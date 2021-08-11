Rivers
Church Of Nigeria Moving On Despite Covid-19 -Archbishop
The Archbishop Province of Niger Delta, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev Blessing Enyindah said churches in the province are moving on despite the threat posed by the Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic.
Enyindah said this in an interview with newsmen during the just concluded 3rd session of the 4th Synod of the Diocese of Evo.
The Archbishop who is also Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion said, nothing under the sun can stop the work of God not even the Covid-19 pandemic.
He described the synod church which has as its theme: “Don’t Be Weary in Well Doing” as a big success and urged Christians to abide by the word of God.
Meanwhile, the Diocese of Evo Anglican Communion has tasked churches in the Diocese to consider the establishment of welfare scheme with the view to addressing the rising cases of poverty in the diocese.
Bishop of the diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu said this in his presidential address.
The address which was read on behalf of the Bishop by Ven. Charles Mordu, Chairman of the Clergy Association also called on wealthy churches and individuals in the diocese to assist the poor ones in their midst.
He also stressed the need for Christians to always respond to the need and yearnings of their people, adding that the act of goodness must not cease among them.
According to the Bishop, every genuine minister of God has a right to be supported while the church as a body has a lot to do in the spread of the good news of Christ to the world.
He said the church through evangelistic activities breeds God fearing citizens who influenced the society positively.
By: John Bibor & Oribim Ubama
Rivers
Commissioner Debunks Religious, Ethnic Colouration In Slaughter Market Closure
The State Government has said the permanent shut down of the Oginigba slaughter market in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state has no religious or ethnic colouration.
The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Fred Kpakol said this when he appeared as a guest on 92.3 Nigeria Info, a radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt.
Kpakol said contrary to claims in some quarters that the action was meant to dislodge some persons, it was part of the urban renewal measures of the present administration.
“This decision to close the market was taken after the meeting of our executive council on August 2, 2021. This decision is in line with His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike’s Urban Renewal programme to display the aesthetic beauty of Port Harcourt and Rivers State.
“It was not done with any religious colouration, neither does it have any ethnic bias nor politically motivated. It is not sentimental. So, there will be no need for anybody to pour vituperations on government.”
The commissioner explained that the land where the slaughter was located belonged to the Oginigba people and by extension Rivers people and not the federal government, saying, “The state (Rivers) reserved the absolute right on the use or otherwise of this land.”
While stressing the need for people to do their businesses in line with best practices, he said there are 43 slaughters in the state.
“The status of this abattoir in the state. There are 43 abattoirs in Rivers State. They are scattered around and I must ask that everybody must do their businesses in line with best standard practices. The Oginigba slaughter came into operation in 1979, 1981 and it has three slabs. One for goat, one for cattle and one for pigs.
“But I want to put it on record that one and a half years ago, about the 27th day of March 2020, the Oginigba slaughter was closed down because of very poor sanitary conditions in that environment. The government found out that if that market was not closed, it was going to negatively impact our people.
“Right now if you go to that environment, it houses criminals. There is a place called post three. In this post three, all the criminals in this state are there. If you move out in the night, 6pm, 7pm, they will snatch your bag. Prostitutes are also there,” the Agric commissioner added.
Continuing, he said: “You know an environment where prostitutes are, invites criminals.
“Market is not supposed to be where people will sleep, defecate and do all sort of things. The health situation in the state was compromised. So, it was not very good for us. The government now decided and we took a very good decision”.
Rivers
LG Chairmen To Host Kalabari Youths
As part of activities to mark the 2021 International Youth Day, the Chairmen of Degema Local Government Area (DELGA), Michael John Williams, his Asari -Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA) and Akuku- Toru Local Government Area counterparts, Onengiyeofori George and Rowland Sekibo respectively, will tomorrow, host youths of the three LGAs, under the umbrella of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), in collaboration with the Kalabari Youth Council (KYC).
This was made known after a consultative meeting between the three LGAs chairmen and leadership of the Kalabari Youth Council (KYC) at the Degema Council headquarters, Monday.
Rowland Sekibo who spoke on behalf of his colleagues after the meeting, disclosed that the event, which would be jointly hosted, would take place at Degema.
He said the Council Chairmen would continue to engage and partner with the youth in capacity building, because they have a huge potential.
Sekibo commended the Amb. Ipalibo Madodoye-led Kalabari Youth Council (KYC ) for coming to consult with the chairmen and intimate them about their programme for the World Youth Day, adding that the Council Chairmen will give all necessary support to ensure that this year’s Youth Day in the area would be memorable.
Speaking, the leader of the Kalabari Youth Council, Amb. Madodoye thanked the three LGAs Chairmen, who are patrons of KYC, for their fatherly role in mediating peace in the two-year long crisis that rocked the apex Kalabari youth body, which was recently resolved amicably by efforts of stakeholders, championed by the State Ministry of Youth and Sports.
By: Emmanuel Wokoma
Rivers
Five Persons Feared Abducted Along Bonny River
Five persons are feared abducted in the early hours of yesterday along the Bonny River close to the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne.
The Officer-in-Charge of the Marine Police, Bonny, Solomon Adeniyi, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed this, disclosed that “five people were kidnapped after Onne in a 10 passenger speedboat around 0730Hours this morning”.
He further informed that the victims were “two females and three males,” clarifying that “based on jurisdiction, the incident has been reported to the Marine Police in Port Harcourt by the boat driver, while we assist them to rescue the victims”.
An official of the Bonny Youth Federation (BYF), who prefers anonymity further revealed that the attacked speedboat was “a one outboard engine powered speedboat that carries 10 passengers which was on its way from Bonny to Port Harcourt this morning”.
He narrated that five of the passengers were abducted and the other passengers allowed to continue the journey to Port Harcourt, adding that the abductees were yet to be identified and their destination yet unknown.
Recall that since the Isaka 12 incident in January, the Bonny-Port Harcourt sea route has been quiet from attacks of sea pirates until this morning’s incident.
In a related development, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, David Rogers Irimagha has vowed to fish out perpetrators of the incident that occurred at the NLNG Waterwell 6 in the early hours last Saturday, that led to the death of a private security guard, one Joseph John.
John is a native of Nasarawa State, but resided in Bonny Local Government Area.
Irimagha said his administration was committed to enforce human rights, rule of law and security of lives and property of the populace, adding that his administration would not abandon her constitutional responsibility no matter what happens.
While assuring that security agencies in Bonny Local Government Area are currently on top of the situation and working with relevant stakeholders to fish out the perpetrators, the Bonny Local Government boss assured that those involved would face the full wrath of the law.
“Let me assure the people of Bonny Local Government Area and all stakeholders of your safety and security and urge you all to remain calm and go about your lawful businesses as the security agencies are on alert to ensure the safety and security of all,” he added.
The Tide reports that the incident had occurred on Saturday, August 7, 2021 with the assault on a private security guard, Joseph John by yet-to-be-identified thugs, which resulted in his death while receiving treatment at a medical facility, St. Charles Surgery, Akiama, Bonny.
By: Kevin Nengia
