Ban On Open Grazing Bill Scales First Reading In Enugu Assembly
A bill to ban open grazing has scaled through first reading at the Enugu State House of Assembly.
Presenting the bill, the Leader of the Assembly, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the bill would regulate cattle ranching, and provide security of lives and property in the state.
The lawmaker, while citing relevant sections of the House Order, gave the assurance that the bill would pass through all the procedures of lawmaking, including the public hearing stage.
Ezeugwu, representing Udenu Constituency, warned the media and the public against politicising the bill, which was only presented and as such had not been deliberated by the lawmakers.
According to him, politicising the bill will truncate the peace being enjoyed by the residents of the state, which is not needed at this time.
“Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, I am going to move for the first reading of the bill, which is just mere mentioning of the bill. The bill has to do with security.
“So, while thanking members of the press, there is no speculation about the bills, more especially, when it has to do with security.
“We need peace in Enugu State and we need peace in Nigeria, so please report only the things said in the floor of this house,” Ezeugwu said.
He also called on the general public to participate during the public hearing on the bill.
In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, urged his colleagues to go through the bill, in order to make contributions toward its legislation.
You Can’t Remain Analogue, INEC Chairman Tells Staff
The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says no staff of the commission should remain analogue and manual mode but all should adapt to technological innovations and creativity.
Yakubu gave the charge on Monday in Lagos at the opening ceremony of a-four-day capacity building for INEC’s Heads of Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) and Public Affairs Officers (PAOs) in the southern states.
The Tide reports that the workshop tagged “Capacity Building on Effective Communication for Continuous Voter Education and New Polling Units for INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Public Affairs Officers’’, was organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Yakubu, who was represented by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, said that staff of the commission must adapt quickly to the new technological realities aimed at deepening electoral process.
The INEC chairman said that the commission was dealing with complex issues, diverse constituencies, intense fight for power and dangerous geographical terrains, hence the need for innovations and creativities.
Yakubu said: “Staff for the commission must adapt quickly to the new technological reality occasioned by advances in technology, the global health pandemic, challenge of best practices in election administration and management.
“The staff of the commission in general and information managers in particular cannot afford to remain analogue and on manual mode when a new generation of Nigerians is migrating steadily to the digital world.
“We must at all times strive to show the way in moving the country toward a direction that will lead to better elections, even as the commission has demonstrated capacity, creativity and innovation in times of great changes, difficulties and challenges.”
According to him, at the height of the pandemic and when many advanced countries suspended or called off their elections, INEC developed an electoral continuity plan and strategy and conducted two constitutionally-circumscribed governorship elections.
He said that INEC policy on conducting elections in the context of COVID-19 pandemic received global and international acclaim and became a standard for so many African countries.
Yakubu said that within the same period, the commission designed a Candidate Nomination Portal through which political parties uploaded the personal particulars and list of their nominated candidates.
He said that the commission also developed a portal for domestic election observers and the media through which they applied for accreditation.
“Within the same period too, the commission developed and deployed INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) through which the commission uploaded polling unit results for public view.
“These are innovations and developments all HODs, VEP and PAOs must be abreast of and relay to the public at necessary junctures,” Yakubu said.
He urged all HODs VEP and PAOs to read widely, broadly and be on top of information as well as knowing how to work on different social media platforms so as not to be impediments to INEC’s progress.
The INEC chairman said that the CVR online pre-registration exercise as well as biometric and physical capturing exercises which commenced on June 28 and July 26 respectively nation-wide, had seen more Nigerians embrace technologies.
“The commission is introducing technology in the country’s electoral process to aid efficiency and make the conduct of elections less cumbersome, more transparent and more engaging.
“Considering the complex geographical terrain of the country, the commission believes that deepening the use of technology will assist it organise elections efficiently and declare results in record time,” he said..
According to him, the commission believes that deepening the use of technology in electoral process “will limit prospects of pernicious and malicious interference in the electoral process and election outcomes”.
Yakubu said that the duality of quality control and due diligence would eliminate as much as possible, the anxiety of moving results from the polling units to the collation centres.
“Technology will also enhance and domicile the processes of the commission within the commission and enhance monitoring and compliance.
“Within the context of a global pandemic, technology is the oxygen for electoral continuity.
“The commission is committed to ensuring that all Nigerians, with no legal disability, who desire to vote, must vote no matter their station in spite of their location.
“Technology holds the key to the actualisation of this goal. The commission will, therefore, call-in aid, technology to obviate some of the challenges of manual processes and procedures,” Yakubu said.
He expressed INEC’s determination to enhance the power and value of vote and enable eligible Nigerians to vote in a safe and peaceful environment.
The INEC chairman said that the commission would continue to deepen partnership with the judiciary and other stakeholders in its efforts to improve on the integrity of elections.
