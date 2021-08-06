‘Odunayo Will Peak In Paris 2024’

The sports-loving Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reinstated that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the Centre of Excellence goes down in history as the best ever host of football events in modern day with the upcoming maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.

The Nigerian sports city was handed the task of hosting the first-ever Aisha Buhari Cup competition that will see the continent’s powerhouses in women’s football Nigeria, Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa, Mali, and Morocco test their strength in a celebratory and convivial atmosphere.

The images of what the State can do as host featured prominently when the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament paid a courtesy visit on Governor Sanwo-Olu to brief him on the football fiesta.

The Governor reinstated his undying love for the women’s game, an overwhelming joy to host the football showpiece, and readiness to unlock the beauties and hospitality of the State to participants.

“Football is one of the leading factors that bridge the gap and bring communities closer and is enabling a more exciting world.

“The women’s game has continued to pull its weight and can be said to be presently at par with the men’s game in the euphoria that it generates, and the sheer class, stamina, excellence and expertise that the players put on display.”

“Lagos State, the State of aquatic splendour, is delighted to be named as host of this very important invitational tournament. We will aim to not only host a tournament befitting of the name and positive values that Her Excellency projects and promotes but also want to showcase our State and the country at large through an efficient and effective Organisation that will be talked about for a long time,” Sanwu-Olu said.

“The opportunities available in football are boundless, so we will commit to delivering a successful and model event that will spur us to encourage and support women’s football in our institutions of learning in Lagos State,” the Governor added.