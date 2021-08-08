Nation
Group Charts Path To Constitutional Reforms
The African Heritage Institution (Afri-Heritage), a non-governmental socio-economic, political analytic and research-based institution, says it is working on ways to ensure constitutional reforms meant to engender social cohesion and integration.
The Executive Director of the institution, Prof. Ufo Okeke-Uzodike, made this known in Enugu in respect of the forthcoming Big Ideas Podium Conference.
The forthcoming Enugu conference is themed: “Reworking the Nigerian Constitution for National Transformation and Integration”.
Okeke-Uzodike said that the present 1999 Constitution was not bad as some people viewed it, but needed a rework for Nigerians to get the best out of it in terms of national transformation and integration.
According to him, the conclusion of the 1998-99 transition to civil rule programme has raised hopes of an immediate reduction or stoppage of conflicts plaguing the Nigerian federation.
He said: “Sadly, the country is still deeply tormented not only by threats of violence but also actual exposure to violent conflicts and their associated socio-economic decay and related challenges.
According to him, “Part of the problem may be traced to the 1999 Constitution, which has remained ineffective and largely unfit for the existing realities in Nigeria.
“This is not surprising given that it has never really been owned by substantial sections of Nigerian communities and citizenry.
“There is also the reality that there are several provisions on critical issues – such as sociopolitical inclusion and good governance – that have remained sources of major conflicts plaguing the country.”
The Afri-heritage boss noted that specifically, Nigeria’s political leaders had failed over the years to develop an acceptable framework for addressing critical conflicting national issues.
“These unresolved critical national issues include: citizenship, fiscal federalism, and regional autonomy; the division of responsibility between the federal and state governments; and the separation of powers between the executive, the legislature and judicial arms.
“Clearly, a long-term solution must rest on a more appropriate constitution that is deliberately structured to address key goals aimed at national peace, social cohesion and integration, inclusive and transformative change and development,” he added.
On the forthcoming conference, Okeke-Uzodike said that the ‘Big Ideas Podium Conference’ is a national platform designed for public policy debates on emerging and developmental issues that inform policy reforms and good governance.
“Working in partnership with the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), we are keen to influence public policies with a view to catalyse transformative change and African economic renaissance.
“The conference would also be a convergence of key industry players, academics, experts in public and constitutional law, and policy makers.
“These stakeholders will reflect critically and identify useful ideas on how we can rework our national constitution for national transformation and integration.
“The objective is to harvest practicable recommendations and feedback that can actually inform the ongoing process for constitutional reform in Nigeria”, he said.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Lagos-Kano Train Service Resumes Friday
The Lagos-Kano train service will go into operation from Friday, August 13.
Regional District Manager, Northern District of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Ismail Adebiyi, made this known in Zaria, Kaduna State, yesterday when he spoke with The Tide source.
The train would leave Lagos on Friday evening and arrive in Kano on Sunday morning, he said.
Adebiyi said also that the corporation had concluded plans to restart the Kaduna to Kafanchan and Kaduna to Kano train service before the end of August.
He added that it would rehabilitate 100 wagons to further strengthen the rail sector within the next two months.
He explained that 21 of the rehabilitated wagons would be used in the northern district of the rail service comprising Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina and Zamfara states.
He said the Kano to Nguru (Yobe State) train service was still active and that plans were at advanced stage to enhance the traffic on the route by returning coaches that were dropped because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The regional district manager said the Minna-Kaduna rail mass transit had also been active for the past one month and that patronage was increasing on every trip. The service runs on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.
The train leaves Minna at 7 a.m. and leaves Kaduna at about 2.30 p.m.
He added that since most of the routes were on narrow gauge, the corporation would strengthen its maintenance work to ensure hitch-free operations
Adebiyi stressed that the corporation had strengthened its collaboration with key security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to address vandalism on railway property.
He commended the federal government for boosting rail service and enjoined Nigerians to take advantage of the new posture.
