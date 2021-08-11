News
1.6m Begin WASSCE 2021 Exams, Monday
The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2020-2021 will hold from August 16 to September 30, 2021 for 1,573,789 SS3 candidates.
The Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, yesterday, said the council experienced delays in starting the examination because of the impact of the Covid-19 on the 2020/2021 academic calendar as well as failure of schools to register their SS3 candidates on time in line with government policy of documenting the Continuous Assessment Scores (CAS) of school candidates.
Usually, the WASSCE for school candidates begins March/April and ends May.
He said, “Some of you may be surprised that the examination is being held again in the month of August instead of May/June, and coming after some other national examinations had taken place. The reasons for this are not farfetched.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a disruption and distortion of the academic calendar in the West African sub-region. The Final International Timetable was therefore, drawn in such a way as to cater for the interests of all the five-member countries.
“The timetable was specifically drawn to align with Nigeria’s emergency academic calendar and also in deference to the specific request made by the Federal Ministry of Education.”
Of the 1,573,789 candidates from 19,425 recognised secondary schools across the country, 792,620 (50.36 per cent) are males; while 781,169 (49.64 per cent) are females
Speaking on the WAEC Chatbot, Areghan said candidates can make requests from the council online through its Request Management System and WAEC-Chatbot.
The HNO said that through the online platforms, candidates and others can process and track requests from the council – including requesting for certificates – without visiting WAEC offices physically. He also noted that the WAEC-Chatbot could interact with candidates on WhatsApp.
Meanwhile, from 2022, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) would require candidates to submit their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to register for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the regional examining body.
The Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, who said during a briefing, yesterday, at WAEC Headquarters in Yaba, Lagos,added that the decision was in line with the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“As we continue to make progress in the conduct of the Council’s business in Nigeria, National Identification Number (NIN) will become a major requirement for registration for the WASSCE examination with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 and subsequent diets (No NIN, no entry!).
“This means that all prospective candidates must register with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and get their National Identification Number (NIN).
“This is in line with the Federal Government’s Policy, as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education,” he said.
News
South South, Hub Of Sports In Nigeria
The South-South region of Nigeria, particularly, Rivers State has been described as the hub of sports excellence and development in Nigeria. This was the position of Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye, yesterday, while being presented with trophies the state’s athletes won at recent national competitions.
According to Iyaye, “sports live, sleep and thrive in the South-South. We’re gifted in sports and sports development and it’s obvious that Rivers State is one of the major hubs of sports development in the country, we must pride ourselves in the glory”.
He recounted recent developments in which Akwa Ibom and Rivers dominated the recently concluded NPFL season, Bayelsa State won the male and female FA Cup titles, athletes from the region won Nigeria’s medals at the Olympics and Rivers Angels FC’s qualification as the only and first women football team to represent the country at the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt later in the year, as pointers to the region’s vantage endowment in sports.
The Commissioner however, noted that the State has been able to achieve because of the unparallel support sports has been enjoying from the government of Chief Nyesom Wike. “The support, commitment and motivation of His Excellency have been unmatched in the history of the state. We must give him that credit and continue to sing his praise because despite competing demands and scarcity of resources, he has shown the highest level of commitment to sports development and empowerment of youths through sports”, said Iyaye.
At the presentation ceremony, the State’s Director of Sports, Mildred Hart said that the athletes won four trophies and medals at recent tournaments in the country. The female U-21 hockey team won the Mabisel National Hockey Championship and the well behaved trophy in Port Harcourt, the female U-17 Beach Volleyball team won the South-South U-17 tourney in Uyo, while Judo brought a trophy, one gold and one silver medal from the National Judo Open Championship for Ranking and Documentation in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Commending the athletes on their achievement, the Sports Commissioner said that the development was a light at the end of the tunnel after the state’s disappointing performance at Edo 2020 National Sports Festival and charged them to return to the glory days of the state.
“You have won but the work has just started. All these should culminate into a good outing at future major tourneys, especially, the forthcoming National Youth Games and the next National Sports Festival. Rivers State is a major competitor and must compete effectively”, he said.
He further charged the Sports Council and athletes to work harder because they have a lot to do and to target first position, as the state would not settle for less at the Youth Games. He also tasked the Council to think outside the box by involving the private sector in their programmes.
Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Sports Ministry, Sir Honour Sirawoo commended the Sports Council for beginning to rejig the process towards winning after the last Sports Festival. He hoped that the trophies were the beginning of a new order and challenged them to work harder towards sustained good outings in future championships.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
News
64 -Yr-Old Boxer Ends Career With World Title
A British cruiserweight has signed off in style after winning his first world title at the age of 64.
Steve Ward, who was previously recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest active professional male boxer, retired six days ahead of his 65th birthday.
The grandfather-of-three won the World Legends Championships’ inaugural cruiserweight title when he defeated 50-year-old Adrian Parlogea on Friday.
He said it capped off a perfect career.
“If I had my time again, I wouldn’t change a single thing,” he said.
“It’ll be something to look at and smile about – I’ll be the only world champion with a bus pass.”
Mr Ward, who was born in the Hyson Green area of Nottingham and lives in Mansfield, said he had been looking to end his lengthy spell in the ring on a high, becoming even more determined after an injury-affected defeat in 2017.
With the World Legends Championships’ upper age limit less than a week away, he managed to make his fairytale ending.
“I’ve won titles before, but never a world title,” he said.
“I couldn’t end a career that started as a nine-year-old in training on a sour note.
“I wanted to fight again, I wanted to redeem myself, and I wanted to get that world title, and I’ve done that. I said I wanted to go out with a bang.”
Mr Ward paid tribute to his wife Louisa for her support and intends to take the title to his father’s grave in Bulwell to honour his role in inspiring him to box.
After dedicating his victory to “Nottingham, Mansfield and Queen and country”, he said he hoped to carry on contributing to the sport he loves.
“I’m not having a pipe and slippers,” he said.
“Boxing has been my life since I was nine years old. If you took it away from me I would be like a man with one leg.”
According to Guinness World Records, the current oldest male boxer is Albert Hughes Jr, who was 70 years and 234 days old when he fought in Indianapolis on 14 December 2019.
Mr Hughes died before he was officially confirmed as the world record holder.
News
Champions League Not Enough For Chelsea
Chelsea will aim to start the new season as they ended the last with more silverware when the European champions face Europa League winners, Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast today.
Thomas Tuchel’s stunning impact since taking charge of the Blues in January has raised expectations for Chelsea to challenge in all competitions this season, particularly with Romelu Lukaku on the verge of returning to Stamford Bridge for a club record fee of £97 million ($135 million).
Tuchel’s men beat Manchester City to lift the Champions League in May, just five months after he replaced the sacked Frank Lampard with Chelsea languishing in ninth in the Premier League.
Victory in Porto was Chelsea’s third over City in six weeks towards the end of the season. Now they have the longer term goal of dethroning Pep Guardiola’s side as English champions.
“We want to win, we want to compete and of course, we want to be successful,” said Tuchel ahead of his side’s return to competitive action in Northern Ireland.
“This is in Chelsea’s nature and of course, we are up for the challenge.
“We will try to compete for every title in every competition we enter but I also think it will be a huge step forward if we can maintain the same quality, attitude and effort that we showed last season.”
As many of Europe’s traditional giants have been squeezed by the economic consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, the backing of billionaire Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich has again allowed Chelsea to strengthen at a time of crisis.
A £220 million spending spree on Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer was rewarded with Champions League glory.
Now Lukaku looks set to return for nearly four times the amount he was sold seven years ago to provide the missing piece of a proven goalscorer.
The Belgium forward’s move should be completed before Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but will not be registered in time to face Villarreal.
Tokyo Olympics: factional wars, coaching bane of Nigeria – Yakmut (5)
Former Director-General of the National Sports Commission Alhassan Yakmut has highlighted factional wars in the administration of Sports Federations and coaching as the bane of Nigeria’s below-par outing at the just-concluded Olympics in Tokyo Japan.
Yakmut speaking in a chat with news men said the instability in the leadership of Sports Federations took its toll on Nigeria’s outing at the games and warns that this should be avoided in the future.
He also expressed reservation on the quality and exposure of coaches taking care of Nigerian athletes as another factor stressing that a coach who is not exposed to the same level of competition as their athletes cannot work together for a great result.
