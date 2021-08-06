News
Stop Selling Arms To Nigeria, Akintoye, Nwodo, Others Write US, EU
The Nigerian Indigenous National Alliance for Self-determination has called on the Governments of the United States, Britain, France, Russia, Germany, and other top European and Western countries to impose heavy sanctions on the Nigerian Government for undermining democracy and continuously abusing human rights.
The group also urged the American Government and European countries to stop selling arms to the Nigerian Government, alleging that previous arms sold to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government with borrowed funds have found their way into the hands of herdsmen, Boko Haram, ISIS, and other terrorists that are currently terrorising the indigenous people of the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria.
This was contained in a statement by the Communications Manager to NINAS, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, yesterday,
NINAS is the umbrella body of leading regional self-determination groups in the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria with Ilana Omo Oodua representing the Yoruba bloc, Lower Niger Congress representing the South-South and South East, and Middle Belt Forum representing the Middle Belt bloc.
The CFM signatories, who wrote the petition to the US Government and European countries, according to the statement, included a renowned Historian, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, former President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; respected varsity don, Prof. Yusuf Turaki, Secretary-General of NINAS, Barrister Tony Nnadi, pioneer Commissioner for Education in Osun State and National Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Wale Adeniran, amongst others.
Part of the letter read, “We the people of the South and Middle Belt under the aegis of Nigerian Indigenous National Alliance for Self-determination call on you to sanction the government of Nigeria for undermining democratic ethics and abusing people’s rights to live; to own property; to liberty; to dignity; to peaceful assembly and to self-determination.
“The arms being sold to the Nigerian Government with funds borrowed from your territory are now being used to kill, oppress, harass, intimidate and strangulate harmless protesters and defenseless people of the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria who are exercising their rights to self-determination and peaceful assembly.
“Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani herdsmen, and bandits are now maiming, harassing, and killing our people on the roads and in their farmlands with same arms and ammunitions bought from your countries with impunity.
“Today, peaceful protest is an aberration in Nigeria. Opposition voices are now being arrested and caged behind the bar for demanding good governance and their inalienable right to self-determination.
“Freedom of speech is now an essential commodity in Nigeria. The leadership of Nigeria is now censoring the media to prevent free speech to alert the world to the ongoing genocide. Social Media is now under threat in Nigeria.
“We appeal to you, in the interest of peace-loving people of the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria to halt further sale of Arms to the Nigerian Government until the country surrenders the sovereignty of the people back to them.
“For the record, our cardinal demand as a group is for the Nigerian Government to function as the transitional government while a United Nations supervised referendum is organised so the people can exercise their self-determination right and end to unitary Nigeria which has been turned into an apartheid state.
“We demand unconditional abolition of 1999 Constitution of Nigeria which we have shown to be a fraud perpetrated against the people of the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria given that the people did NOT make it.”
News
RSHA Commits Open Grazing Bill To Committee
The Rivers State House of Assembly has committed the Open Grazing Bill to the committee stage.
When the debate for the bill came up on the floor of the House, last Wednesday, many lawmakers spoke in support of the bill as it affects their constituencies.
Two lawmakers, Hon. Prince Mgbor of Khana Constituency 1, and Hon Michael Chinda of Obio/Akpor 2, submitted that the bill was key to peace and security of their constituents.
Mgbor recalled incidents where farmers from his constituency had clashed with herdsmen who lead cows across farmlands in the area.
On many occasions, he narrated that crops were devastated and destroyed by the roaming cows.
He, therefore, insisted that the bill be quickly passed into law.
The same view was canvassed by Chinda who said, “There is need to stop unnecessary movements of herdsmen and cows destroying farmlands.”
After debate, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani mandated the House Committees on Agriculture and Environment to convene public hearing on the bill.
It would be recalled that the bill tagged, “Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranches Administration Bill 2021’, had first reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly, last week.
The bill, which was initiated by the State Executive Council, was first read on the floor of the House during plenary, last Monday.
The Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranches Administration Bill 2021 seeks to outlaw the open rearing and grazing of livestock, including cattle and provides for the establishment and effective administration of ranches across the state.
By: Kevin Nengia
News
CVR: 120,600 Nigerians Complete Physical Registration Within 9 Days-INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 120,600 Nigerians have completed their physical registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) between July 26 and August 3.
The update provided by INEC in Abuja indicated that out of 120,600 Nigerians, who had completed their physical registration, 72,075 were male, while 48,525 were female.
Also, 1,274 in of the figure were people living with disability.
The distribution of the complete registration by states indicated that Anambra had the highest number with 8,624 and followed by Osun with 8,114.
The update also indicated that Ebonyi had the lowest number of persons who had completed their registration with 959, followed by FCT with 1,134.
According to the update, INEC has received 1,657,566 applications from Nigerians.
The figure of the total applications received included those for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information record, etc.
INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, in a statement on the update disclosed that as of the same August 3, the number of fresh online pre-registrants stood at 1,377,733.
While INEC started the online registration of voters on June 28, the commission started the in-person (or physical) registration on July 26.
Eligible citizens who initiated their registration online and those who prefer to register in-person ab initio had the opportunity to do so in the commission’s state and LGA offices nationwide.
“As of 4pm on August 3, the number of fresh online pre-registrants is now 1,377,733 while 120,600 citizens have completed their physical registration since the exercise commenced on July 26.”
He added that young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 were still leading in both online registration (1,074,260 or 65 per cent) and completed registration (84,619 or 70 per cent).
“In terms of occupation, students are leading in both pre-registration (529,219 or 32 per cent) and completed registration (48,897 or 41 per cent).
“ For gender distribution, 940,062 (or 57 per cent) are male and 717,504 (or 43 per cent) are female for online pre-registration.
“The figures for completed registration are 72,075 (or 60 per cent) male and 48,525 (or 40 per cent) femcen,” Okoye said.
He noted that the detailed distribution of the registrants by age, state/FCT, occupation, gender, type of registration and disability has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.
Okoye appealed to all Nigerians to seize the opportunity to either initiate their registration online and schedule an appointment at their convenience to complete the process or visit any of the commission’s State/LGA office nationwide to register.
“For emphasis, we wish to remind citizens that the ongoing registration does not include those who are already registered as voters.
“This current exercise is only open to Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not registered before.
“It is an offence under the Electoral Act for any citizen to register more than once,”he said.
News
FG Okays Creation Of Specialized Court For Child Offenders
The Federal Government has okayed the establishment of a specialized court for child offenders.
The decision, which was announced by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, came barely a month after a nine-year old girl was identified as the culprit behind a fire incident that razed a popular supermarket in Abuja.
Malami, while inaugurating the Justice for Children Coordination Forum, an European Union- UNICEF programme aimed at enhancing access to justice for vulnerable children, yesterday, said there was need for an urgent reform of the juvenile justice system in the country.
The AGF said his office had already engaged respective heads of courts to ensure that the specialized courts would also guarantee the speedy and seamless trial of rape/gender-based violence offences.
According to him, “The project’s overall objective seeks to improve children’s access to child-friendly justice through age and gender-sensitive juvenile justice mechanisms and alternatives to detention for children on the move and vulnerable children in Nigeria”.
He said the Federal Ministry of Justice has continued to partner with UNICEF and other donor agencies, as well as respective heads of courts, to train judges and magistrates on the implementation and enforcement of the Child Rights Act, especially on the effective use of Family Court Rules and Procedures.
“Every day, millions of children in Africa and around the world have their rights violated. They are denied access to school, health care and social benefits, unduly separated from their families, and affected by exploitation, abuse and violence in their homes and communities.
“Everywhere, groups of children are being left behind as victims of prejudice and discrimination.
“Among the most vulnerable are children born into poverty, children in detention, children on the street and children with disabilities.
“Yet, only a fraction of children whose rights are violated come forward and seek redress, and even fewer obtain an effective remedy.
“Today, a large number of children in Nigeria are survivors of violence, including sexual violence but very few of those cases make it to the courtrooms.
“These are issues to be addressed by the EU-UNICEF Access to Justice Programme and the Justice for Children Coordination Forum.
“It is worthy of mention that just last year, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in partnership with UNICEF launched the 1st phase of the Amnesty and Decongestion Programme for Children deprived of liberty during Covid-19 and beyond.
“The ministry commenced the Second Phase of the programme in May, 2021, with some juveniles from the Ogun State Borstal Institute currently undergoing assessment exercise to determine their psychological needs for release and reintegration.
“The programme is aimed at reformation, reintegration and reunification of minors into the society for the development of our dear nation”, Malami added.
In his goodwill message at the event, the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Sagir Umar, commended the Federal Government for creating a platform he said would enhance access to justice for children.
The CJ, who was represented by Justice Maryam Sabo, decried the rising rate of out of school children in the country.
“In Kano alone as per statistics, about two years back, we had 3.2million out of school children wandering about, some hawking, begging, truants, drug addiction etc.
“In 2018, 1,142 cases were reported at Waraka SARC, while in 2019, 741 cases were received and only 194 were disposed of because of the high demand nature of proving the offence and stigma associated with offence.
“Poverty and lack of awareness on parents are other factors. This year, the centre received 57 and 68 cases of gender based violence in April and May, respectively.
“There is need for the government to strategize more on women empowerment and to make it a policy all over the country.
“Our educational sector, especially the basic, should be revamped for all children to have access to education as their fundamental rights”, the Kano CJ added.
While the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who was represented by Mrs Geraldine Okafor, called for stiffer sanctions for those that conscript under-aged children into criminal gangs, the representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, harped on the need for a comprehensive inter-agency assessment of children in conflict with the law.
