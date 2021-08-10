Sports
Tokyo Olympics Athletes from Pennsylvania
The Tokyo Olympics are now well underway on the back of a one-year delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis put a hold on most sports, with both the 2020 Olympics and Euro 2020 being pushed back.
The state of Pennsylvania is very well represented in Tokyo this year. There are 20 athletes who went in to compete for medals and many of them were favored for gold, especially where sports betting in PA is concerned.
The list below introduces all 20 of these athletes, so let’s jump right in.
Hali Flickinger – York: Flickinger, a 27-year-old swimmer participated for Team USA in Rio in 2016 and placed seventh in the 200-meter butterfly. She recorded the second-fastest time in Olympic Trials this year at 2:05:85, which is the fastest ever by a U.S swimmer in an American pool. She’s since won bronze at the tournament.
Michael Grady – Pittsburgh: The 24-year-old won gold in the men’s eight at the 2018 Rowing Under-23 Championship in Sarasota and Bradenton.
Jake Hoyle – Wallingford: The fencing star won team gold and individual bronze at the Pan American Games in 2015. Hoyle is 27.
Justin Best – Kennett Square: Aged 23, Best participates in rowing
Phillip Dutton – West Grove: Born in Australia, the 57-year-old Dutton is part of the U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team and is the oldest Olympian representing the country. He won Team Eventing gold in Atlanta in 1996, as well as in Sydney in 2000 while representing his native Australia. He has since gone on to win a medal for the United States, claiming bronze in Individual Eventing in Rio de Janeiro in the 2016 games.
Tim Federowicz – Erie: The baseball player, 33, lived in Erie for six months after he was born. His family would move to North Carolina after.
Casey Kaufhold – Lancaster: An archer, the 17-year-old Kaufhold is one of the 11 competitors on Team USA who is below the age of 18.
Joe Kovacs – Bethlehem: The 32-year-old won the silver medal for shot put in Rio in 2016 and has won gold medals at the 2015 and 2019 World Championships. He also has a silver medal from the 2017 World Championships.
Nick Mead – Strafford: The 26-year-old rower won the pair at the National Selection Regatta.
Ariana Ramsey – Philadelphia: A 21-year-old rugby player, Ariana Ramsey was on the U.S. Pan American Games Sevens Team at the end of the 2019/20 season, before being named to Team USA.
Boyd Martin – Cochranville: The equestrian hails from Sydney, Australia. Martin, 37, was born to Olympian parents who met at the 1968 Winter Games. He featured in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.
Scott McGough – Monroeville: Scott is a baseball player who was born in Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old is no stranger to Tokyo as he happens to be a reliever for theTokyo Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball league and has been playing there since 2019.
Payton Ridenour – Pottstown: The 19-year-old BMX Racing ace is a seven-time National Champion and is among the highest-ranked amateur riders in the United States.
Alison Riske – Pittsburgh: The tennis player, 31, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2020 and the Wimbledon quarters in 2019.
Michael Shuey – Johnsonburg: The 27-year-old javelin thrower is a two-time Big Ten champion and boasts the Penn State record in the discipline.
Mitch Stahl – Chambersburg: The volleyball player, 26, played at UCLA for Team USA coach John Speraw.
David Taylor – State College: Born in St. Paris Ohio, the 30-year-old Taylor is a two-time NCAA champion wrestler for Penn State and has won the Dan Hodge Trophy (awarded to the nation’s best college wrestler) twice.
Kristen Thomas – Philadelphia: The 28-year-old ran track and played basketball in high school in Philly and was an All-Catholic in hurdles, high jump, and long jump. She took up rugby in her freshman year at the University of Central Florida and was named to the Women’s Collegiate All-Americans’ tours in 2013 and 2014 in France and Canada.
Julian Venonsky – Malvern: A rower, the 27-year-old won a silver medal in the Men’s Eight at the 2017 World Championships.
Alex Miklasevich – Pittsburgh: Miklasevich, 24, won gold at the 2018 World Rowing U23 Championships in the four with coxswain.
Sports
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
Bayelsa State’s two main football clubs, the Bayelsa United and the Bayelsa Queens Football Clubs are to receive brand new buses before the commencement of the next football league season.
The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa while giving a pre-match pep talk to the players, coaches and officials of the two teams, ahead of their Aiteo FA Cup final matches.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who said the two teams had made Bayelsa proud for getting to the final of the FA Cup, assured them that they would have their buses as part of government efforts to boost their morale before, during and after every league season.
The Deputy Governor who said he was at the stadium to encourage the teams, lauded them for their perseverance and assured them of government’s full support towards winning.
“We want to thank you for your show of confidence and perseverance. Initially we were afraid with the way things were going, thinking you will crash out at the group stages of the competition, but you all survived. You have shown that you are Bayelsans in spirit and in physical.
“The state is proud of you; the government is proud of you. I decided to personally come to witness this last training session and speak to you and encourage you. The best way to ask a person to do more is to thank him and encourage him.
“We will ensure that before the next football league season starts, the two teams will have their buses, because the best way to tell somebody thank you is to reward them positively for the feat achieved”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Sports
Football Competition, Veritable Tool To Fight Social Vices – Coach
The head coach of Future Stars Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Churches Benibo, has described football competition in the grassroots as one of the best ways to bring children out of social vices in the society.
He said that, if the children are engaged in different sporting activities at the grassroots they will have no time to Indulge in cultism.
Benibo stated this, at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, just after his boys defeated, Bright Stars football academy, 4-2 via panelty, after playing goalless draw in the regulation time of the semi final match of the ongoing Sir P, Under 13 football tournament, at the Ruomuji football pitch, Port Harcourt.
He commended his boys, for a job well done adding that, he is happy for their performance so far in the competition.
“ I love the tempo of the game, because both teams played well.
I need more effort from my boys because the final game is not going to be easy.
This is our year, as I speak with you, my boys are also in the final of The Kings football tournament at number six field and today we are through with this competition as well.
We need more competitions, for the past three weeks the children are engaged and it will take off their minds form social vices in the society,” Benibo stated.
He commended the organiser of the tournament, saying that to gather children from different parts of Port Harcourt was not easy.
“ I think we need more competitions to engage the children in the grassroots,” he said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
Team Nigeria was placed 74th at the end of the 2020 Tokyo Games yesterday and eighth best among the 54 African nations at the Games.
Tidesports source reports that Team Nigeria won two medals comprising one silver and one bronze, after being represented by 55 athletes.
While Ese Brume won the bronze medal from the women’s long jump event, Blessing Oborududu won the silver medal from the wrestling event’s women’s freestyle 68kg.
The Games which began on July 23 and ended yesterday had 93 of the 206 participating teams making it to the medals table,including 13 of the 54 from Africa.
