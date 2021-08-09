Oil & Energy
Jet-A1: Expert Attributes Price Increase To Importation
The General Manager, Total Energies Nigeria, Mr Rabiu Abdulmutalib, has attributed increase in the price of Jet-A1 to continuous importation of the product.
Abdulmutalib made this known in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday.
The Tide source reports that Jet-A1 is an aviation turbine fuel designed for use in aircraft powered by gas-turbine engines.
The most commonly used fuels for commercial aviation are Jet-A and Jet-A1, which are produced to an international specification.
The general manager noted that a litre of aviation fuel in the domestic scene was sold as high as N305 and N315 per litre, depending on the airport an airline was buying from.
Abdulmutalib added that the inability of airline operators to have easy access to foreign exchange and airport taxes of the product, among others had also led to its skyrocketing price in the country.
“The inability of local refineries to refine the product, high investment in logistics and high cost of aviation fuel handling equipment like refuellers.
“Others are the hydrant dispenser/servicers and filtration systems are also contributed to the sordid situation in the local market.
“To address the current situation, I want to canvass for proper coordination among relevant government agencies in monitoring and enforcement of all standards along the supply chain.
“Some of the agencies include the Department of Petroleum Resources, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
Products Monitoring: DPR Gives Filling Stations Ultimatum
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has given owners of petroleum products retail outlets a December 31 ultimatum to migrate their operations to its Downstream Remote Monitoring System (DRMS).
Director, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, gave the ultimatum during a meeting between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and agencies in the petroleum sector last Thursday in Lagos.
Newsmen report that other agencies at the meeting included the pipelines and products marketing company, petroleum products pricing and regulatory agency and the petroleum equalisation fund management board.
Auwalu said: “The DRMS, also known as e-Station, is an inventory and regulatory tool that tracks product level across retail outlets and depots.
“The system also tracks the movement of products from depot to retail outlets.
“The app was developed in-house by DPR staffers to track products in order to curb cross border smuggling and diversion of products.
“We want every marketer to migrate into this platform and each of them will have their unique ID to monitor their activities.”
He noted that out of the 33,000 retail outlets registered with the DPR, only about 6,700 have migrated to the platform.
Auwalu said any outlet which failed to comply with the directive would have its licence withdrawn and would not be allowed to load petroleum products at the depots.
He said the DRMS would bring sanity to the down stream sector of oil and gas industry.
Auwalu added that the move would also go a long way to complement the efforts of sister agencies in their bid to regulate the industry.
“We have been able to capture so many diversions, check overloading, under-dispensing and other illegal practices of operators, because with DRMS, we can track all the activities of these operators on our platform,” he said.
Earlier, Chairman, EFCC,Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, said there was need for synergy and collaboration among agencies in the petroleum sector to tackle the issue of oil theft.
Bawa, represented by Director of Operations, EFCC, Mr Abdulkerim Chukkol, said the agency was saddled with investigation of financial and economic crimes.
He said the oil and gas industry was the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy and it was therefore the duty of the commission to protect the nation’s resources.
On their parts. Executive Secretary, PEF Management Board, Mr Ahmed Bobboi, Executive Secretary, PPPRA Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, and Managing Director, PPMC, Mr Musa Lawan, commended the DPR for the initiative.
They called for more engagements between the agencies and leveraging on the DRMS platform to achieve their mandates.
‘Exxon’s Falling Production, Highly Bullish For Oil Prices’
Last week, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) reported Q 2 2021 earnings in one of big oil’s most anticipated scorecards this earnings season. The United States’ largest oil and gas company posted stellar earnings that proved that the worst for the U.S. shale industry might finally be in the rear view mirror. Exxon’s Q2 earnings swung to a $4.7billion profit from a loss $1.1billion in the year-earlier quarter while revenues more than doubled to $67.7billion (+107.7 percent Y/Y), with both metrics exceeding Wall Street’s expectations.
Exxon said that its impressive earnings were driven by strong oil and natural gas demand as well as the best-ever quarterly chemical and lubricants contributions.
The company was able to achieve those results despite declining production: Q2 overall production slipped 2% Y/Y to 3.6million boe/day, despite production volumes in the Permian Basin jumping 34% Y/Y to 400K boe/day.
Exxon’s Q2 production clip marks the lowest level since the 1999 merger that created the oil and gas giant that we know today.
Meanwhile, H1 Capex clocked in at $6.9 billion, with full-year spending expected to come in at the lower end of its $16billion-$19billion guidance range.
