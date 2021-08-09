Featured
Attitudinal Change Required To Fight Corruption -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says holistic attitudinal change was required, if the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), was to effectively tackle the scourge of corruption.
He noted that the fight against corruption requires collective effort of all immigration personnel and Nigerians, because of its complexity and endemic nature.
Wike stated this at the 2021 sensitization and enlightenment workshop for officers of the Rivers State Command of the NIS in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, observed that since the attitude of immigration personnel at the airports often influence the perception of foreigners visiting Nigeria, all strategies and mechanisms must be deployed to tackle corruption in the immigration service.
Wike, who described the workshop’s theme, “Zero Tolerance Approach to Corruption – A Pathway to Quality Service Delivery and Attitudinal Change”, as apt, remarked that Nigeria was on her knee at present, as corruption has eaten deep into every fabric of the country.
He recalled that a foreigner, who recently visited the state, had complained about how immigration personnel at the airport demanded for N5,000 to issue yellow card to each traveller who didn’t have the travel document.
“The person was complaining bitterly to me that when they arrived, a desk was created to check whether they had a yellow card. And if you don’t have yellow card, you are expected to pay N5,000.”
He stressed, “If you go to Rwanda, they will check your yellow card. But when they check, if you don’t have it, they move you to one corner and they have the doctor that will give you the immunisation before you enter the country.
“But, here, there are no doctors. So, if there are no doctors and you won’t quarantine them (visitors), then, you let them go. Paying N5,000 to collect yellow card is the height of corruption.”
He stressed that if corruption, which has been identified as the bane of the country’s woes, was not eradicated, the present generation may not be able to handover a virile and successful country to future generations.
Wike commended the Nigeria Immigration Service for organizing the workshop intended to equip its personnel with the requisite knowledge and skills to deliver their mandate, devoid of corruption.
The Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Rivers State Command, Dayo Idowu, noted that the twin vices of poor service delivery and corruption have grave consequences for the development of any society.
He said Nigeria was headed for the precipice before the government, in 2000, established the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and then, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in 2003 to tackle corruption in the country.
Wike, Wife, Other Dignitaries Attend Funeral Of Sir Fidelis Obi Odili
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and his wife, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, were among the dignitaries, who attended the funeral of Sir Fidelis Obi Odili at Ndoni.
The Nzeobi of Ndoni, late Fidelis Obi Odili, who passed on at the age of 82, was the elder brother of former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili.
The funeral service was held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, last Saturday.
In his homily, the Chaplain of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Monsignor Pius Kii, who spoke on the topic, “Grieving, Thankful and Hopeful,” said family, friends, dignitaries who attended the funeral, were grieved because they would miss the generosity of the late Odili.
Kii noted that all who came in contact with Fidelis Obi Odili during his sojourn on earth, would ever be thankful to God for the privilege to have encountered a man, whose generosity and hospitality cannot be contradicted.
He assured those who graced the funeral, particularly Christians, of the hope of meeting Fidelis Obi Odili, whose dedication and devotion to the service to God was legendary, again, at the resurrection of the dead in Christ.
Kii admonished friends and well-wishers to cultivate the habit of investing in the life of people around them as exemplified by the deceased.
In his remarks, the Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Camillus Etokudoh, urged the Odili family to take solace in the legacy the deceased had left behind.
The bishop, who was represented by the Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Patrick Eluke, explained that the late Fidelis Obi Odili lived a good, purposeful and fruitful life, worthy of emulation.
He also used the occasion to commend Governor Nyesom Wike for the donation of N50million to the church, last week, and further thanked him for the unprecedented infrastructural development taking place in the state, particularly, in his second term in office.
In his vote of thanks, the son of the deceased, Mr Ogechukwu Joel Odili, thanked Wike for his unalloyed commitment to his friendship with the Odili family.
He also commended his uncle and former Governor, Dr Peter Odili, for his unflinching support and guidance as the head of the Odili family.
Present at the funeral service were the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon C. Amadi; the Secretary to the Government of Rivers State, Dr Tammy Danagogo; the Chairman, Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Amb Desmond Akawor; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; the Head of Service, Rivers State, Mr Rufus Godwin; former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo; Senator Lee Maeba; among others.
Nigerians In Diaspora Decry ExtortionOver Passport Reissuance
Some Nigerians in the United States and Ireland have lambasted officials of Nigerian embassies and consulates over alleged extortion and maltreatment in the process of obtaining new passports.
In a viral footage shared in June, an official of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Atlanta, United States, was seen in a heated verbal exchange with passport applicants.
Houston-based soccer trainer, Bayonle Arashi, who recorded the brawl at the consulate, explained what led to the clash.
He said, “Normally, we get an appointment before going to the embassy, but walking into the Nigerian Embassy in Atlanta, you must pay another $110 or more to be attended to.
“I’m just one of those people who went to Atlanta that day. I travelled on June 10, which was a Thursday. So, on Friday morning, at eight, we were already in front of the embassy, but there were no officials.
“We later discovered that they only capture the details of applicants on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. We complained to the security official on duty, querying why the embassy failed to put such vital information on its website.’’
According to Arashi, a couple who were trying to make some inquiries from the security guards on duty were harassed by an embassy official identified as Pius Uhomoibhi, an administrative assistant at the consulate.
“This man just started shouting at this couple. Aside from the fact that he was late for work, he was still bullying people. When Uhomoibhi refused to keep quiet, the couple challenged him. That was when the war of words began. When I shared the video about his behaviour, thousands of people that have been to that place for the renewal of their passports started narrating the same experience with this man,” he said.
