners in the state.
Also, Alhaji Salam Mojeed, the Chairman of National Association of Microfinance Banks, Osun State Chapter, said the funds were capable of improving medium and small scale businesses and the state economy at large.