Exxon says cash flow from operating activities of $9.7 billion was the highest in nearly three years and sufficient to cover capital investments, dividends, and pay down debt.
But persnickety shareholders appear unimpressed and have been bidding down XOM shares after the company failed to announce any share buyback program.
Whereas Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A),and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) all have announced a return to stock buybacks during the current earnings season, Exxon has opted to pay down debt rather than reward shareholders. Exxon suspended buybacks in 2016 as it went on one of the most aggressive shale expansions, particularly in the Permian.
WSJ Heard On The Street’s Jinjoo Lee says Exxon has less flexibility than its peers, thanks to years of overspending followed by a brutal 2020. This has left the company in a vulnerable position, and now Exxon has little choice but to lower its debt levels which have recently hit record highs.
CEO Darren Woods, has reassured investors that reinstating buybacks is “on the table,” though he has reiterated that “restoring the strength of our balance sheet, returning debt to levels consistent with a strong double-A rating” remains a top priority.
But overall, Exxon’s declining production is the way to go in this environment.
Energy finance analyst at IEEFA, Clark Williams-Derry,a non-profit organisation and Kathy Hipple, has told CNBC that there’s a “tremendous degree” of investor skepticism regarding the business models of oil and gas firms, thanks to the deepening climate crisis and the urgent need to pivot away from fossil fuels. Indeed, Williams-Derry says the market kind of likes it when oil companies shrink and aren’t going all out into new production but instead use the extra cash generated from improved commodity prices to pay down debt and reward investors.
Investors have been watching Exxon closely after the company lost three board seats to Engine No. 1, an activist hedge, in a stunning proxy campaign a few months ago. Engine No. 1 told the Financial Times that Exxon will need to cut fossil fuel production for the company to position itself for long-term success. “What we’re saying is, plan for a world where maybe the world doesn’t need your barrels,” Engine No.1 leader Charlie Penner told FT.
Better still, Exxon has been quickly ramping up production in the Permian, where it’s targeting a production clip of 1 million barrels per day at costs of as low as $15 per barrel, a level only seen in the giant oil fields of the Middle East. Exxon reported that production volumes in the Permian Basin jumped 34% Y/Y to 400K boe/day, and could hit its 1 million b/d target in less than five years.
After years of under performance amid weak earnings, the U.S. shale sector remains on track for one of its best years ever.
According to Rystad Energy, the U.S. shale industry is on course to set a significant milestone in 2021, with U.S. shale producers on track for a record-high hydrocarbon revenue of $195 billion before factoring in hedges in 2021 if WTI futures continue their strong run and average at $60 per barrel this year and natural gas and NGL prices remain steady. The previous record for pre-hedge revenues was $191 billion set in 2019.
Rystad Energy says that cash flows are likely to remain healthy due to another critical line item failing to keep up: Capital expenditure.
Shale drillers have a history of matching their capital spending to the strength of oil and gas prices. However, Big Oil is ditching the old playbook this time around.
Rystad says that whereas hydrocarbon sales, cash from operations, and EBITDA for tight oil producers are all likely to test new record highs if WTI averages at least $60 per barrel this year, capital expenditure will only see muted growth as many producers remain committed to maintaining operational discipline.
For years, ExxonMobil has been one of the most aggressive shale drillers with massive spending and capex. Luckily, the company is no longer too keen on maintaining that tag, which is bullish for the U.S. shale sector.
There are already growing fears that a full return of U.S. shale due to improved commodity prices could muddy the waters for everyone
According to an analysis by the authoritative Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, rising oil prices could allow for a significant return of US shale to the market in 2022, potentially upsetting the delicate re-balancing of the global oil market.
“As we enter 2022, the US shale response becomes a major source of uncertainty amid an uneven recovery across shale plays and players alike. As in previous cycles, US shale will remain a key factor shaping market outcomes,” Institute Director Bassam Fattouh and analyst Andre as Economist have said.
Obviously, many investors would prefer that this happens later rather than sooner and so far, indications are that this is the most likely trajectory.
By: Alex Kimani
Kimani writes for Oilprice.com
‘Renewable Energy Waste Crisis Is Much Worse Than You Think’
Waste disposal is not a popular topic of discussion in the media when it comes to renewable energy. Most of the coverage that solar and wind power is getting is strongly positive, with a focus on falling costs and rising efficiencies, as well as government plans for huge increases in installed capacity. Yet problems tend to lurk and wait to spring up. Now, the waste problem is springing up.
