Rivers
Political Leaders Urged To Uphold Wike’s Due Process Policy
Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Oyigbo chapter, Major Israel Nwuche (rtd) has appealed to political leaders in the state to uphold Governor Nyesom Wike’s due process policy which includes rule of law, sincerity and fairplay in governance.
Speaking with The Tide in Okoloma-Afam recently, Nwuche said the people of the state should avoid personal interests, undue influence, unfairness and reckless abandon, especially to the rule of law, adding that the opportunity created by Governor Wike through the due process policy in the state should be used to strengthen and bring the desired changes and development in the state.
He also informed politicians in the area to forget about rigging in the 2023 general polls in the state, stressing that the era of imposition of candidates in Rivers State is over.
The legion boss further admonished members of various political groups in the area to continue to work together for their parties’ unity and overall development of the society.
Major Nwuche (rtd), a former chairmanship candidate for Oyigbo Local Government Area under the umbrella of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded 2021 local government election in Rivers State said, he had the franchise like any other Nigerian to vote and be voted for, saying rumours should not be a barrier to any person’s ambitions.
He warned that he was not a selfish politician to say, “if not me, nobody else.”
Nwuche further explained that what people needed most was good policy to effect changes that would bring development of the country, Nigeria.
He, however, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his proactive measures to transform the state for a better future.
By: Bethel Toby
Rivers
Exclusive Breast Feeding Key To Healthy Child Development -Banigo
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo says exclusive breast feeding by nursing mothers remains the ideal nutrition for an all-round child development.
Banigo, stated this in a message in Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, during the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week Celebration.
The deputy governor, who encouraged nursing mothers to observe six months’ exclusive breast feeding of their babies, disclosed that breast milk contained perfect mix of vitamins, protein, fat and antibodies which help to fight off viruses and bacteria in the baby.
She added that breastfeeding reduced the risks of mothers developing breast cancer, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and ovarian cancer.
The public health physician, who regretted that most maternal deaths in Nigeria could be traced to breast cancer, disclosed that the establishment of the ultra-modern Mother and Child Hospital demonstrates the commitment of the State Chief Executive, Chief NyesomWike to improve maternal and child health maximally in Rivers State.
It would be recalled that the 1st to 7th of August each year, has been set aside to create awareness about the benefit of breastfeeding for the mother baby and the society at large.
The theme for this year is, “Protect Breast Feeding: A Shared Responsibility”.
Rivers
Wike, Doyen Of Rivers Infrastructural Dev-Cookey-Gam
The Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council of Rivers State, Rt Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam has described Governor Nyesom Wike, as doyen of infrastructural development in the Rivers State, going by his quest to transform the oil and gas rich state in road construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation in all three senatorial zones of the state, since his emergence as governor six years ago.
Speaking with journalists recently in Opobo, while assessing the governor’s performance six years after, Cookey-Gam said that Chief Wike had taken the state to a greater development pedestal, which had never been envisaged by previous administration in road and other infrastructural development, noting that everywhere in Rivers State, including the rural communities, which Opobo/Nkoro is one among them, remains connected or getting connected with roads of good standards.
According to him, “Within this period, Governor Wike has delivered over one hundred kilometers of road network, including trunk A roads, bridges and flyovers, spreading to nearly every local government area of the state, while several communities now have paved internal roads for the first time since the creation of the state, years back.”
He added that at last, over eighteen major single lane roads, including Igwuruta-Chokocho road, Tam David West Boulevard, Saakpenwa-Bori road, Rumuokurushi-Eneka-Igwuruta road, Rumue-pirikom-Rumu-olumeni road and Rebisi Trans-Amadi-Oginigba road.
He maintained that other roads are Elelenwo-Woji road, Eagle Island –Iloabuchi road, Iche-Ndu-Elelenwo-Akpajo road, Forces Avenue, Birabi, Emeyal, Tombia and Olumeni roads while Harley Street has become a dual carriage way, as well as the dualisation of Elimgbu, Eastern By Pass, Ahoada-Omoku and Egbema-Omoku roads are also underway.
“In 2019, Governor Wike pledged to deliver three flyovers to tackle the perennial traffic congestion in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state. But, today, the governor has not only delivered the promised made, he also has gone ahead with the delivery of seven additional flyovers to the surprise of critics who confirmed what was ongoing in Rivers State on road delivery,” he said.
He averred: “Governor Nyesom Wike is not only delivering roads, rather is dishing out to the people quality roads through seasoned contracting firms and other service providers. And because no place is left out, even some of the very remote communities in Andoni and Opobo/Nkoro local government areas, including Opobo town, can now boast of roads linking them to Port Harcourt, the state capital for the first time in the history of the existence of these catchment areas.
“The Governor has also provided the first phase of the trans-kalabari road, which is poised to be a relief of the people under the present dispensation. It is also on record that the governor, within the space of six years, was able to deliver trunk A roads across the 23 local government areas of the state to create inter-connectivity and driving trade, commerce and economic growth at an unprecedented scale.”
By: Bethel Toby
Rivers
Nsirim, Others Bag Rotary Club’s Awards
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor PaulinusNsirim and other distinguished Nigerians have bagged Rotary Club Awards for Services to Humanity.
The awards were conferred by the Rotary Club of Mgbuoba District 9141 during the installation of Rotarian Eberechi Eke-Okoro as the 4th president of the club.
Other Nigerians who bagged awards are, Dr Emeka D. Odai, Lady ChikaneleAsuru, and the Zonal Director of NTA Port Harcourt, Bosede Adebayo, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the 4th President of Rotary Club,Mgbuoba, Rotarian Eberechi Eke-Okoro, has listed her areas of focus in the next Rotary year.
She said the club, under her watch, would carry out community service projects, which include disease prevention, economic empowerment, and development of women, provision of sanitary towels for girls, and construction of 20 units of stores/modern market at Ogbakiri.
Eke-Okoro also listed other projects to include youth service projects, which include renovation of blocks of classrooms at Apara Community Secondary School, career counselling and literacy.
She said the club would tackle the issue of maternal and child health as well as organise polio immunisation outreach to support the vulnerable.
In his remarks, the outgone president of the club, Rotarian Moses Egorerua, said the Rotary Club of Mgbuoba had come a long way as far as humanitarian activities to the society were concerned.
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
We’ll Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule, RSG Warns NARD
- Featured3 days ago
Courts, Politicians Frustrating Preparations For Anambra Poll, INEC Laments
- Featured3 days ago
NASS Opposition To E-Transmission Of Poll Results, Coup Against Nigerians, Wike Insists
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Global Geopolitics, Neo-Colonialism Fuelling Apathy Against Crude Oil, DPR Hints
- Politics3 days ago
Court Orders EFCC To Unfreeze Dokpesi’s Account
- News3 days ago
US Govt Donates 4m Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria
- Politics3 days ago
Buhari Approves Deployment Of Nine Perm Secs
- Business3 days ago
Brass Fertilizer Company To Create 15,000 Jobs