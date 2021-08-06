SMEs
SON Harps On MSMEs, States’ Synergy
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has announced plans to partner with state governments across the federation for the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.
According to a statement released by SON, the move is to help the MSME subsector compete globally while also engaging the teeming unemployed youths in the country.
The Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who spoke at a capacity building workshop for journalists in Lagos, stressed the need to develop the capacities of MSMEs and empower them to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.
He said the agency was winning the war against fake and substandard goods, noting that the level of seizures had increased tremendously.
According to him, the responses from market associations and stakeholders from different sectors indicate that the quality of goods has increased significantly, particularly steel and cables.
Salim said consumers should always reach out to the SON should they have issues purchasing goods online, adding that monitoring goods online could be very difficult.
“We have offices all over the country and you can bring these goods and the receipts for us to clarify these issues, so that we can go back to these online dealers to seek redress,” he said.
According to the Director, Standards Development, SON, Mrs Chinyere Egwuonwu, said Nigeria National Standardisation Strategy aims to support the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan.
Educated People Are Better Entrepreneurs – MD
The Executive Managing Director of Showers Christian High School, Mrs Emilia E. Akpan has said that educated people in the society are the best entrepreneurs.
This was made known during the graduation ceremony of Showers 2020/2021 students at the Manufacturers Association conference hall recently in Port Harcourt.
The MD said that the “ skills , morals and every other thing included in their training would be needed seriously. Our message and training here is, do not aspire to work for anybody but for yourself.
Mrs Akpan said the students would grow to be in the manufacturing sector in addition to their careers having made the best results in the internal/external examinations.
“If you talk about manufacturing, we do not have skilled manpower. We are now going into the African Continental Free trade Area (AfCFTA) regime. We are always told that most of our goods are not accepted in other countries, but we (Nigeria) just opened our borders to allow influx.
“The skills we need to compete are lacking. So, it takes education to meet up”, she said, adding that the country needs to groom the younger generation to meet up what is lacking in the manufacturing sector.
She noted that the school has always produced best students even in Cambridge examination even with their skills, stating that “the more we have educated people in manufacturing industry, the better. If I say this, they quarrel with me.
“They call it tailoring services, I say no, it’s manufacturing entrepreneurship. It puts you in different mindset. A tailor makes one dress but in manufacturing, somebody designs, others make it in large quantities. You can understand where education meets entrepreneurship and manufacturing”.
She noted that the programme of “Catch Dem Young” with children from Evo and Egi kingdoms sponsored by Totalenergies has produced notable results that made the Kings of the two kingdoms proud.
She however reiterated the need for other companies to partner with the school to produce future manufacturers.
Receiving the graduating students, HRM , Sir Leslie Nyebuchi, Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, charged the students never to make friends that would pull them down but those who would be part of their success stories.
Eze Gbakagbaka blessed and commanded “the land to bless, sustain and favour the graduands”.
In her contribution, the wife of HRM, Prof. Anele Nwokoma, Dr. Grace Anele commended Showers proprietor who she said took her children and gave her “young, educated and skilled adults”.
Dr. Anele noted that education is the best that can be given to any child, stressing the need for parents to allow their children choose their career to enable them to excel.
By: Lilian Peters
MSME, Tool For Sustainable Economic Dev – Oyetola
Govnor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has described Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) as the potent drivers for a sustainable economic development for the state.
Oyetola said that the values of MSME, in repositioning the economy had made his administration to focus on its growth, through various financial supports.
The governor made the remarks during the Sensitisation Programme for the beneficiaries of the seventh edition of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) on Wednesday, in Osogbo.
Oyetola was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, at the event.
The governor noted that the development fund, which would be distributed for the growth of MSME, was part of the series of social intervention programmes, targeted towards economic recovery from the negative impacts of coronavirus.
“While our administration has executed and facilitated myriad of social intervention programmes focusing on the youths, women, farmers, and the socially vulnerable, among others, to serve as economic stimulus package after the negative impact of coronavirus.
“This is yet another one which comes with the intent to expand the capital base of our medium and small enterprises for the growth of our economic indices.
“The beneficiaries are hereby urged to use this privilege extended to them with the same purpose for which the funds were given to them, so as to bring the desired result in the state’s economy,” he said.
In his remarks, the Acting General Manager of Osun State Micro Credit Agency, Mr Adesanya Olopade, said the funds were relief loans for business owners in the state.
Also, Alhaji Salam Mojeed, the Chairman of National Association of Microfinance Banks, Osun State Chapter, said the funds were capable of improving medium and small scale businesses and the state economy at large.
Forum Mulls Establishment Of Bank For MSMEs
The Forum of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Business Membership Organisations of Nigeria (FOMBMO) has urged all BMOs to work toward actualisation of its MSME Bank.
The bank, it said, would mitigate financial challenges and be fully owned and subscribed by MSME operators in Nigeria with highest number of shareholders estimated at 42 million.
The Chairman, Board of Trustees, MSME Forum, Dr Albert Akinyemi, gave the charge in Abuja at its second strategic planning meeting.
“Lack of Access to finance remains serious constraint to operations and ability of MSME operators.
“In the bid to fully develop and expand businesses, operators are faced with bottlenecks and challenges when seeking for loans and credit facilities from financial institutions.”
Akinyemi noted that this kind of sectoral bank are obtained in South Africa, India, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.
He said that they were not fragmented but collectively owned by MSMEs to tackle its financial constraints and spur economic growth.
He said the forum wants to change the MSME Sub-sector by institutionalising it as being done in developed economies where courses on MSME are taught in universities.
“Part of the process of institutionalisation is to have a data base that contains necessary information on all MSMEs for projection and research purposes.
“We have kick -started the process with the creation of our website (www.msmeforum.org.ng),” he noted.
Chairman, MSMEs Forum Inauguration Planning Committee, Mr Joseph Attah, while expressing displeasure at the current financial pace of MSMEs, said the proposed bank would be the most capitalised bank in Nigeria with N1 trillion.
Attah said the bank, to be established in the six geopolitical zones, would provide sustainable single digit financial services, using simplified low cost digital model.
In terms of addressing infrastructural challenges, he explained that the bank would look into solar panel establishment and facilities that could improve profitability of business.
The Director -General, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Hussein Ibrahim,acknowledged the MSMEs as veritable platform to achieve mandate of the council.
Ibrahim, in a goodwill message, said the council was in the vanguard of promoting MSMEs in Nigeria through raw materials availability and sustained distribution of seedlings to boost farmers’ produce.
The representative of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, also restated the bank’s commitment to provision of financial assistance and funding for equipment and working capital to MSMEs operators.
According to him, BOI offers low interest rate of 10 per cent while beneficiaries must be registered companies or operators who meet all regulatory requirements.
Majority of the MSMEs operators in attendance also raised concerns on the scope and decentralisation of the bank with hope to capture different categories of MSMEs and address their financial and infrastructure challenges, especially power.