TheInternational Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimated in 2016 that unless we made significant changes to our treatment of solar panels, they could add up to 78 million tons of waste. The IRENA did not phrase it this way. It said that “recycling or repurposing solar PV panels at the end of their roughly 30-year lifetime can unlock an estimated stock of 78 million tonnes of raw materials and other valuable components globally by 2050.”
The thing is that most panels do not live to see their 30th birthday, as an article in the Harvard Business Review from June pointed out. Solar waste, it said, is growing much faster than it should have, theoretically. This is because another thing that you wouldn’t see widely publicised is solar panels beginto lose efficiency from the moment they are installed.
Meanwhile, new, more efficient panels are being developed. Even if the loss of efficiency is minuscule, at an average 0.5 percent, that figure is off the top of a typical efficiency rate of less than 30 percent (light-to-electricity conversion), so when offered a higher efficiency installation, many residential solar owners would consider it. The authors of the article, dubbed The Dark Side of Solar Power, point to the continuous improvements in solar panel technology as a reason for shorter actual lives for residential panels. They note that thanks to these improvements, both in cost and efficiency, consumers are a lot less likely to wait for their panels to turn 30 before they replace them. As a result, these early replacements could lead to 50 times more solar panel waste than IRENA had forecast.
It’s worth noting that IRENA’s forecast for the 78-million-ton opportunity from solar panel waste was made in 2016. A lot of things have changed over the past five years, including the rate of growth in solar panel installations. Unfortunately, what hasn’t changed a lot is the economics of recycling solar panels.
Grist reported recently that, according to researchers and recycling industry insiders, the cost of recycling a solar panel varies between $12 and $25. Meanwhile, the income from recovering certain elements from it comes in at about $3. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, recycling a solar panel costs between $20 and $30, while sending it to a landfill costs $1-2. And while the EU has put in place recycling mandates, the U.S. has no such mandates on a national level.
This massive difference in the cost of recycling versus the cost of dumping panels at landfills hints at an unpleasant truth that we are seeing in the EU already. There are recycling mandates there. The countries with the highest solar capacity pay the most for their electricity. This could, of course, be a coincidence, but that’s quite unlikely: recycling costs money, and somebody has to foot that bill.
It is this bill that busts the myth of the cheap solar power that can fuel the whole world because the sun is there and shines for free. This is true. But once you add the costs of recycling to the total cost of solar energy, as the Harvard Business Review authors note, the cost of solar jumps four times.
The future, in the absence of quick action, looks bleak, according to the researchers who penned the HBR article.
“If we plot future installations according to a logistic growth curve capped at 700 GW by 2050 (NREL’s estimated ceiling for the U.S. residential market) alongside the early replacement curve, we see the volume of waste surpassing that of new installations by the year 2031,” Atalay Atasu, Serasu Duran, and Luk N. Van Wassenhove wrote.
“By 2035, discarded panels would outweigh new units sold by 2.56 times. In turn, this would catapult the LCOE (levelised cost of energy, a measure of the overall cost of an energy-producing asset over its lifetime) to four times the current projection. The economics of solar so bright-seeming from the vantage point of 2021 would darken quickly as the industry sinks under the weight of its own trash.”
This sounds bad enough. It’s even worse because there are only a handful of companies in the U.S. that recycle solar panels. But there is also wind turbine blade waste that is building up, and while, unlike solar panels, it does not contain toxic materials, the sheer size of the blades makes it a significant waste problem. Wind turbine blades are not recyclable yet, and tons of them are coming to landfills over the next 20 years; more than 720,000 tons in the U.S. alone.
“Because there are so few options for recycling wind turbine blades currently, the vast majority of those that are no longer able to be used are either stored in various places or taken to landfill,” says CEO, and co-founder of CruxOCM, Vicki Knott.
“While the waste stream represents only a tiny portion of municipal solid waste, it’s clearly not an ideal scenario. As wind turbines are being replaced, there’s certainly a need for more creative recycling solutions for used blades,” Knott also said.
It all sounds like a waste nightmare scenario, and it pretty much is.
While many residential solar panels will live out their lives, many others will not. But this is only the beginning of the problem. Recycling costs must be brought down and capacity built before the current wave of utility-scale solar farm additions subsides because anything done later would be playing catch-up with little chance to win.
Slav writes for Oilprice.com
By: Irina Slav