Nation
Body Seeks Support To Empower Vulnerable Women
A non-governmental organisation,Women’s Effects Initiatives International (WEII), has appealed to philanthropists and corporate organisations to support its initiative of taking vulnerable women from the streets in order to empower them for a better society.
WEII Director-General, Mrs Abimbola Abiola, made the plea in an interview with The Tide source yesterday in Lagos.
Abiola said that support for women was very crucial to the growth of the nation as it was observed that there were lots of vulnerable women who needed help.
According to her, the non-governmental organisation needs support to lift most vulnerable women from poverty which could in turn hinder them from raising responsible children.
She said this was necessary to achieve a better home, society and saner generation.
“We want support from government, corporate organisations and philanthropists to enable us achieve our goals as a non-governmental organisation.
“We have started our campaign and sensitisation in some states in the federation and we hope to cover all and move to other African countries.
“This campaign is channelled toward getting the data base of our 100 million Nigeria women, to know their state of mind, how they feed, how they manage their homes and finally assist them.
“We give out palliatives in form of loan, grants, medical assistance and more. We need philanthropists to key into this initiative to be able to achieve more.
“Our campaign will go through institutions of learning, places of worship, market places, television stations, various social media platforms and small communities,” she said.
Abiola advised Nigerian women to consciously believe in themselves and their capabilities.
She said that the current dispensation was known as women’s nation, endowed with creative, intelligent and enterprising people with abundant natural resources.
She noted that these vulnerable women must be guided to enable them tap from the enormous natural resources the nation is endowed with.
Nation
NDLEA Recovers 8,268kg Of Cocaine, Heroin
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) says it has seized more than 8,268 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin, tramadol, methamphetamine and skunk, among others.
This happened in a weeklong coordinated raid in Ondo State, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Bauchi, Edo and Anambra States, a statement said.
The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, issued the statement yesterday in Abuja.
Babafemi said that no fewer than 15 drug dealers, including a woman on wheelchair, were arrested during the “Offensive Action’’ operations.
He said that the operation which began on August 1, lasted until Saturday across the seven states.
He noted that the raids were aimed at mopping up illicit drugs in the affected states.
He said that the action was directed by the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, against all drug cartels across the country.
Babafemi said that the bulk of the seized drugs were recovered from Ondo and Edo States.
According to him, in Akure, a 27-year old Omokayode Adedayo was on Friday, arrested on Oda road, Akure South Local Government Area.
Babafemi said that the raids in Akwa Ibom led to the recovery of 64.903 kilogrammes of illicit drugs, including 1.203 kilogrammes of crack cocaine from a 26-year old Nwoye Solomon.
“In Adamawa state, a drug dealer, Ikechukwu Onuh, was arrested at Jimeta, Yola on Thursday with 14.400 kilogrammes of tramadol packaged as diclofenac to evade detection.
“In Enugu State, 19.08 kilogrammes of cocaine and skunk were recovered from three suspects, including a 35-year old cripple, Iyiogwe Chinenye and 25-year old Aja David.
“Different quantities of cocaine and heroin were also seized from an 18-year old drug dealer, Jude Chinedu, during raids at Inland town area of Onitsha, Anambra.
“More than 59 kilogrammes of a psychotropic substance, pentazocine, was intercepted in a bus from Jos, Plateau to Bauchi State with more than 148 kiligrammes of different variants of skunk.
Meanwhile, different quantities of tramadol, methamphetamine and skunk going to the UK, Australia, New Zealand and UAE have been intercepted in two courier firms in Lagos, Babafemi said
He also said that the arrests were made by narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operatwe’re General Investigation in the agency.
Reacting to the outcome of the raids, Marwa commended the officers and men of the seven commands for their diligence and charged them not to rest on their oars.
He said that the nationwide offensive action would continue across all commands until the last gramme of illicit drug is retrieved from the street.
