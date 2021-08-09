Oil & Energy
Court Jails Five Over 1,500MT Of Adulterated AGO
The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced five oil thieves to different jail terms, over illegal bunkering of 1500metric tonnes of adulterated Automotive Gasoline Oil, commonly known as diesel.
The convicts are, Noel Akpan, Digie Global Marine Services, MT Europort, MV Sea Rich and Obinna Onyeneho Kenneth.
They were all convicted for illegal dealing in petroleum products.
While Noel Akpan, Digie Global Marine Services and a vessel, MT Europoort were convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment each by Justice S. Pam, Justice P. M. Ayuba convicted and sentenced a Vessel, MV Sea Rich to three years imprisonment, while Justice E.A. Obile convicted and sentenced Obinna Onyeneho Kenneth, to three years imprisonment.
The trio of Akpan, Global Marine Services and Europort were originally arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on June 6th 2017 and pleaded “not guilty” to three- count charges bordering on conspiracy and illegal dealing in petroleum products.
They later changed their pleas to “guilty” on August 4th, 2021.
One of the charge reads, “That you Noel Akpan, Digie Global Marine Services Ltd, and others now at large, on or about the 2nd day of June 2015 around Foropa Waterways, Bayelsa State within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court engaged in adulteration of 1,500 metric tonnnes of AGO loaded into MT Europoort and thereby committed an Offence contrary to Section 1 (18) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 of the Revers Editions (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under Section 1 (18) of the Act”
Based on their pleas of “guilty”, prosecution counsel, F.O.Amama prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly. Defense counsel, C.J. Nmerem did not oppose the prayer of the prosecution.
Justice Pam convicted and sentenced Akpan to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N1million which is to run concurrently.
He convicted Digie Marine Global Services and MT Europort to a fine of N1Million and N3Million respectively.
The fines are to be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federal Government.
The Judge also ordered that the product on board MT Europort be sold by the Chief Registrar of the Court and the proceeds paid also into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federal Government and evidence of payment filed in court.
Akpan’s journey to the Correctional Centre began when he was arrested by a patrol team of the Joint Task Force (Operation Pulo Shield) at Foropa waterways in Bayelsa State onboard MT Europort loaded with about 1,500 metric tonnes of suspected illegally refined AGO.
He was handed over to the EFCC alongside the vessel and his company: Digie Global Marine Services.
Gas Value Chain: FG Unveils N250bn Intervention Facility
The Federal Government says it has introduced a N250 billion intervention facility to stimulate finance and motivate investors in the gas value chain for sustainable business development in the country.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Bitrus Nabasu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen, yesterday in Abuja.
“Therefore, in an effort to stimulate finance to this critical sector, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), introduced a N250 billion intervention facility to help motivate investment in the gas value chain.
“A description of the intervention facility can be found on the CBN website www.cbn.gov.ng and the ministry’s website at www. petroleumre sources.gov.ng,’’ he said
He said the large scale projects under the intervention would be financed under the Power and Airlines Intervention Fund (PAIF) in line with existing guidelines and regulations of the Fund.
According to him, the small scale projects and retail distributions will be financed by NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank and other participating institutions under the Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Schemes (AGSMEIS).
The facility, he said, was designed to improve access to financing for private sector investment in the gas value chain, stimulate investment in the development of infrastructure to optimise the domestic gas resources for economic development.
He listed other objectives of the facility to include provision of platform to fast track the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as the fuel of choice for transportation and power generation as well as Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) for domestic cooking, transportation and captive power.
“It will also fast track the development of gas-based industries particularly petrol chemicals (Fertiliser, Methanol, etc), to support large industries such as agriculture, textile and related industries.
“Provide leverage for additional private sector investment in the domestic gas market and boost employment across the country,’’ he said
Total Energies’ Ikike Project To Create 3,000 Jobs
TotalEnergies, joint owners of the Ikike project has said it has boosted local content and created 3,000 direct and indirect jobs, through the construction of the Amenam Extension Module II (AMD2), comprising jacket, modules, topsides, risers in a Nigerian fabrication yard.
The Managing Director, TotalEnergies, Mr Mike Sangster, who spoke at the 250MT, AMD2, Sail-away ceremony at the Choba fabrication yard of Sudelettra Nigeria Limited, Port Harcourt, Saturday, said the Ikike development project, launched by the NNPC – TotalEnergies Joint-Venture (JV) and recalled that the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Ikike project was taken in January 2019, with support of the partners and that the AMD2 was coming on the heels of the Egina project as a promise kept by the company to Nigeria in the development of the oil and gas sector.
Represented by Executive Director, Total Energies Port Harcourt District, Mr Obi Imemba, Sangster noted that the Ikike project was a tie- back reservoir to the existing Amenam field in OML99, adding that it would add an increased production of 32,000 barrels of oil per day, by drilling five new wells including water injection.
According to him, TotalEnergies aims to “develop the Ikike reservoirs as tie-back to existing Amenam field with incremental production of 32000 barrels per day of oil by drilling 5 new wells including water injection. Capitalise on lessons learnt from previous projects (OFON2, OML 58 Upgrade) to assure development with strategy fit for context, maximum local content at sustainable cost, simplified design, economic and fast execution to first oil to create a template for future similar developments of TotalEnergies”.
