Sports
Kpalukwu Commends Wike For Invaluable Support To Rivers United
The General Manager of Rivers United Football Club, Chief Dr Okey Kpalukwu, has on behalf of the team commended the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (CON, GSSRS, POS), for his unflinching support to the team.
Kpalukwu stated this at an event to mark the end of 2020/2021 season held at the team’s camp in Port Harcourt, where he specifically lauded Governor Wike for ensuring that the team lacked nothing in prosecuting the 2020/2021 football season.
According to him, “Let me on behalf of the management, players, technical crew, backroom staff and supporters of Rivers United thank our number one supporter, Governor Nyesom Wike for his pooptremendous support ensuring that we picked the ticket to represent Nigeria in CAF Champions League.
“I also want to thank the RiversState Commissioner for Sports, Barr. Boma Iyaye and the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo for working tirelessly in ensuring that we achieved our set goals.
“Words will fail me to appreciate the Special Adviser to the Governor of Rivers State on Real Madrid Academy, Barr. Christopher Green for standing through thick and thin in our quest to achieving our objectives.
“I will also want to thank the NFF for restoring sanity to Nigeria’s football through the decision of the disciplinary committee.”
The Rivers United GM gave the assurances that the team will successfully represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League and perform very well in the upcoming NPFL new season.
Meanwhile, players and officials have embarked on one week break which began from yesterday and are expected to resume preparation for the 2021/2022 season yesterday, August 15.
Sports
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
Bayelsa State’s two main football clubs, the Bayelsa United and the Bayelsa Queens Football Clubs are to receive brand new buses before the commencement of the next football league season.
The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa while giving a pre-match pep talk to the players, coaches and officials of the two teams, ahead of their Aiteo FA Cup final matches.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who said the two teams had made Bayelsa proud for getting to the final of the FA Cup, assured them that they would have their buses as part of government efforts to boost their morale before, during and after every league season.
The Deputy Governor who said he was at the stadium to encourage the teams, lauded them for their perseverance and assured them of government’s full support towards winning.
“We want to thank you for your show of confidence and perseverance. Initially we were afraid with the way things were going, thinking you will crash out at the group stages of the competition, but you all survived. You have shown that you are Bayelsans in spirit and in physical.
“The state is proud of you; the government is proud of you. I decided to personally come to witness this last training session and speak to you and encourage you. The best way to ask a person to do more is to thank him and encourage him.
“We will ensure that before the next football league season starts, the two teams will have their buses, because the best way to tell somebody thank you is to reward them positively for the feat achieved”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Sports
Football Competition, Veritable Tool To Fight Social Vices – Coach
The head coach of Future Stars Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Churches Benibo, has described football competition in the grassroots as one of the best ways to bring children out of social vices in the society.
He said that, if the children are engaged in different sporting activities at the grassroots they will have no time to Indulge in cultism.
Benibo stated this, at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, just after his boys defeated, Bright Stars football academy, 4-2 via panelty, after playing goalless draw in the regulation time of the semi final match of the ongoing Sir P, Under 13 football tournament, at the Ruomuji football pitch, Port Harcourt.
He commended his boys, for a job well done adding that, he is happy for their performance so far in the competition.
“ I love the tempo of the game, because both teams played well.
I need more effort from my boys because the final game is not going to be easy.
This is our year, as I speak with you, my boys are also in the final of The Kings football tournament at number six field and today we are through with this competition as well.
We need more competitions, for the past three weeks the children are engaged and it will take off their minds form social vices in the society,” Benibo stated.
He commended the organiser of the tournament, saying that to gather children from different parts of Port Harcourt was not easy.
“ I think we need more competitions to engage the children in the grassroots,” he said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
Team Nigeria was placed 74th at the end of the 2020 Tokyo Games yesterday and eighth best among the 54 African nations at the Games.
Tidesports source reports that Team Nigeria won two medals comprising one silver and one bronze, after being represented by 55 athletes.
While Ese Brume won the bronze medal from the women’s long jump event, Blessing Oborududu won the silver medal from the wrestling event’s women’s freestyle 68kg.
The Games which began on July 23 and ended yesterday had 93 of the 206 participating teams making it to the medals table,including 13 of the 54 from Africa.
