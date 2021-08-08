Bayelsa Taskforce To Arrest, Prosecute Defaulters

Two-time governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke has commended members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, Cross River State chapter for their dedication and commitment during the statewide rallies held in 196 wards spread across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

The ex-federal lawmaker who became the undisputed PDP leader in the state following the defection of Governor Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in June tasked supporters of the party to stay true to their political beliefs, adding that the task of rescuing Nigerians from the shackles of mis-governance remains a task that must be achieved.

In a release issued in Abuja and made available to newsmen, Imoke expressed optimism in the unity of all PDP leaders, stakeholders and members in Cross River given the recent twist in political dynamics as a result of Ayade’s defection.

He maintained that over the last twenty years, Cross River State and her people have remain faithful to the PDP, helping to foster a united and prosperous state between 1999 and 2021, saying, “As the PDP once again, comes under one umbrella to foster unity and propagate the PDP manifesto; which is people-driven, I urge you all to stay peaceful and embrace the ethics of rancor-free campaigns and rally, as you take the PDP to the grassroots.”

He continued: “Over the last twenty years, Cross River, hand-in-hand with the PDP built a state that thrives on nearly all sectors of the economy and human endeavours. From tourism, governance, rural development and conducive business environment, Cross River became a global player and a frontline state.

“Our partnership with the PDP was fruitful, yielding positive outcomes and was lucrative within those years. It is regrettable that things have not gone as planned, particularly, with the defection of our brother and Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to the APC. While we look forward to our brothers and sisters who have strayed to return back to their original stead and umbrella of the PDP – that is capable of providing a covering and shelter for all, it is pertinent that, we rally round ourselves to reposition the PDP in Cross River State,” Imoke stated.

He noted that across the nooks and cranny of the state, people were ready to harness their energies in the interest of the state on the platform of the PDP.

“From Calabar South, Odukpani, Biase, Akampka, Yakurr, Adadama in Abi, Wula and Kakwagom in Boki, Ikom, Obubra, Uganga, Urban Ward, in Ogoja, Obanliku, Obudu, Yala and Bekwara, PDP supporters are actually keeping faith with their party – the PDP in order to return Cross River State to where she belongs.

“I sincerely commend these efforts, steadfastness and foresight to reposition the party and strengthen our support base. I charge every PDP member in Cross River state and beyond to key into this new drive of consolidating PDP’s firm grip of the politics of the state for future electioneering contest.

“Taking cognizance of the ongoing voters’ registration spearheaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the PDP e-registration headed by the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, I task all PDP members to fully register in those two processes so as to afford you the opportunity to participate in politics and elections during out of season and elections proper,” he stressed.

Imoke also congratulated the Senator-Elect, Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe who recently won a landmark judgement at the Court of Appeal, Calabar which declared him the authentic winner of the December 5th, 2020 Cross River North Senatorial election.

The former Governor charged Jarigbe to “continue to provide effective representation at the Senate, while balancing robust parliamentary activism and human capital development of the people of Cross River North Senatorial District.”

He further said: “As a true representative of the masses, it is my firm conviction that, you will continue to provide outstanding leadership both to the party, PDP and Cross River North. Your victory at the Court of Appeal remains a historical success that defines the politics of the state and your contributions to the advancement of the electorates who have shown unalloyed support to your ambition within the years.

“I also thank my predecessor, former Governor, Donald Duke, our distinguished Senators, Honourable House of Representatives members, former commissioners, State Assembly members, and specifically the PDP Caretaker Committee led by our amiable former Deputy Governor, Efiok Cobham and his team for injecting flesh blood and reinvigorating the spirit of unity and victory in Cross River PDP. Your efforts and firm resolve to reset PDP and gain victory is entirely worthy of note and commendation. My doors are constantly open for support and assistance in whatever form required to strengthen the PDP,” he stressed.