He expressed optimism, saying that, “TotalEnergies transforming into a broad energy company whose production and sales mix will be evolving from predominant oil production today such that by 2030: 50% gas; 35% oil and liquid biofuels; 15% electricity, mostly renewable. By 2050 the mix will be 40% renewable power, 40% gas and 20% liquid products. TotalEnergies Nigeria is committed to aligning with the national aspirations for maximising existing energies and evolutions necessary in the coming years”
Emphasising the local content component, the Project Manager of Ikike Project, Total Energies, Mr Modestus Nwosu stated that over 44 Nigerian vendors were engaged in various capacities of the project, adding that the project also undertook the renovation of a hostel and workshops in Government Technical College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, commended TotalEnergies for being a worthy partner in local content development since the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010.
He observed that TotalEnergies’s local content milestones on the Egina FPSO project remained a reference point for major project promoters in the industry.
The Executive Secretary who was represented by the General Manager, Projects Certification and Authorisation Division, NCDMB, Engr. Paul Zuhumben, noted that the board and TotalEnergies collaborated at the beginning of the Ikike project to earmark high local content commitments and targets which had now yielded fruits.
He listed some of the pace-setting statistics of the AMD-2 Module to include all engineering design works domiciled in Nigeria with 93 percent or 89,003 man-hours by Nigerian personnel and entire fabrication scope executed at Sudelettra Fabrication Yard, with Nigerians performing 98 percent of the 298,158 fabrication man-hours and with zero lost man hour.
While assuring that other work scopes on the Ikike platform would be domiciled in accordance with the agreed local content targets, to sustain the job creation drive of the federal government, Wabote pointed out that other third-party services executed by Nigerian companies with requisite facilities included NDT, GRP Piping, Laboratory Testing, among others.
He said, “In line with the commitment of TotalEnergies in the signed Nigerian Content Compliance Certificate (NCCC), hook-up engineering and tie-in services, inspections and integrity works, pre-commissioning and commissioning, marine activities would be executed with over 95 percent Nigerian personnel with locally owned equipment and assets. This is in keeping with the board’s initiatives geared towards utilization of Nigerian owned marine assets and investments.”
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Global Geopolitics, Neo-Colonialism Fuelling Apathy Against Crude Oil, DPR Hints
Hints
The Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR), yesterday, allayed concerns over the future of crude oil globally, stating that the resource would continue to remain relevant for decades to come due to a number of emerging factors.
In his goodwill address at the ongoing 45th edition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria Council(SPENC), Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition(NAICE), Director and Chief Executive of the DPR, Engr Sarki Auwalu, argued that the current apathy towards crude oil is not driven by technical and economic considerations alone.
According to him, the ongoing narratives of the relative significance of each energy type and the clamour of ‘end of oil era’ is not informed by technical and economic considerations alone but by global geopolitics and the vagaries of neo-colonialism as well.
Auwalu maintained that crude oil’s continued relevance in decades to come is because of some of its features as an energy resource, which includes availability, accessibility, affordability, reliability, and efficiency.
This character of petroleum, he explained, gives it a degree of comparative advantage over emerging energy alternatives for secured and stable energy supply.
He said, “I would like to sum up the future of energy in these words: ‘for the foreseeable future, we would continue to see a mix of all energy sources – coal, oil, gas, nuclear, renewables – in the supply equation. Whereas renewable sources will make steady in-roads in the global mix, oil and gas will be relevant in decades to come’.
“This conclusion is informed by the outcomes of market analysis and forecasts based on demand-supply equilibrium, socio-economic fundamentals, climate change and environmental considerations as well as technology and innovation that is shaping the dynamics of global outlook.
“However, we would not delude ourselves that change is not happening; we must continually re-invent the industry and find ways to improve the environmental credentials of oil and gas by deploying technologies for carbon reduction and management to maintain its acceptability as fuel.”
He insisted that Africa, other oil-producing countries and members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC), must be key stakeholders in global energy discourse and ensure their voices and views are well articulated in discussions about the future of oil and gas.
“Indeed, as Africans, it must take its destiny in its hand and rewrite history, by leveraging abundant human and natural resources which nature has bequeathed on this great continent to create wealth for its people, eliminate poverty, and improve social-economic conditions while driving value for the globe. Only Africa can grow Africa,” he noted.
On its part, Auwalu disclosed that Nigeria had risen to the occasion, and had started using its oil and gas resources to drive value for national development in the face of challenges posed by energy transition and global dynamics.
Specifically, he explained that the DPR was fostering innovative ideas and creating opportunities for investments and sustainability in the petroleum industry, especially most recently, through the establishment of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre(NOGEC).
NOGEC, the DPR chief executive noted, was designed as a one-stop shop to drive safety, cost efficiency and value for the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
In addition, he said the DPR identified the need to formulate the Maximum Economic Recovery(MER) Strategy for Nigeria to guarantee the actualisation of sustainable resource optimization and the economic benefits arising therefrom.
The framework of the MER, he explained, was hinged on six pillars, namely: reserves maturation and production optimization; exploration and resources maturation; improved oil recovery and enhanced oil recovery (IOR/EOR) implementation; asset stewardship; performance evaluation and rewards; and risk management.