He solicited the understanding of the judiciary to interpret the constitution and the law more purposefully and enhance, guarantee, protect and secure the power, prestige and independence of INEC.
Yakubu commended the UNDP and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for making the capacity building programme possible.
Also speaking, Mr Nick Dazang, Director of Voter Education and Publicity, said that voter registration remained crucial to INEC’s work and mandate to organise and conduct elections.
Dazang said that without a credible register, election could not be credible.
He noted that since 2007, the commission had begun using technology to register voters with the introduction of Direct Data Capturing Machine.
He said that staff must the brought to speed in all novel technologies.
Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Sam Olumekun, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Lagos State, said that the workshop was apt now that the commission had embarked on dual online pre-registration and physical biometric capturing.
Olumekun, who was represented by Mrs Ijeoma Okey-Igbokwe, Head of Department, General Administration and Procurement, said that the workshop was an evidence of INEC’s determination to improve on its performance in the conduct of flawless election in 2023.
Lagos Assembly Approves Full Takeover Of Lekki Concession Company
The Lagos House of Assembly has approved Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s request for the state to assume full ownership of Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Ltd, a privately owned company.
The House made the resolution to approve the governor’s request sequel to the presentation of the Committee on Finance report during plenary session in Lagos on Monday.
The Tide reports that the House had received the request from the Executive on June 21 “and was committed to the Committee on Finance to further look into it and report its findings to the House’’.
The committee’s Chairman, Mr Rotimi Olowo (Somolu I), in his presentation, said the state would become the subsisting shareholders of LCC with 75 per cent shareholding and the Office of Public Private Partnerships, shareholding of 25 per cent, respectively
The lawmaker added that this was sequel upon the buy-out of all the shareholding interest of the company by the state government.
Olowo further said the original $53.9 million loan obligation from a private sector facility had been resolved after series of engagement between Africa Development Bank (AFDB), the company and the state government.
He said: “The agreement was to convert the loan to a public sector facility with the benefit of a considerable reduction in interest charges of 1.02 per cent of $1.12 million biannual.
“This is against the 4.12 per cent of $2.746 million per bi-annual, therefore, giving a savings of $1.16 million bi-annual or $3.24milliom per annum.
“The House, therefore, granted the executive the approval to convert the AFDB loan to the public sector loan backed up by sovereign Federal Government guarantee on behalf of the state government.
“This also authorise the state government to issue a counter guarantee in favour of the Federal Government along with an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) to deduct from the state’s statutory allocation.”
Olowo noted that the servicing of the loan obligations would have a maturity till August 2034.
Debating on the report before the approval, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa II) supported the committee’s recommendation, saying” it was a smart move as the interest rate would not injure what the state was spending on capital expenditure’’.
Yishawu added that it would also reduce the interest risk as well as the rate by moving the loan from private to public sector.
Mr Abiodun Tobun (Epe I) said the saving of 3.1 per cent in interest rate difference would reduce the burden on the state government and encourage the savings to be used to develop other sectors.
Mr Femi Saheed (Kosofe II) said restructure of the loan was an indication of the transparency in the state financing, saying it gave add-on flexibility for the additional years granted for the repayment of the loan.
Saheed noted that the request was a standard financial procedure practised all over the world.
The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, thereafter, directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, to send a clean copy of the resolution of the House to the governor.
PDP Begins E-Registration Pilot Scheme
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday kicked off the pilot scheme of its electronic registration and revalidation of members.
The first scheme of the registration will be in Anambra, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Adamawa and Sokoto States, among others.
The National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, speaking at the opening ceremony in Abuja, said the e-registration would deepen the process of internal democracy in the party.
He said there was need for parties to embrace online registration of members.
“The country must migrate from analogue to digital because data is key to development, proper planning and a country’s ability to attract development from the global community.
“As a party, we cannot do otherwise; we are operating in social media space and cannot do without data,” he said.
Secondus added that online registration would provide Nigerians with a transparent platform to exercise democratic potentials, especially the youths.
“In the days of analogue, a person doesn’t get registered if those in charge do not like the face; that person will be denied membership. All that has been eliminated,” he added.
Also speaking, Chairman, Board of Trustee of the party, Sen. Walid Jibrin, said e-registration was a demonstration by PDP that it was getting ready for the 2023 general elections.
He assured Nigerians that the crisis rocking the party would soon be resolved and that the party would come out stronger.
“We have spent so many sleepless nights in ensuring that we resolve the crisis within our party to make it great again and also take advantage of the failures of the opposition,” he stated.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a remark, stated that more than a million Nigerians had indicated interest to join the party, less than 24 hours after the logo of the party was put online during the test run.
The National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, said that sensitisation was ongoing to ensure that members across the country, including those at the grassroots, got registered.
