MSME, Tool For Sustainable Economic Dev – Oyetola

The Executive Managing Director of Showers Christian High School, Mrs Emilia E. Akpan has said that educated people in the society are the best entrepreneurs.

This was made known during the graduation ceremony of Showers 2020/2021 students at the Manufacturers Association conference hall recently in Port Harcourt.

The MD said that the “ skills , morals and every other thing included in their training would be needed seriously. Our message and training here is, do not aspire to work for anybody but for yourself.

Mrs Akpan said the students would grow to be in the manufacturing sector in addition to their careers having made the best results in the internal/external examinations.

“If you talk about manufacturing, we do not have skilled manpower. We are now going into the African Continental Free trade Area (AfCFTA) regime. We are always told that most of our goods are not accepted in other countries, but we (Nigeria) just opened our borders to allow influx.

“The skills we need to compete are lacking. So, it takes education to meet up”, she said, adding that the country needs to groom the younger generation to meet up what is lacking in the manufacturing sector.

She noted that the school has always produced best students even in Cambridge examination even with their skills, stating that “the more we have educated people in manufacturing industry, the better. If I say this, they quarrel with me.

“They call it tailoring services, I say no, it’s manufacturing entrepreneurship. It puts you in different mindset. A tailor makes one dress but in manufacturing, somebody designs, others make it in large quantities. You can understand where education meets entrepreneurship and manufacturing”.

She noted that the programme of “Catch Dem Young” with children from Evo and Egi kingdoms sponsored by Totalenergies has produced notable results that made the Kings of the two kingdoms proud.

She however reiterated the need for other companies to partner with the school to produce future manufacturers.

Receiving the graduating students, HRM , Sir Leslie Nyebuchi, Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, charged the students never to make friends that would pull them down but those who would be part of their success stories.

Eze Gbakagbaka blessed and commanded “the land to bless, sustain and favour the graduands”.

In her contribution, the wife of HRM, Prof. Anele Nwokoma, Dr. Grace Anele commended Showers proprietor who she said took her children and gave her “young, educated and skilled adults”.

Dr. Anele noted that education is the best that can be given to any child, stressing the need for parents to allow their children choose their career to enable them to excel.

By: Lilian Peters