Tokyo Olympics Athletes from Pennsylvania

The Tokyo Olympics are now well underway on the back of a one-year delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis put a hold on most sports, with both the 2020 Olympics and Euro 2020 being pushed back.

The state of Pennsylvania is very well represented in Tokyo this year. There are 20 athletes who went in to compete for medals and many of them were favored for gold, especially where sports betting in PA is concerned.

The list below introduces all 20 of these athletes, so let’s jump right in.

Hali Flickinger – York: Flickinger, a 27-year-old swimmer participated for Team USA in Rio in 2016 and placed seventh in the 200-meter butterfly. She recorded the second-fastest time in Olympic Trials this year at 2:05:85, which is the fastest ever by a U.S swimmer in an American pool. She’s since won bronze at the tournament.

Michael Grady – Pittsburgh: The 24-year-old won gold in the men’s eight at the 2018 Rowing Under-23 Championship in Sarasota and Bradenton.

Jake Hoyle – Wallingford: The fencing star won team gold and individual bronze at the Pan American Games in 2015. Hoyle is 27.

Justin Best – Kennett Square: Aged 23, Best participates in rowing

Phillip Dutton – West Grove: Born in Australia, the 57-year-old Dutton is part of the U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team and is the oldest Olympian representing the country. He won Team Eventing gold in Atlanta in 1996, as well as in Sydney in 2000 while representing his native Australia. He has since gone on to win a medal for the United States, claiming bronze in Individual Eventing in Rio de Janeiro in the 2016 games.

Tim Federowicz – Erie: The baseball player, 33, lived in Erie for six months after he was born. His family would move to North Carolina after.

Casey Kaufhold – Lancaster: An archer, the 17-year-old Kaufhold is one of the 11 competitors on Team USA who is below the age of 18.

Joe Kovacs – Bethlehem: The 32-year-old won the silver medal for shot put in Rio in 2016 and has won gold medals at the 2015 and 2019 World Championships. He also has a silver medal from the 2017 World Championships.

Nick Mead – Strafford: The 26-year-old rower won the pair at the National Selection Regatta.

Ariana Ramsey – Philadelphia: A 21-year-old rugby player, Ariana Ramsey was on the U.S. Pan American Games Sevens Team at the end of the 2019/20 season, before being named to Team USA.

Boyd Martin – Cochranville: The equestrian hails from Sydney, Australia. Martin, 37, was born to Olympian parents who met at the 1968 Winter Games. He featured in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

Scott McGough – Monroeville: Scott is a baseball player who was born in Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old is no stranger to Tokyo as he happens to be a reliever for theTokyo Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball league and has been playing there since 2019.

Payton Ridenour – Pottstown: The 19-year-old BMX Racing ace is a seven-time National Champion and is among the highest-ranked amateur riders in the United States.

Alison Riske – Pittsburgh: The tennis player, 31, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2020 and the Wimbledon quarters in 2019.

Michael Shuey – Johnsonburg: The 27-year-old javelin thrower is a two-time Big Ten champion and boasts the Penn State record in the discipline.

Mitch Stahl – Chambersburg: The volleyball player, 26, played at UCLA for Team USA coach John Speraw.

David Taylor – State College: Born in St. Paris Ohio, the 30-year-old Taylor is a two-time NCAA champion wrestler for Penn State and has won the Dan Hodge Trophy (awarded to the nation’s best college wrestler) twice.

Kristen Thomas – Philadelphia: The 28-year-old ran track and played basketball in high school in Philly and was an All-Catholic in hurdles, high jump, and long jump. She took up rugby in her freshman year at the University of Central Florida and was named to the Women’s Collegiate All-Americans’ tours in 2013 and 2014 in France and Canada.

Julian Venonsky – Malvern: A rower, the 27-year-old won a silver medal in the Men’s Eight at the 2017 World Championships.

Alex Miklasevich – Pittsburgh: Miklasevich, 24, won gold at the 2018 World Rowing U23 Championships in the four with coxswain.