A Texas-based Nigerian, Victoria Ogunyele, said that despite following the required processes, she paid $440 for a passport that costs $106.
Ogunyele said, “In 2020, I wanted to renew my Nigerian passport. So, I did the application, and paid on January 19. After payment, Covid-19 came, everywhere was on lockdown. The appointment date they gave me was April 24, 2020. I called in but unfortunately, they said nothing was happening and that the office was closed.”
The health worker said she inquired about the status of her previous payment when the consulate informed her that it would consider those who paid during the Covid-19 lockdown.
However, when she contacted a staff member of the consulate in September, 2020, she was asked to pay additional $300.
Ogunyele left Texas for Atlanta with her kids on May 23, 2021, which was a Sunday, and arrived in Atlanta at about 3:30pm the same day.
She said she had seen a notice on the consulate’s website stating that processing passports would require a money order of $150, noting that she purchased it together with a money order of $30.
According to her, when she presented her documents for screening, a consulate staff member informed her that her prior registration was invalid.
She was then asked to process a fresh application at a makeshift business centre located at some metres from the consulate building.
Ogunyele was also told that her name was not on the list of invited applicants for that day, adding that Uhomoibhi openly asked applicants whose names were not on the list and who could not pay $130 for a walk-in appointment to vacate the premises.
She lamented, “I ended up paying $440 that day. They told me the old pre-Covid-19 application was expired and not useful. Then, they made me do a fresh application in a small business centre not far from the main office.”
Ogunyele noted that she met an official who told her that her prior application has still valid, and that she needed not to do a fresh one.
The Nigerian lamented that she had yet to receive the passport one month after the screening.
Uhomoibhi declined to comment but said he would inform the consulate which he said would assign an official to respond to the allegations but this had not been done as of the time of filing this report.
Also, a Nigerian who resides in Dublin, Ireland, one Olasunkanmi Adeosun, alleged that passport applicants in the European country were also being maltreated.
He said, “I think the most embarrassing thing about going to the Nigerian Embassy here in Dublin is that they’re absolutely rude.
“Even when you are asking questions just to get an idea of what is required from you, they will talk down to you. This was my experience and also that of other people I know.”
The media assistant, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Gabriel Odu, said NiDCOM had yet to receive such complaints from Nigerians in Atlanta, and promised to find out about the situation.
The spokesperson, Nigeria Immigration Service, Amos Okpu, declined comment, and referred inquiries to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which does not have a spokesperson yet.
Wike, Others Pay Tributes To Late Fidelis Odili
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described late Sir Fidelis Obi Odili as a man who lived an enviable life of humility, and related with everybody mutually, no matter their social status.
Wike, who was accompanied by his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike, made the observation while giving his tribute at the liturgy of songs and evening of tributes, organised in honour of Fidelis Obi Odili at the Corpus Christi Catholic Cathedral, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
The deceased, who was the elder brother of former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, was also the Nzeobi of Ndoni, and had died at the age of 82.
Wike narrated how he secured an instant goodwill of Sir Fidelis Obi Odili in 1999, while he was waiting to be cleared to see Dr Peter Odili, who was then governor-elect.
According to him, the moment he introduced himself as the Obio/Akpor chairmanship candidate, Sir Fidelis Odili directed the security personnel at the gate to let him in.
“He told the security, open the gate for him. I was shocked because it was our first time of meeting.”
Wike also noted the strength of faith that Fidelis Obi Odili exercised in God when his wife experienced delay in having children for him.
The governor said because God eventually gave him children, the former governor’s elder brother decided to devote his life serving God without relenting, and giving to humanity and the church generously.
According to Wike, the life of giving and philanthropy is ingrained in the Odili’s family because the former governor also demonstrates such virtue effortlessly.
The governor announced the donation of N50million to the Corpus Christi Cathedral in recognition of the selfless, godly service that Sir Fidelis Obi Odili had rendered, and also to support the church.
Speaking, the former governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili said he had just been hit with the reality of the fact that his elder brother had passed on to eternity, owing to the several good things that have been said about him.
Such reality, he noted, has enveloped him with the feeling of loneliness, but his confidence lies in the fact that God was with him and the family his brother had left behind.
Earlier, while giving the homily, the former Cathedral Administrator, Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Kabari exhorted on the reality of the Christian hope that is pivoted on forgiveness of sin, resurrection of the dead in Christ and life everlasting.
According to him, it was such hope that assures Christians that they can live right with God while on earthly sojourn.
He advised Christian parents to continually teach their children the beauty of such godly living so that they can hold to the virtue of faith in God and look to the beautiful future of life on earth and eternity with God.
In his tribute, former governor of the state, Sir Celestine Omehia said Sir Fidelis Obi Odili was a quiet-natured gentleman, who lived a refined life with dignity.
Omehia recalled that when he left office as governor, he put a call to Dr Peter Odili, and was connected to the deceased who eventually provided his family accommodation.
According to him, the former governor’s brother prayed with his entire family daily and inculcated Catholicism in his home.
Speaking on the contributions of the deceased to the Catholic Church, Justice Peter Agumagu remarked that the deceased was instrumental to the building of the Corpus Christi Cathedral, and the only chapel located inside the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre (prison).
According to him, Fidelis Obi Odili was a patron to all the associations in the Cathedral and provided his house always as venue to all end-of-year fellowships.
In his remarks, the first son of the deceased, Ogechukwu Joel Odili spoke of his father as a dear friend who lit up the life of people around him, not only of the family and immediate community, but across tribes.
He boasted of choosing no other than his late father over and again, because of the many valuable lessons of life he had learned from him, which included prudence, perseverance and hard work.
